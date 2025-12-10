UEFA Women's Champions League Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

UEFA Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Kim Everaerts' big OH Leuven impact

Wednesday, December 10, 2025

UEFA Technical Observer Tanya Oxtoby analyses the impact of Player of the Match Kim Everaerts in OH Leuven's goalless draw against Paris Saint-Germain.

Kim Everaerts caught the eye during OH Leuven's draw against Paris Saint-Germain
Kim Everaerts caught the eye during OH Leuven's draw against Paris Saint-Germain BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

OH Leuven's Kim Everaerts was named Player of the Match during her side's battling 0-0 draw with Paris Saint-Germain on Matchday 5, with the UEFA Technical Observer Group explaining its decision by hailing her exceptional "one-on-one duels" and adding: "she made nine ball recoveries – the most of any OH Leuven player – and two interceptions."

Everaerts' impact was crucial to a resilient OHL team, who were able to secure a potentially vital point and continue their impressive debut UEFA Women's Champions League campaign.

As it happened: Paris SG 0-0 OH Leuven
Women's Champions League tactical analysis: The impact of Everaerts

A key theme throughout the game was Everaerts' brilliant footwork, which UEFA Technical Observer Tanya Oxtoby highlighted as fundamental to her success in repeated 1v1 situations. "Her footwork allowed her to shift her balance exceptionally well," Oxtoby said. "Sakina Karchaoui looked to come inside and go outside, but Everaerts' ability to shift and change direction meant she could match that movement and win her duels.

"Her battle with Karchaoui was brilliant," Oxtoby added. Against a player of Karchaoui's dynamism, this ability proved decisive. Her defensive stance consistently delayed the attacker, allowing support to recover when needed, but equally allowed her to step in and win duels cleanly when the trigger appeared.

Equally important was her role within the team's shifting defensive structure. Operating on the left side, she moved between responsibilities, depending on the team's phase of play.

As Oxtoby noted: "She was playing on the left side, which shifted from jumping to the wing-back and staying compact in the middle defensive phase, dealing with Karchaoui in the wide areas in the second half after Karchaoui replaced Ornella Graziani.

"She was prepared to jump high when they were front-pressing, and then looked to stay compact in the back four. Her ability to both press with conviction and restore structure instantly was central to denying PSG access down their left side."

Coaching observation: How to train and reinforce 1v1 defensive excellence

Developing defenders who can dominate these situations requires regular, purposeful and context-specific practice. In wide-area 1v1 scenarios, Oxtoby says coaches should "encourage players to make play as predictable as possible and force into areas you're comfortable to defend. Ensure players wait for a trigger to win the duel and don't make the decision for the attacking player. Footwork and balance are also crucial."

Triggers to defend

- A loose touch from the opponent
- An extra team-mate to help double up
- A designated area of the pitch

Everaerts' Player of the Match performance highlights how individual technique and tactical clarity can combine to create a defender capable of dominating elite 1v1 moments, while also executing a role vital to the team's overall structure.

An Australian defender known for her leadership and composure, Tanya Oxtoby played both in her homeland and in the UK before moving into coaching. She has held prominent roles in English women's football and internationally: after assistant coaching duties with Scotland and Chelsea, she had a spell in charge of the Northern Ireland women's national team, and has most recently been appointed as manager of Newcastle United Women.

More like this

UEFA Women's Champions League tactical analysis: How Chelsea unlocked Barcelona
Live 21/11/2025

UEFA Women's Champions League tactical analysis: How Chelsea unlocked Barcelona

UEFA Technical Observer Nora Häuptle analyses Chelsea's approach against Barcelona on UEFA Women's Champions League Matchday 4.
UEFA Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Juventus' masterclass on the counter
Live 20/11/2025

UEFA Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Juventus' masterclass on the counter

UEFA Technical Observer Jarmo Matikainen analyses how Juventus' counterattacks propelled them into a 3-0 half-time lead before OL Lyonnes fought back for a 3-3 draw on UEFA Women's Champions League Matchday 4.
UEFA Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Bayern's second-half turnaround against Arsenal
Live 13/11/2025

UEFA Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Bayern's second-half turnaround against Arsenal

UEFA Technical Observer Martina Voss-Tecklenburg analyses how Bayern transformed their performance after the break in their Matchday 3 win versus Arsenal in the UEFA Women's Champions League.
UEFA Women's Champions League tactical analysis: How Real Madrid salvaged a point against Paris FC
Live 12/11/2025

UEFA Women's Champions League tactical analysis: How Real Madrid salvaged a point against Paris FC

UEFA Technical Observer Lluís Cortés emphasises the impact of Player of the Match Caroline Weir after Real Madrid snatched a UEFA Women's Champions League draw against Paris FC.
© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Selected for you

Results Simulator: Predict the final table
Live 10/12/2025

Results Simulator: Predict the final table

Input match predictions, unlock qualification scenarios, and chart every possible path to the final.
Who has qualified?
Live 10/12/2025

Who has qualified?

Twelve teams will progress from the league phase of the 2025/26 Women's Champions League, with six eliminated.
Highlights, round-up: Juve, Arsenal, Madrid advance
Live 09/12/2025

Highlights, round-up: Juve, Arsenal, Madrid advance

Juventus, Real Madrid and holders Arsenal all won to book their progress, while Paris Saint-Germain are out.