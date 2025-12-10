UEFA Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Kim Everaerts' big OH Leuven impact

OH Leuven's Kim Everaerts was named Player of the Match during her side's battling 0-0 draw with Paris Saint-Germain on Matchday 5, with the UEFA Technical Observer Group explaining its decision by hailing her exceptional "one-on-one duels" and adding: "she made nine ball recoveries – the most of any OH Leuven player – and two interceptions."

Everaerts' impact was crucial to a resilient OHL team, who were able to secure a potentially vital point and continue their impressive debut UEFA Women's Champions League campaign.

As it happened: Paris SG 0-0 OH Leuven

Women's Champions League tactical analysis: The impact of Everaerts

A key theme throughout the game was Everaerts' brilliant footwork, which UEFA Technical Observer Tanya Oxtoby highlighted as fundamental to her success in repeated 1v1 situations. "Her footwork allowed her to shift her balance exceptionally well," Oxtoby said. "Sakina Karchaoui looked to come inside and go outside, but Everaerts' ability to shift and change direction meant she could match that movement and win her duels.

"Her battle with Karchaoui was brilliant," Oxtoby added. Against a player of Karchaoui's dynamism, this ability proved decisive. Her defensive stance consistently delayed the attacker, allowing support to recover when needed, but equally allowed her to step in and win duels cleanly when the trigger appeared.

Equally important was her role within the team's shifting defensive structure. Operating on the left side, she moved between responsibilities, depending on the team's phase of play.

As Oxtoby noted: "She was playing on the left side, which shifted from jumping to the wing-back and staying compact in the middle defensive phase, dealing with Karchaoui in the wide areas in the second half after Karchaoui replaced Ornella Graziani.

"She was prepared to jump high when they were front-pressing, and then looked to stay compact in the back four. Her ability to both press with conviction and restore structure instantly was central to denying PSG access down their left side."

Coaching observation: How to train and reinforce 1v1 defensive excellence

Developing defenders who can dominate these situations requires regular, purposeful and context-specific practice. In wide-area 1v1 scenarios, Oxtoby says coaches should "encourage players to make play as predictable as possible and force into areas you're comfortable to defend. Ensure players wait for a trigger to win the duel and don't make the decision for the attacking player. Footwork and balance are also crucial."

Triggers to defend - A loose touch from the opponent

- An extra team-mate to help double up

- A designated area of the pitch

Everaerts' Player of the Match performance highlights how individual technique and tactical clarity can combine to create a defender capable of dominating elite 1v1 moments, while also executing a role vital to the team's overall structure.

An Australian defender known for her leadership and composure, Tanya Oxtoby played both in her homeland and in the UK before moving into coaching. She has held prominent roles in English women's football and internationally: after assistant coaching duties with Scotland and Chelsea, she had a spell in charge of the Northern Ireland women's national team, and has most recently been appointed as manager of Newcastle United Women.