2024/25 Women's Champions League by numbers

1 Scotland and Türkiye were both represented in the group stage for the first time (meaning 18 different associations produced qualifiers over the four years of the current format, which changes next season). Galatasaray, like Hammarby, made it through on their European debut.

3 In all three of Arsenal's two-legged ties (against Häcken in round 2, Real Madrid in the quarter-finals and Lyon in their semis), they lost the first match but went through on aggregate – unprecedented in this competition.

4 Barcelona, Bayern München, Chelsea, Lyon and Real Madrid took part in all four seasons of the group stage (Madrid having to get through qualifying each time). Barcelona and Lyon were the only two to reach the quarter-finals each time.

6 Chelsea and Lyon won all six group games, which had only previously been achieved by Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain in 2021/22.

7 Barcelona became the first team to reach the semi-finals seven years in succession (and equalled Lyon's record of five straight finals).

9 Lyon ended nine points clear in Group A, equalling the record margin set by Barcelona in 2021/22.

10 Clàudia Pina of Barcelona ended as top scorer, four of her ten goals coming as a substitute (two in the quarter-final second leg against Wolfsburg and another double at home to Chelsea in the first leg of their semi).

14 Goals were scored in Group D on Matchday 2, the most ever on a single matchday in a group.

15 Arsenal were the first team to reach the final from qualifying round 1 and played a UEFA women's club competition record 15 matches in their campaign – final hero Stina Blackstenius, Mariona Caldentey, Caitlin Foord, Frida Maanum, Katie McCabe and Alessia Russo appearing in every game.

16 Arsenal and Lyon both reached a joint-record 16th quarter-final. Lyon then got to their 14th semi-final, six clear of the Gunners (who then won the two teams' last-four tie).

17 On only her second senior career appearance, Rosanna Ventriglia became the youngest group stage scorer thanks to her Matchday 6 goal for Roma against Galatasaray, aged 17 years and four days.

18 Arsenal's only previous final before 2025 was in 2007, when they beat Umeå 1-0 on aggregate. That 18-year gap between their first and second finals and titles is unprecedented.

22 In qualifying, SFK 2000 Sarajevo participated for the 22nd season in a row. KÍ Klaksvík also took part in their 22nd (non-consecutive) campaign.

24 Saki Kumagai and Sarah Zadrazil were again ever-present in the group stage, meaning they appeared on all 24 matchdays over the four seasons of the format. For Zadrazil, those all for the same club: Bayern. Sonia Bompastor achieved a similar mark as a coach, adding her 18 games over three campaigns with Lyon to six at Chelsea this season.

44 Barcelona finished one short of Wolfsburg's record of 45 goals in a single UEFA club season, which they themselves set after a Lisbon final, in 2013/14.

47 Of the 48 games in the group stage, 47 ended as wins and only one produced a draw – Vålerenga holding Bayern 1-1 thanks to a late equaliser.

50 Eugénie Le Sommer became the third player to reach 50 goals in UEFA women's club competition, after Ada Hegerberg (now on 66) and Anja Mittag (51). Le Sommer also became the third player to make 100 appearances, after Wendie Renard (now on 125) and Alex Popp (105, having reached her century during this season's group stage).

63.9% Barcelona's average possession percentage per game improved on their mark last season of 61.8%. They likewise finished top again for passing accuracy (89.7%) and completed passes (7,407), both also up from 2023/24's leading figures.

100 The final was Barcelona's 100th UEFA women's club competition game, making them the fourth team to reach that mark after Lyon, Arsenal and (also notching their century this season) Wolfsburg.

152 In Lyon's 152nd European game, their 4-1 loss to Arsenal, they conceded four or more goals for only the second time in the competition. The only previous occasion also came against the Gunners, a 5-1 home group stage defeat in 2022/23.

184 Goals were scored during the group stage, a record for the four seasons of the format.

507 In the course of the group stage, Lyon became the first team past 500 UEFA women's club competition goals. They have now struck 516, the next best tally being Arsenal's 341. Meanwhile, the second leg of the quarter-finals brought up Lyon's 150th European game.

1,296 Minutes played in the competition, including qualifying, by Arsenal's Katie McCabe, the most ever recorded in a UEFA women's club season. She was the only player to start all 15 of their matches.

