UEFA Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Chelsea's Alyssa Thompson typifies wing threat

Chelsea's US international Alyssa Thompson could have hardly asked for more from her debut appearance in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

The 20-year-old scored one goal and set up another in an impressive first outing at Stamford Bridge in Wednesday's 4-0 victory against Paris FC. Indeed, in the view of UEFA Technical Observer Nora Häuptle, her exciting contribution embodied the attacking virtues of a Chelsea side whose "wing play was key", as the following analysis will highlight.

As it happened: Chelsea 4-0 Paris FC

Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Wing play and movement in the box

To begin with Thompson's role in Johanna Rytting Kaneryd's goal to give the hosts a 2-0 lead, Häuptle emphasised the "explosivity" that Chelsea's record signing showed in her diagonal run from deep.

As for the cross that followed, she added: "Thompson was clever with the assist, cutting the ball back against the direction in which the opposition defenders were moving. As a right-footer, she can step inside from the left wing for cutbacks and this makes her more unpredictable."

'Difficult to defend against her'

That unpredictability was just one of the qualities listed by Chelsea coach Sonia Bompastor as she reflected on Thompson's performance afterwards: "She brings a lot of skill, of course. She is confident on the ball, she takes risks, she takes on the defender one on one, outside, inside, so it is difficult to defend against her. She puts in a lot of crosses but she can also finish."

Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Timing runs to the back post

Thompson's finishing ability is seen in this second video when she is rewarded for her run to the far post. According to Häuptle, this reflects a broader point about the movement in the penalty area of this Chelsea team, as seen particularly with Rytting Kaneryd's goal.

"They were determined to load the box with up to four players and pin opponents in there in order to open up space for team-mates," explained Häuptle. "Chelsea's numerical presence in the box and the willingness of players to run and take a defender with them to open space for team-mates were crucial."

Chelsea were not afraid to get numbers in the box Getty Images

Coaching observation: Nora Häuptle's tips for attacking the box

For UEFA Technical Observer Nora Häuptle, the manner of the goals scored by Rytting Kaneryd and Thompson raise three key coaching points:

Get numbers into the box, targeting the cutback area and back post

Make runs to draw defenders and open space for team-mates

Double movements to escape opposition markers

A former Swiss international with playing experience in both Switzerland and the Netherlands, Nora Häuptle has coached in her home country as well as Germany and Ghana, and is now head coach of the Zambia women's national team.