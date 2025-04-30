Women's Champions League Performance Insights: How Barcelona's midfield trio overwhelmed Chelsea

At the heart of Barcelona's convincing 8-2 aggregate victory over Chelsea in the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final was the performance of their midfield trio: Patri Guijarro, Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí.

Although all three produced standout individual performances across the two semi-final ties, it was the relationship and co-ordination between the three players that left a strong impression.

Barcelona's midfield chemistry

"The Barcelona midfield three are the perfect combination of the 6, 8 and 10 positions," explains UEFA Technical Observer Gemma Grainger. "They have incredible rotation and play off each other strengths. Patri predominantly takes the role of the number 6 holding player and controls moments of transition of the larger distances.

"Bonmatí is the number 10 and Putellas plays between the two of them. All players have the ability to receive under pressure and often make short combination passes with one of the other midfield players with the third midfielder a little bit further away."

The video above highlights how the close positioning of three midfield players allows them to combine with quick passes in order to maintain possession. To do so, the trio take their positions in relation to each other and are constantly adapting to the space available and the presence of the opposition.

Not only are short combination passes used to escape pressure but also to dictate the tempo of the play. In the clip we see how the Barcelona trio draw the opposition towards them through short passes before quickly switching the play with an accurate diagonal ball to the opposite side of the pitch.

Crucial to this approach is how the players demonstrate composure in possession. Rarely do Barcelona's midfielders looked rushed by the opposition and are willing to take the ball under pressure by their direct opponent.

Adaptable midfield players who can occupy multiple roles

Although the Barcelona players mentioned adopt different midfield roles, as described above, they are equally adept at rotating positions to fulfil other roles.

"The three midfield players have really good chemistry," explains Grainger. "They have an ability to work off each other and coordinate their movements. That was the difference in the Chelsea game. Chelsea had a strong midfield, but the relationship between the three Barcelona midfield players was crucial."

Equally, all three demonstrate excellent out-of-possession skills. When Barcelona lose possession they are quick to swarm around the ball to counterpress. When there are second balls to be competed for they arrive quickly and are willing to make physical contact with their opponent.

Bonmatí work rate both in and out of possession

The completeness of Barcelona's three midfield players is illustrated by Bonmatí's touch map. The scale of coverage shows how the 27-year-old contributes in both central and wide areas as well during build-up and finishing moments of play. To do so requires excellent game understanding and technical ability as well as outstanding physical capabilities.

"The amount of distance she covers shows what type of number ten she is," explains Grainger. "Sometimes players in that position might not do as much running as others but Bonmatí works so hard both with and without the ball.

"When Barcelona don't have the ball we see her counterpressing and also her ability to defend. But then in possession, she is always available and works so hard to find space and be an offer to her teammates. She works so, so hard to help her team keep the ball."

Guijarro and Putellas find key forward pass

Barcelona's midfield players routinely demonstrate a variety of passing techniques. Although short accurate passes are key to their team's ability to control the play, the Spanish trio also regularly demonstrate effective line-breaking passes.

"The graphic highlights the strong connection between both players and how they control and impact the game in all areas of the pitch. It shows a real differentiation in their qualities as well and how they cover the pitch."

Coaching considerations: How to develop game understanding

One of the most impressive aspects of Barcelona's midfield play is their decision-making. On many occasions across the semi-final, Guijarro, Putellas and Bonmatí chose to either slow play down or speed it up based on the moment of the game.

"Bonmatí was so effective at making the right decision," explains Grainger. "She was excellent at changing the rhythm and speed of the game based on what her team needed."

By placing players in small-sided games and opposed practices, coaches can help develop game understanding. Including scoring systems and match scenarios (your team is 1-0 up or 2-1 down for example) can help encourage players to develop strategies for managing certain moments in the game.