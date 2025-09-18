UEFA Women's Champions League: Meet the 18 league phase contenders

UEFA Women's Champions League holders Arsenal and former champions Barcelona, OL Lyonnes and Wolfsburg are among those taking part in the new-look 18-team league phase.

We introduce the contenders ahead of the draw streamed live at 12:00 CET on Friday.

Barcelona (ESP)

OL Lyonnes (FRA)

Chelsea (ENG)

Bayern München (GER)

Wolfsburg (GER) Pot 2 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Juventus (ITA)

Benfica (POR)

Roma (ITA)

St. Pölten (AUT) Pot 3

Twente (NED)

Vålerenga (NOR)

Paris FC (FRA)

Manchester United (ENG)

Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

OH Leuven (BEL) The league phase draw will set the 18 teams' fixture lists. Each club will meet two sides (one home and one away) from each of the three seeding pots.

Holders Arsenal are joined by fellow former champions Barcelona, OL and Wolfsburg.

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are former runners-up, while Bayern and Paris FC are past semi-finalists. Atleti, Benfica, Juventus , Real Madrid and Roma have made the last eight.

Barcelona, Bayern, Chelsea, OL and Real Madrid took part in the former group stage in all four seasons after the round was introduced in 2021/22. Just as this season, Madrid made it through qualifying on four occasions.

Atleti, Man United and OH Leuven are in the league phase or group stage for the first time.

OHL are in their first European season and are the first team from Belgium to reach the league phase/group stage.

Spain have three teams in the league phase/group stage for the first time. France previously had three in 2023/24 (the same three as this season) and England also had three last season. Germany are the other nation to manage the feat, in 2021/22.

All details correct as of start of league phase

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 7 (in Pot 1 as defending champions)

How they qualified: Titleholders, English runners-up

Last season: Winners

Domestic honours: 15 x League champions, 14 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Winners (2006/07, 2024/25)

Arsenal beat Barcelona to win their second title last season having also reached a 16th quarter-final (equal with OL, who they were to knock out in the last four). They played a record 15 games in their campaign last season (Katie McCabe starting every one), the first team to get to the final from qualifying round 1 (equivalent of the new second qualifying round).

Arsenal's road to glory: Watch every 2024/25 goal

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 1

How they qualified: Spanish champions

Last season: Runners-up

Domestic honours: 10 x League champions, 11 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Winners (2020/21, 2022/23, 2023/24)

Last season Barça equalled OL's record of reaching five straight finals (the decider was their 100th European game) and set a new mark by making the semis for the seventh year in a row, their 44 goals only one short of Wolfsburg's record set in 2013/14. They have made the final six times in the last seven seasons, losing in 2019, 2022 and 2025.

Barcelona's three Women's Champions League titles

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 2

How they qualified: French champions

Last season: Runners-up

Domestic honours: 18 x League champions, 10 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Winners (2010/11, 2011/12, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2021/22)

Renamed from Olympique Lyonnais this season, they have reached an unmatched 11 finals in winning their record eight titles. Last season became the first club to pass 150 matches and 500 goals in UEFA women's club competition. Now coached by Jonatan Giráldez, a two-time winner with Barcelona.

Lyon's eight Women's Champions League titles

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 3

How they qualified: English champions

Last season: Semi-finals

Domestic honours: 8 x League champions, 6 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Runners-up (2020/21)

Have lost to Barcelona in the semi-finals for the last three seasons. Their only three defeats last season (their first under Sonia Bompastor) came in the Champions League knockout phase, as they completed a domestic treble.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 4

How they qualified: German champions

Last season: Quarter-finals

Domestic honours: 7 x League champions, 2 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Semi-finals (2018/19, 2020/21)

Bayern completed their first domestic double last season and began their Champions League campaign with a 5-2 defeat of eventual winners Arsenal.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 5

How they qualified: German runners-up

Last season: Quarter-finals

Domestic honours: 7 x League champions, 11 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Winners (2012/13, 2013/14)

Wolfsburg have reached 12 quarter-finals from 13 entries and last season got through the group stage with a game to spare despite losing their first two matches.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 6

How they qualified: French runners-up

Last season: Qualifying round 2

Domestic honours: 1 x League champions, 4 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Runners-up (2014/15, 2016/17)

Missed out on the group stage in 2024/25 after defeat by Juventus, ending a run of reaching at least the quarter-finals six years in a row and nine times in ten seasons.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): ﻿8

How they qualified: Spanish runners-up; 5-1agg vs Eintracht Frankfurt (2-1a, 3-0h)

Last season: Quarter-finals

Domestic honours: Best league finish – 2nd place x 4

Previous European best: Quarter-finals (2021/22, 2024/25)

Madrid are now contesting their fifth European campaign, having got through qualifying each time.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 9

How they qualified: Italian champions

Last season: Group stage

Domestic honours: 6 x League champions, 4 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Quarter-finals (2021/22)

Won their third domestic double in eight seasons of existence in 2024/25 as well as beating Paris Saint-Germain to make the Champions League group stage for the third time.

2023/24 highlights: Benfica 4-4 Barcelona

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 11

How they qualified: Portuguese champions

Last season: Qualifying round 2

Domestic honours: 5 x League champions, 2 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Quarter-finals (2023/24)

Missed out against Hammarby in qualifying last season, having in 2023/24 become the first Portuguese side to make the quarter-finals.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): ﻿12

How they qualified: Italian third place; 2-0n vs Aktobe, 5-1a vs Sparta Praha, 3-2agg vs Sporting CP (1-2h, 2-0a)

Last season: Group stage

Domestic honours: 2 x League champions, 2 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Quarter-finals (2022/23)

Thanks to their dramatic second-leg comeback at Sporting CP have now reached at least the group stage/league phase on all four European entries, only missing out on the quarter-finals last season on head-to-head record behind Wolfsburg.

Roma's road to 2022/23 quarter-finals

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): ﻿14

How they qualified: Austrian champions, 5-2agg vs Fortuna Hjørring (3-1h, 2-1a)

Last season: Group stage

Domestic honours: 10 x League champions, 11 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Round of 16 (2020/21), Group stage (2022/23, 2023/24, 2024/25)

Have got through qualifying for the fourth year in a row, having won the Austrian Bundesliga in the last ten completed seasons.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 20

How they qualified: Dutch champions; 6-0h vs Crvena Zvezda, 2-0h vs Breidablik, 8-1agg vs GKS Katowice (4-0a, 4-1h)

Last season: Group stage

Domestic honours: 10 x League champions, 3 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Group stage (2024/25); Round of 16 (2015/16, 2016/17, 2019/20)

Having fallen in qualifying three years in a row before last season, have now got through twice in a row.

2024/25 highlights: Vålerenga 1-1 Bayern

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 21

How they qualified: Norwegian champions; 1-0a vs HJK Helsinki, 4-0n vs Slavia Praha, 5-1agg vs Ferencváros (3-0h, 2-1a)

Last season: Group stage

Domestic honours: 2 x League champions, 3 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Group stage (2024/25)

Made their group stage debut last season, securing a dramatic draw against Bayern (the only draw out of the 48 group games).

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 22

How they qualified: French third place; 2-0agg vs Austria Wien (0-0h, 2-0a)

Last season: Qualifying round 2

Domestic honours: 6 x League champions, 2 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Semi-finals (2012/13 as Juvisy)

Changed from Juvisy to their present name in 2017 and qualified for the group stage in 2023/24 (twice beating Real Madrid) after in qualifying becoming the first team ever to knock out Wolfsburg before the quarter-finals.

2023/24 highlights: Real Madrid 0-1 Paris FC

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 24

How they qualified: English third place; 4-0n vs PSV Eindhoven, 1-0a vs Hammarby, 3-1agg vs Brann (0-1a, 3-0h)

Last season: Not in competition

Domestic honours: 1 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Qualifying round 2 (2023/24)

Elisabeth Terland hit hat-tricks against PSV and her former club Brann to finish as qualifying top scorer on seven goals; United's only previous European campaign was in 2023/24, when they lost in qualifying round 2 to Paris Saint-Germain.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): 27

How they qualified: Spanish third place; 3-2agg vs Häcken (1-1a, 2-1h aet)

Last season: Qualifying round 1 group third place

Domestic honours: 4 x League champions, 2 x Cup winners

Previous European best: Quarter-finals (2019/20)

A Luany penalty deep in added time ensured Atleti levelled their qualifier against Häcken before winning in extra time; although this is their group stage/league phase debut, the Madrid club reached the round of 16 or better three times in a row between 2018/19 and 2020/21.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2024/25): no ranking

How they qualified: Belgium champions; 2-1aet h vs SFK 2000 Sarajevo, 3-2h vs Rosengård, 2-0agg vs Vorskla Poltava (2-0a, 0-0h)

Last season: Not in competition

Domestic honours: 1 x League champions

Previous European best: First season in European competition.

Having claimed their first title last season in their tenth season after promotion to the Belgian Super League, OHL are the first team from their nation to reach the league phase/group stage and are the seventh to get this far on their European debut.

Cup winners refers only to main FA national cup in each country.

n = second qualifying round match hosted by club other than the two playing.