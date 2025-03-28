Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Chelsea's comeback victory over Manchester City

After falling to a 2-0 defeat in the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final first leg last week, Chelsea faced a considerable task to reach this season's semi-final. However, a tenacious defensive display combined with direct and incisive attacking play saw Sonia Bompastor's side turn the tie back in their favour with a 3-0 victory on Thursday evening.

The match as it happened

In this article, UEFA technical observer Anna Signeul, working together with UEFA's analysis unit, highlights how Chelsea’s competitiveness in 1v1 defensive duels and quick central attacking play was key to their comeback victory.

Chelsea's front-foot defending provides platform for comeback victory

"Chelsea showed a real desire to want to be first in all of the 50/50 duels," explained Signeul. "On many occasions we saw the desire from Chelsea to intercept the ball. Millie Bright was stepping out from the back line and winning 50/50 balls in midfield.

"Chelsea were alert, reading the game and on the front-foot when defending," she added. "Chelsea's players were both alert in their mind and on their feet and were able to force Man City into mistakes. This desire was significant and because of this they won the game."

Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Lauren James key to regains

The home side's opening goal owed much to the tenacity of full-back Lucy Bronze, who was quick to intercept a throw-in before starting an attacking move from a deeper position. The link between regaining the ball and starting quick attacks was a key theme in Chelsea's victory.

"For the first goal we see Lucy Bronze on the front-foot to intercept," explains Signeul. "She then makes a penetrative pass, runs forward and shows a desire to want to finish.

"Because she runs from a deep position, she's overloading the midfield," adds Signeul. "Here she plays up to Mayra Ramírez's feet and then she continues her run. Because Bronze is attacking from deep and with desire it is hard for the opposition to pick her up."

Chelsea's willingness to pass and run forward prove difficult for City to combat

Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Chelsea think ahead

Bronze's willingness to pass and run forward underlined Chelsea's approach to the contest. The London side looked for every opportunity to put pressure on City's back line and were rewarded for their 'think forward' attacking approach.

In the video above we see Chelsea defender Bright step forward into midfield with the ball before finding Player of the Match Lauren James, who drives through three City midfield players to start an attack. Crucially, Chelsea's attacking players showed an appetite to run beyond the City back line to attack the penalty box.

"These penetrating runs and penetrative passes in central areas were important in putting Manchester City’s back line and midfield under pressure in the first half. The visitors had difficulties coping with this," explained Signeul.

"The forward run Bronze made for the first goal happened many times in the first half," she added. "These runs from deep positions allowed Chelsea to break lines. Sometimes City’s defenders were not reacting to this and it made it hard to cope with these penetrating passes and penetrating runs."

Coaching considerations: Selecting the right individual for the role

Chelsea's victory owed much to the clever balance Bompastor's side found between defence and attack. The tactical set-up of the London side allowed the hosts to take advantage of their individual strengths whilst protecting against areas of challenge.

"The balance of the team in games like this is very important," explained Signeul. "Different players have different attributes and can compensate for one another. The main thing is to contribute to the execution of the tactics and the game plan."

Although much elite-level coaching is focused on team development, coaches must also find the time to work with individuals to find the best way of bringing out their talents, believes Signeul.

"It is important for the coach to discuss, plan and give time to individual development," she says. "Even at the top level of the game, all players have things that can be improved and this approach can enhance individual player performance."