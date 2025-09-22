Ousmane Dembélé wins 2025 Men's Ballon d'Or

Paris Saint-Germain and France forward Ousmane Dembélé has won the 2025 Men's Ballon d'Or.

The 28-year-old was named ahead of Lamine Yamal and Paris club-mate Vitinha to complete a memorable campaign. Dembélé was named UEFA Champions League Player of the Season as Paris claimed the title for the first time. He also played a key role in a domestic double, ending 2024/25 with an incredible haul of 37 goals and 15 assists.

Other men's prizes awarded in Paris included the Men's Kopa Trophy (best young player), Men's Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper), Men's Johan Cruyff Trophy (best coach in club/national team), Men's Gerd Müller Trophy (top scorer in club/national team) and the Men's Club of the Year.

Men's Ballon d'Or top ten

1. Ousmane Dembélé (France, Paris Saint-Germain)

2. Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

3. Vitinha (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

4. Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)

5. Raphinha (Brazil, Barcelona)

6. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, Paris Saint-Germain)

7. Kylian Mbappé (France, Real Madrid)

8. Cole Palmer (England, Chelsea)

9. Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Paris Saint-Germain)

10. Nuno Mendes (Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain)

Full list of nominees

Aitana Bonmatí took the Women's Ballon d'Or for the third year running while Yamal was again awarded the Men's Kopa Trophy. The Men's Yashin Trophy went to Gianluigi Donnarumma, the Men's Johan Cruyff Trophy was won by Luis Enrique, and Viktor Gyökeres, now at Arsenal, scooped the Men's Gerd Müller Trophy courtesy of his 63 goals for Sporting CP and Sweden.

Women's Ballon d'Or: Aitana Bonmatí (Spain, Barcelona)

Men's Kopa Trophy: Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

Women's Kopa Trophy: Vicky López (Spain, Barcelona)

Men's Yashin Trophy: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, Paris Saint-Germain)

Women's Yashin Trophy: Hannah Hampton (England, Chelsea)

Men's Gerd Müller Trophy: Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden, Sporting CP/Arsenal)

Women's Gerd Müller Trophy: Ewa Pajor (Poland, Barcelona)

Men's Johan Cruyff Trophy: Luis Enrique (Spain, Paris Saint-Germain)

Women's Johan Cruyff Trophy: Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands, England national team)

Men's Club of the Year Trophy: Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Women's Club of the Year Trophy: Arsenal (England)

Sócrates Award: Fundación Xana (Spain)

The 69th edition of the Ballon d'Or awards ceremony took place at Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on Monday 22 September. Presented annually by France Football since 1956, the Ballon d'Or® is the most prestigious accolade a footballer can receive in recognition of outstanding achievements and exceptional talent.

For the second time, the awards were co-organised by UEFA and Groupe Amaury, owner of France Football and L'Équipe.