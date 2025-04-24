Capturing the moment: Arsenal's Daphne van Domselaar speaks to the new UEFA Women's Champions League fanzine, Queenzine

It's an unexpectedly warm April Saturday in London, and in a hotel just around the corner from King's Cross, a team buzzing with activity is setting up for the day ahead.

The clothes rail is full of hand-picked red and white pieces, which only means one thing – an Arsenal star is on the way.

Gunners and Netherlands goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar at one stage looked most likely for a career in volleyball, but eventually fell in love with the beautiful game and is now regarded as one of the best in her position in the world.

With so many wonderful experiences coming on and off the pitch, it is a good thing the 25-year-old always has her trusty camera nearby ready to, as she describes, "capture the moment".

Chatting to Queenzine – the UEFA Women’s Champions League lifestyle 'zine – Gunners and Netherlands goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar discusses her passion for photography, life at Arsenal and her pride at featuring in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Daphne van Domselaar has become a crucial player for Arsenal Arsenal FC via Getty Images

On her beginnings in football

I never really grew up watching a lot of football, but I always played at school. That's when I started falling in love with it. I was one of the boys! I was always good with my hands and the ball, so I was quite alright in goal. I loved the message that [Netherlands midfielder] Lieke Martens spread. She was one of the biggest people in women's football for the Netherlands.

On a passion for photography

Years ago, my sister got a camera, and I was like 'what can I do with this?' I bought my own camera, and then I was in love. I love to capture the moment.

I got a message from a girl who follows me on Instagram recently saying 'because of you, I have started doing more photography. I stopped doing it for a couple of years, but now I’m really enjoying it because you reminded me that I did that before'. Sometimes you've just got to be inspired by someone else.

Daphne van Domselaar is also a regular starter for the Netherlands national side Getty Images

On playing in the Women's Champions League for Arsenal

Hearing the anthem is a goosebumps moment. As soon as you step on the pitch and see all the Champions League signs you're like 'okay, this is the real deal'. It's an extra special feeling. Just playing in the stadium with so many fans, having that support, it really feels like home to me. It's out of this world, amazing.

On a friendly rivalry with former team-mate Wieke Kaptein (now at Chelsea)

She came to us [at FC Twente] really quiet, but also really enthusiastic and really energetic. I just saw so much potential in her. Now it's like a 'we've done it' moment. We try to grab a coffee sometimes, sit outside and have a good chat. If it's sunny and warm, I’ll go for an iced latte. Otherwise, it's an oat cappuccino. We try to explore different places, but we always end up at the same spot because we love the coffee there the most.

Daphne van Domselaar looks on prior to a UEFA Women's Champions League match against Lyon Arsenal FC via Getty Images

On tips for following Arsenal

If you go to an Arsenal match, bring a scarf. It's also nice to know the songs. I always bring a game, especially for long trips.

This interview is from issue 3 of Queenzine, the new Women's Champions League lifestyle fanzine. Read it here!