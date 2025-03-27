Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Alessia Russo's clinical finishing leads Arsenal to comeback victory over Real Madrid

Arsenal reached the semi-final of the UEFA Women's Champions League after two goals from attacker Alessia Russo helped her side overcome a 2-0 quarter-final first-leg deficit to record a 3-2 aggregate victory over Real Madrid.

In this article, UEFA technical observer and Norway women's head coach Gemma Grainger, working together with UEFA's analysis unit, highlights how Russo's clever movement and clinical finishing was key to the English side's comeback victory in the quarter-final second leg on Wednesday night.

The match as it happened

Russo double helps Arsenal overcome first-leg deficit

After defeat in Madrid last week, Arsenal entered this quarter-final second leg with a two-goal deficit. Wednesday night's decider remained goalless until Russo struck in the 46th minute, crucially giving Renée Slegers' side the momentum to produce a memorable comeback performance.

Arsenal's impressive second-half performance saw the London side score three times in 14 minutes to take a place in the semi-final. Russo was a constant threat throughout and doubled her tally with her side's third goal in the 59th minute. It was a standout display from the England international; one which saw her rewarded with the Player of the Match award.

"With two goals, she produced the quality of finishes when it mattered," explained UEFA technical observer Grainger. "She showed clinical movement and touch from an early cross for the opener and her second proved the winner; her reactions keeping things alive in the second phase. She also demonstrated great pressing intensity in Arsenal's high press."

Russo's clinical first-time finishing

Clinical Russo

Russo's opening goal demonstrated the 26-year-old's clever movement and timing, as well as her ruthless finishing in front of goal. With wide player Caitlin Foord receiving the ball on the left of Arsenal's attack, Russo's aggressive running at Madrid's back line opened space for Foord to drive inside. With space now created on the left, Russo drifted into this area before attacking the back post and finishing Chloe Kelly's early cross from the right.

Both Russo's goals were first-time finishes and showcased the forward's technical prowess around the penalty box. "Russo was getting into the goal area, into the positions to score with a first-time finish," explains Grainger. "The technical ability and execution of this type of strike is very complex. Russo just makes it look very good and very easy. She took both goals early – it's a very complex technical execution. She is technically efficient."

For Arsenal's opening goal, Russo benefitted from an early cross from Kelly on the right. With Madrid defenders running back towards goal – and not yet in an optimal defensive position – Russo was able to exploit the space between back line and goalkeeper to execute her first-time finish. Importantly, the Arsenal attacker stayed onside by remaining patient and making small adjustments in her position. "Russo's timing to arrive as the ball arrives was crucial," added Grainger.

Anticipating where the ball will bounce in the penalty box

Ruthless Russo

For Arsenal's third goal, we see Russo make a clever curved run to arrive into the centre of the penalty box as the free-kick on the right is delivered. Although Arsenal's No23 doesn't receive the initial delivery she stays alert and anticipates where the knockdown will land to execute a clever finish. "Russo's second goal comes from the second phase from the wide free-kick," explains Grainger. "She knows where to be in those second phases and then she finishes first time, and it is not an easy finish."

With Russo willing to take her shots early it can be difficult for goalkeepers to get set in order to make a save, explains Grainger. "The earlier the finish, the harder it is for the goalkeeper to do anything – it's so hard to react to," she explained.

Coaching considerations: Crosses, movement and first-time finishes

Coaches should help attackers develop a variety of movements, as well as perfect their timing, in order to arrive in the penalty box to finish effectively from crosses. "Number nines should focus on their timing of movement," says Grainger. "They should have more than one movement to arrive out of the eyeline of the defender and be able to move across or behind their marker to react.

"Attackers may have to make three movements in the penalty area in order to find the space to score," she adds. "This gives the crosser some clear areas to target and options to play to different players. It also makes it difficult to defend."

Russo's second goal showed the forward's ability to execute an awkward finish in a crowded penalty area and is an element of attacking play that coaches shouldn't ignore. "Attackers need good balance to finish first time in the penalty area. Often these are awkward finishes where the attacker may have to adjust and may be in contact with the defender. This makes it harder for the technical execution to finish."

Arsenal wide player Chloe Kelly produced a number of impressive crosses during the tie and coaches should help their wide players develop a variety of deliveries from wide areas. "Coaches should be clear on the type of deliveries they want," explains Grainger. "Having a variety of crosses can make it difficult for the opposition to know what type of cross will be delivered. Then there has to be an element of repetition with these crosses during training."

