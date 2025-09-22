Aitana Bonmatí wins 2025 Women's Ballon d'Or

Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmatí has won her third consecutive Women’s Ballon d’Or. The Spain international, who also picked up the award in 2023 and 2024, won a domestic treble with her club and played an integral role in Barcelona reaching the Women’s Champions League final, which they lost 1-0 to Arsenal.

Bonmatí also starred in her nation’s run to the Women’s EURO 2025 final, including scoring an extra-time goal that secured Spain's semi-final win.

Ousmane Dembélé won the 2025 Men's Ballon d'Or, while Arsenal was named Women’s Club of the Year, after winning their first Women’s Champions League title for 18 years.

Three new categories celebrating female players were added this year: the Women’s Yashin Trophy for best goalkeeper in 2024/25, Women’s Kopa Trophy for best young player in 2024/25 and Women’s Gerd Müller Trophy for top scorer in club/national team in 2024/25.

Women's Ballon d'Or top ten

1. Aitana Bonmatí (Spain, Barcelona)

2. Mariona Caldentey (Spain, Arsenal)

3. Alessia Russo (England, Arsenal)

4. Alexia Putellas (Spain, Barcelona)

5. Chloe Kelly (England, Arsenal)

6. Patri Guijarro (Spain, Barcelona)

7. Leah Williamson (England, Arsenal)

8. Ewa Pajor (Poland, Barcelona)

9. Lucy Bronze (England, Chelsea)

10. Hannah Hampton (England, Chelsea)

Full list of nominees

England coach Sarina Wiegman was awarded the Women’s Johan Cruyff Trophy, after her team retained their Women’s EURO crown in July. The Dutch coach’s Lionesses performed thrilling comebacks against Sweden, Italy and Spain in the knockout stages to lift the trophy, which Wiegman has now won as a coach at three consecutive Women’s EURO tournaments – including with the Netherlands in 2017 and England in 2022.

Nineteen-year-old Vicky López won the inaugural Women’s Kopa Trophy, having contributed to Barcelona’s domestic treble-winning season and featured in Spain’s journey to the Women’s EURO final, scoring once and providing an assist in her first senior international tournament.

Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton won the Women’s Yashin Trophy. The 24-year-old kept 13 clean sheets in Chelsea’s unbeaten 2024/25 Women’s Super League campaign and starred in two victorious penalty shootouts with England at Women’s EURO 2025. She also ranked tenth in the Women’s Ballon d’Or.

Poland striker Ewa Pajor won the Women's Gerd Müller Trophy, after scoring 43 goals in 46 appearances for Barcelona during 2024/25.

All the award winners Men's Ballon d'Or: Ousmane Dembélé (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

Women's Ballon d'Or: Aitana Bonmatí (Spain, Barcelona)

Men's Kopa Trophy: Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

Women's Kopa Trophy: Vicky López (Spain, Barcelona)

Men's Yashin Trophy: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Paris Saint-Germain)

Women's Yashin Trophy: Hannah Hampton (England, Chelsea)

Men's Gerd Müller Trophy: Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden, Sporting CP/Arsenal)

Women's Gerd Müller Trophy: Ewa Pajor (Poland, Barcelona)

Men's Johan Cruyff Trophy: Luis Enrique (Spain, Paris Saint-Germain)

Women's Johan Cruyff Trophy: Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands, England national team)

Men's Club of the Year Trophy: Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Women's Club of the Year Trophy: Arsenal (England)

Sócrates Award: Fundación Xana (Spain)

The 69th edition of the Ballon d'Or awards ceremony took place at Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on Monday 22 September. Presented annually by France Football since 1956, the Ballon d'Or® is the most prestigious accolade a footballer can receive in recognition of outstanding achievements and exceptional talent.

For the second time, the awards were co-organised by UEFA and Groupe Amaury, owner of France Football and L'Équipe.