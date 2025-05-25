2024/25 UEFA Women's Champions League Goal of the Season: Aitana Bonmatí effort tops Technical Observer Group list

The top ten goals of the 2024/25 UEFA Women's Champions League campaign have been selected by UEFA's Technical Observer Group, with Aitana Bonmatí taking the prize for Goal of the Season thanks to her solo strike for Barcelona against Chelsea.

Aitana's bursting run and thumping near-post finish gave Barça the lead in their semi-final decider at Stamford Bridge, a game the eventual runners-up went on to win 4-1 for an 8-2 aggregate success. Clàudia Pina's long-range effort in the same match also made the cut, one of two goals on the list for the competition's top scorer.

European champions Arsenal have just one goal in the selection, meanwhile, Mariona Caldentey's exquisite curler from distance at Lyon in the semis earning third spot. The top three is completed by OL's Melchie Dumornay, whose darting run and finish in the first leg of the same tie likewise caught the eye.

2024/25 UEFA Women's Champions League Goal of the Season

1. Aitana Bonmatí (Chelsea 1-4 Barcelona) – semi-final second leg, 27/04/25

2. Melchie Dumornay (Arsenal 1-2 Lyon) – semi-final first leg, 19/04/25

3. Mariona Caldentey (Lyon 1-4 Arsenal) – semi-final second leg, 27/04/25

4. Khadija Shaw (Hammarby 1-2 Manchester City) – group stage Matchday 4, 21/11/24

5. Clàudia Pina (Chelsea 1-4 Barcelona) – semi-final second leg, 27/04/25

6. Melchie Dumornay (Roma 0-3 Lyon) – group stage Matchday 3, 13/11/24

7. Caroline Weir (Real Madrid 4-0 Celtic) – group stage Matchday 2, 17/10/24

8. Clàudia Pina (Barcelona 6-1 Wolfsburg) – quarter-final second leg, 27/03/25

9. Alanna Kennedy (St. Pölten 2-3 Manchester City) – group stage Matchday 2, 16/10/24

10. Emilie Haavi (Galatasaray 1-6 Roma) – group stage Matchday 2, 17/10/24