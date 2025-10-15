Women's Champions League round-up: Barcelona, OL Lyonnes and Wolfsburg win again

Barcelona, OL Lyonnes and Wolfsburg made it two wins from two in the UEFA Women's Champions League as Matchday 2 kicked off on an evening full of goals and drama.

UEFA.com rounds up Wednesday night's action.

Lily Yohannes' spectacular lob helped Lyonnes record their second win. The French side took a 28th-minute lead when Jule Brand slotted in, and they dominated until Carina Brunold broke clear, forcing a fine save from Teagan Micah.

That proved pivotal when Ada Hegerberg scored in a 12th Champions League season with a 45th-minute header, and Yohannes' strike from near the centre circle seven minutes after the restart made the 18-year-old OL's youngest-ever scorer in the league phase/group stage.

Wolfsburg left it late to beat Vålerenga UEFA via Getty Images

Janina Minge's powerful penalty ensured Wolfsburg clinched victory with the last kick of the contest. The visitors took the lead just before the hour mark when Lineth Beerensteyn collected a misplaced pass before racing into the area and applying a neat finish just inside the near post.



The hosts responded three minutes later when Sara Hørte nodded in from close range after Stina Johannes could only parry a deflected cross. With the contest seemingly heading for a draw, Minge was afforded the opportunity to win it from the spot following Naina Inauen's handball, converting emphatically late on for the second matchday running.

Barcelona maintained their winning start to the campaign with another emphatic success. The Blaugrana were in front after just two minutes when Esmee Brugts powered in a loose ball. Captain Alexia Putellas spurned the opportunity to double the lead with a penalty early in the second half, but Kika Nazareth drilled home expertly shortly before the hour.

Alexia Putellas then successfully converted her second spot kick of the evening with just under 20 minutes remaining, squeezing her low effort inside the upright. Substitute Caroline Graham Hansen added a fourth late on, guiding Clàudia Pina's low cross in at the far post.

Chelsea enjoyed a comfortable evening against Paris FC Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Sandy Baltimore, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, Alyssa Thompson and Erin Cuthbert all struck as Chelsea earned their first win. Having led through Baltimore's 31st-minute penalty, the Blues almost doubled their advantage when Aggie Beever-Jones glanced a corner against the crossbar, before Rytting Kaneryd headed in with 39 minutes played.



Thompson struck from close range two minutes after the restart and Erin Cuthbert followed suit 16 minutes later, with Guro Reiten denied a fifth when the substitute's shot smacked the crossbar.

OH Leuven staged a spectacular comeback against Twente to become the first Belgian team to win a league phase/group stage match in the Women's Champions League. Sára Pusztai – who scored their equaliser against Paris FC on Matchday 1 – created history with a fierce finish in the 96th minute.

Before that, Twente led through Jaimy Ravensbergen's low drilled volley close to the interval, but the hosts then ramped up the pressure, forcing Diede Lemey into a fingertip save before earning a penalty kick which Linde Veefkind dispatched neatly. Leuven's moment of magic was crafted beautifully in the closing seconds to spark scenes of wild celebration.

