Women's Champions League Matchday 1 Wednesday highlights: Wolfsburg sink PSG, Madrid clubs let loose and Man Utd win

The first set of league phase fixtures in the new-look UEFA Women's Champions League concluded with Wolfsburg defeating Paris Saint-Germain 4-0, neighbours Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid both hitting six goals, Manchester United also picking up three points and Chelsea having to settle for a draw at Twente.

We round up the conclusion of the Matchday 1 action, with fixtures continuing next Wednesday and Thursday.

Two-time champions Wolfsburg laid down a marker with an emphatic victory against two-time runners-up PSG, having taken the lead in the seventh minute when Alex Popp met a Janou Levels corner and Jackie Groenen was forced to turn the ball into her own net under pressure. Wolfsburg then struck again just as the visitors seemed to be coming into the game later in the half, with Svenja Huth cutting back for Ella Peddemors to strike.

PSG upped the pressure but could not find a way past goalkeeper Stina Johannes. Indeed, Wolfsburg extended their advantage late on via Popp's close-range header and Janina Minge's emphatic penalty.

Twente claimed an impressive point against a side that beat them 3-1 and 6-1 in last season's group stage. A much-changed Chelsea team, including debutant Livia Peng in goal, went close early on as an Aggie Beever-Jones header hit the outside of the post, but they could not find a breakthrough. Instead, just past the hour mark, Twente led thanks to an excellent curling finish by Danique van Ginkel after being set up by Jill Roord.

Chelsea piled forward, and eight minutes later they had a penalty when Guro Reiten, on her 50th European appearance, was fouled in the box by Lynn Groenewegen, allowing Sandy Baltimore to convert. The visitors' 16-year-old European debutant Chloe Sarwie and another substitute, former Twente player Wieke Kaptein, went close, but they could not force a winner.

Madrid dominated from the off and struck in the sixth minute, Maëlle Lakrar's header parried by Rachele Baldi and Alba Redondo pouncing on the rebound. Roma were level just past the quarter-hour, Evelyne Viens nodding in Alayah Pilgrim's looping ball, but Madrid soon restored their lead through Caroline Weir, who forced her way into the box and gave Baldi no chance with her strike.

Roma equalised again in the 35th minute, Emilie Haavi cutting in and producing a ferocious swerving finish from outside the box, but Alba Redondo made it 3-2 before half-time after a superb Linda Caicedo pass sent her clear. Madrid then pulled away in the second half, with Alba Redondo's volley turned in by Lakrar, Weir producing another finish from a Linda Caicedo delivery and the Colombian getting another assist, her cross headed in by Eva Navarro.

The other contenders from the Spanish capital were also in the goals as they enjoyed their long-awaited debut in the league phase/group stage. Gio Garbelini opened the scoring in the fifth minute, sliding the ball in after being set up by Fiamma. The scorer then started the move for the second, her square ball touched by Luany into the path of Andrea Medina to finish at the far post.

It was 3-0 on 22 minutes, Luany turning in the rebound after Gio Garbelini's effort had been saved, and Vilde Bøe Risa made it four before half-time with a curling shot. The fifth eventually arrived in the 88th minute, Ľudmila Maťavková fouling Atleti substitute Xènia Pérez and the penalty converted by Fiamma, who headed in another during added time.

Also involved in the league phase/group stage for the first time after knocking out PSV Eindhoven, Hammarby and Brann, Man Utd took the game to Vålerenga from the off and made a breakthrough just past the half-hour, when Arna Eiríksdóttir handled in the box and Maya Le Tissier buried from the spot.

The home side maintained control, and although Olaug Tvedten and Elise Thorsnes created chances for the visitors, the majority of opportunities fell to United. Elisabeth Terland – who hit a competition-leading seven goals in qualifying, including a hat-trick against her former club Brann – was denied a goal against her former domestic rivals as Michaela Kovacs and Sara Hørte made blocks to keep the scoreline close.

Tuesday's results

Juventus 2-1 Benfica

Arsenal 1-2 OL Lyonnes

Barcelona 7-1 Bayern München

Paris FC 2-2 OH Leuven

