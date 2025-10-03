Women's Champions League Matchday 1 preview: Arsenal-OL, Barcelona-Bayern, Wolfsburg-PSG

The new-look league phase of the UEFA Women's Champions League begins on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The expanded 18 teams will compete over six matchdays, with the top four teams progressing directly to the quarter-finals and the sides finishing between fifth and 12th advancing to February's knockout round play-offs, where they will compete to complete the last-eight line-up. We preview the action, including a face-off between holders Arsenal and record eight-time champions OL Lyonnes.

All times CET

Tuesday's games

Two teams who competed in the old group stage three times out of the four seasons launch the new league phase with hopes of at least matching their record runs to the quarter-finals. Juventus, who got to the last eight in 2021/22, finished behind Arsenal and Bayern in their group a year ago but claimed the Italian double, ending Roma's two-year reign as champions, and showed their ambition in the transfer window with their signings led by Switzerland midfielder Lia Wälti from the European champion Gunners.

﻿Benfica missed out on the group stage last season having made the quarter-finals the year before. They also had a busy summer in the transfer market, adding experienced Portuguese internationals Ana Borges, Diana Gomes and Diana Silva, who boast a combined tally of more than 360 caps, alongside the likes of Caroline Møller from Real Madrid.

These two teams meet for a second consecutive season after facing each other in the semi-finals of Arsenal's title-winning 2024/25 campaign, when the Gunners overcame a 2-1 home loss to OL with a 4-1 second-leg success in France. As well as securing the permanent signing of one of their UEFA Women's EURO 2025 winners, Chloe Kelly, over the summer, Arsenal also made the high-profile addition of Canada forward Olivia Smith from Liverpool.

Eight-time champions OL are not only in their first season under their new name, but have also welcomed a fresh coach in Jonatan Giráldez - a two-time Women's Champions League winner with Barcelona - and a raft of playing arrivals including Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Jule Brand, Ingrid Engen and Lily Yohannes. Having to travel to Arsenal may also be a good omen for OL as they have won all four past trips to the Gunners - one of which ended Arsenal's previous reign as holders in the 2007/08 quarter-finals.

2024/25 semi-final highlights: OL 1-4 Arsenal

Barcelona equalled an OL record by reaching a fifth straight final last season, and set a new mark with their seventh semi-final in a row. Defender Laia Aleixandri is back at Barcelona after eight years away but otherwise their formidable team is familiar, with midfielder Aitana Bonmatí now a three-time Ballon d'Or winner, and they have started the domestic season in free-scoring mood.

Bayern won their last meeting with Barcelona 3-1 in the 2022/23 group stage, having lost 3-0 at Camp Nou a fortnight before. Last season they completed their first German double, clinching their third straight Frauen-Bundesliga title; but despite starting their Champions League campaign with a Pernille Harder-inspired 5-2 defeat of Arsenal, they fell in the quarter-finals to OL. New coach José Barcala has an early boost with the return to fitness of Lena Oberdorf, who had to wait a year for her club debut due to injury, but then struck twice on her long-awaited first start for Bayern, against Leipzig.

While known as Juvisy, Paris reached the semi-finals in 2012/13, and made their breakthrough as Paris FC two years ago when they beat Wolfsburg to earn a group stage debut, where they twice defeated Real Madrid. Overcoming a tough challenge from Austria Wien to get to the league phase this time, they remain under the charge of club legend Sandrine Soubeyrand. But there are some team changes with the retirement of long-serving captain Gaëtane Thiney and departure of keeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, with Mylène Chavas arriving from Madrid in goal and stalwart Clara Mateo the new skipper.

﻿OH Leuven claimed their first major trophy last season by winning the Belgian league, earning a European debut in which they have beaten experienced campaigners SFK 2000 Sarajevo, Rosengård and Vorskla Poltava to earn a league phase spot. They are the first Belgian side to make the league phase or group stage, and hope to pick up points on their first of two trips to Paris - with PSG awaiting on Matchday 5 of a daunting fixture list that also includes Barcelona and reigning champions Arsenal.

Wednesday's games

A year ago Twente earned a group stage debut in some style and picked up two wins against Celtic, but those were their only points as they lost 3-1 at home and 6-1 away to Chelsea and were defeated twice by Real Madrid. The Dutch champions breezed through qualifying again this time as part of an impressive start for new coach Corina Dekker, whose squad is bolstered this season by Netherlands midfielder Jill Roord, back at Twente after an eight-year odyssey that took her to Bayern, Arsenal, Wolfsburg and Manchester City.

Chelsea completed an unbeaten domestic treble in their first season under Sonia Bompastor, but for the third year running lost in the Women's Champions League semi-finals to Barcelona. Their ambition to end their wait for European silverware is clear, with summer arrivals including Ellie Carpenter and Alyssa Thompson while Sam Kerr has returned after more than a year out.

2024/25 highlights: Twente 1-3 Chelsea

Both of these teams made their European breakthroughs under the recent group stage format, with Madrid making the quarter-finals on debut in 2021/22 and Roma emulating them a year later. Madrid returned to the knockout phase last season before becoming one of Arsenal's several second-leg comeback victims, and this term they comfortably saw off four-time winners Eintracht Frankfurt to qualify for a fifth year in a row. They have brought back ex-youth coach Pau Quesada to take charge following Alberto Toril's departure, and added goalkeeper Merle Frohms, experienced midfielder Sara Däbritz and defender Sara Holmgaard over the summer.

Roma made a superb start to the group stage last season only to be overhauled by Wolfsburg, and were then dethroned as Serie A champions by Juventus. But they showed promise in Champions League qualifying under new coach Luca Rossettini, including winning 2-0 away against Sporting CP to overturn a dramatic 2-1 first-leg loss. While Valentina Giacinti and goalkeeper Camelia Ceasar are among their summer departures, Roma's arrivals include Italy midfielder Valentina Bergamaschi, experienced Danish defender Katrine Veje and Australian international Winonah Heatley.

New league phase format

Manchester United's European debut two years ago was ended in qualifying by Paris Saint-Germain, but this time they saw off PSV Eindhoven, Hammarby and Brann. Fridolina Rolfö arrived from Barcelona in the summer and Jess Park has joined after reaching the quarter-finals with Manchester City last season. Elisabeth Terland scored hat-tricks against both PSV and her former club Brann to finish as seven-goal qualifying top scorer.

Terland will now hope to haunt more Norwegian compatriots in Vålerenga, who earned a group stage debut last season and recorded a dramatic draw against Bayern. The Oslo side are back after defeating HJK Helsinki, Slavia Praha and Ferencváros in qualifying. Vålerenga are currently chasing Brann as they seek a third straight Norwegian title, and are set to face one of their former club favourites in Manchester in Celin Bizet.

St. Pölten, Austrian champions for the last ten completed seasons, began their European history with six straight exits in the old round of 32. But they are now regulars among the true elite, coming through qualifying for the fourth year in a row by winning home and away against former finalists Fortuna Hjørring.

Atleti looked set for another qualifying exit when they trailed Häcken deep in second-leg added time. But a penalty equaliser from Luany and Synne Jensen's extra-time winner gave Atleti a long-awaited group stage/league phase debut, having made the 2019/20 quarter-finals under the competition's previous format.

2022/23 quarter-final highlights: Wolfsburg 1-1 Paris (agg: 2-1)

This is the first time these two giants of the competition have met at this early stage. PSG knocked Wolfsburg out in the 2014/15 semis but the two-time champions turned the tables in the 2022/23 last eight. In last season's group stage, Wolfsburg recovered from losing their first two games to progress before losing to Barcelona in the quarter-finals. After a first trophyless season since 2011/12, much has changed in the squad with goalkeeper Stina Johannes, Janou Levels, Cora Zicai and Thea Bjelde among the arrivals, though Lineth Beerensteyn, Alex Popp and Svenja Huth remain.

PSG were knocked out in qualifying by Juventus last season, having previously reached at least the quarter-finals in their previous nine European entries. Former assistant Paulo César is now head coach and although Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Grace Geyoro recently ended long spells at the club, arrivals including Olga Carmona and Nigeria striker Rasheedat Ajibade show they are ready to make another bid for a first Champions League title.

Women's Champions League: When are the rest of the league phase games? Matchday 2: 15/16 October

Matchday 3: 11/123 November

Matchday 4: 19/20 November

Matchday 5: 9/10 December

Matchday 6: 17 December