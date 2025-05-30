Mariona Caldentey wins fan vote for best goal of the 2024/25 UEFA Women's Champions League

Mariona Caldentey's precise finish in Arsenal's semi-final second leg turnaround against Lyon has been voted Goal of the Tournament in the 2024/25 UEFA Women's Champions League in a fan poll.

The poll featured the top ten goals of the 2024/25 competition as selected by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which were then put to a vote.

Fans' favourite goal of 2024/25 Women's Champions League

1 Mariona Caldentey (Lyon 1-4 Arsenal) – semi-final second leg, 27/04/25 (3rd in panel's list)

2 Melchie Dumornay (Arsenal 1-2 Lyon) – semi-final first leg, 19/04/25 (2nd in panel's list)

3 Aitana Bonmatí (Chelsea 1-4 Barcelona) – semi-final second leg, 27/04/25 (1st in panel's list)