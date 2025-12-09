Women's Champions League Matchday 5 Wednesday preview: Barcelona-Benfica, Vålerenga-Paris FC, Chelsea-Roma, Atleti-Bayern, Man Utd-OL Lyonnes

The fifth set of league phase matches in the UEFA Women's Champions League conclude on Wednesday, with a showdown between Manchester United and OL Lyonnes among the highlights.

Eight of the 12 knockout spots have been claimed, while seven of the remaining ten clubs are still in contention to join them. The expanded 18 teams are competing over six matchdays, with the top four clubs progressing directly to the quarter-finals and the sides finishing between fifth and 12th advancing to February's knockout round play-offs, when they will vie to complete the last-eight line-up.

Where to watch the Women's Champions League

State of play Confirmed in quarter-finals or knockout play-offs: Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern München, Juventus, Manchester United, OL Lyonnes, Real Madrid, Wolfsburg Unable to reach knockout phase: Paris Saint-Germain, St. Polten, Twente

All times CET

Barcelona vs Benfica (18:45)

Barcelona's 1-1 draw at Chelsea on Matchday 4 kept the Blaugrana top on goal difference after four matches, and certain of at least a knockout play-off. The three-time winners' injury list increased over the international break, with Aitana Bonmatí ruled out for several months and former Benfica star Kika Nazareth also sidelined. Benfica drew at home to Twente and lost at Paris FC in November, leaving them four points adrift of the top 12 as it stands.

Key stat: Barcelona's draw at Chelsea ended the Spanish side's run of nine straight league phase/group stage wins, since a 4-4 Matchday 6 result at Benfica in 2023/24.

Vålerenga vs Paris FC (18:45)

Vålerenga let a two-goal lead slip in their 2-2 draw with St. Pölten on Matchday 4, leaving them just outside the top 12. Paris are a point ahead, having drawn at Real Madrid and beaten Benfica in November to get off the mark, making this encounter pivotal in the race for those top 12 slots.

Key stat: Vålerenga are without a win in their five home league phase/group stage games over the last two seasons.

Chelsea vs Roma (21:00)

Unbeaten Chelsea are outside the top four after their 1-1 draw with Barcelona, but the impressive performance against their rivals will give them plenty of confidence for the visit of Roma despite their weekend slip against Everton. The Italian league leaders, whose sole point came in their Matchday 4 draw at OH Leuven, will aim to stay in touch with the top 12 as they face English opposition for the first time.

Key stat: After four games, Chelsea were joint-second on goals scored (12) and level with Barcelona on fewest conceded (2).

Women's Champions League Matchday 4: Watch every goal

Atlético de Madrid vs Bayern München (21:00)

Both these teams secured convincing away successes last time out, Bayern winning 3-1 at Paris Saint-Germain to move onto nine points and ensure at least a play-off, while Atleti's 4-0 victory at Twente moved them onto six points. With Atleti due to visit OL Lyonnes on Matchday 6, they will want to keep that form up over the next two Wednesdays to ensure that, like Bayern, their campaign continues into the new year.

Key stat: The only points Bayern have dropped in the league phase came during another trip to Spain, a 7-1 defeat at Barcelona on Matchday 1. Atleti, meanwhile, have lost their four previous meetings with German sides, all against Wolfsburg, scoring two goals and conceding 25.

Manchester United vs OL Lyonnes (21:00)

Both of these teams experienced ends to their perfect starts on Matchday 4. Man United lost 5-2 at Wolfsburg and OL Lyonnes pulled off a late three-goal comeback to draw 3-3 at Juventus, but both still had their progress to the knockout stage confirmed. With United and unbeaten OL both focusing on securing direct quarter-final slots, this encounter will go a long way to deciding both teams' fortunes.

Key stat: Melvine Malard, who scored for Man Utd against both Wolfsburg and PSG last month, got 30 goals in 93 appearances for OL before her 2023 switch (initially on loan), playing in their 2020 and 2022 Women's Champions League final wins.

Tuesday's results:

St. Pölten 0-5 Juventus

Arsenal 1-0 Twente

Paris Saint-Germain 0-0 OH Leuven

Real Madrid 2-0 Wolfsburg