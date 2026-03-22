Wolfsburg vs OL Lyonnes Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, possible starting line-ups
Sunday, March 22, 2026
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible starting line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg between Wolfsburg and OL Lyonnes.
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Wolfsburg and OL Lyonnes meet in their UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday 24 March at VfL Wolfsburg Arena.
Wolfsburg vs OL Lyonnes at a glance
When: Tuesday 24 March (18:45 CET kick-off)
Where: VfL Wolfsburg Arena, Wolfsburg
What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg
How to follow: Build-up can be found here
Second leg: Thursday 2 April (21:00 CET kick-off), OL Stadium, Décines
What you need to know
This is the latest chapter in maybe the greatest rivalry of all in this competition. Indeed, this first leg will be these teams' 12th Women's Champions League meeting, equalling OL vs Paris Saint-Germain as the most-played fixture, a record that will be broken outright in the return.
Wolfsburg won the very first meeting, the 2013 final in London, but OL have dominated since. Not only did the French side come out on top in the 2016, 2018 and 2020 finals, they also edged last-eight encounters in 2016/17 and 2018/19, as well as picking up two group stage victories last season and prevailing 3-1 against Wolfsburg on Matchday 3 of the new league phase this term.
Eight-time champions OL were second in the league phase, finishing unbeaten and behind only Barcelona and Chelsea on goal difference. Wolfsburg ended ninth, the OL reverse one of their three losses, but they came through the knockout phase play-offs with a 2-0 away victory at Juventus, having fought back from two goals down to draw the home first leg.
That took two-time winners Wolfsburg into a 13th quarter-final in 14 seasons. But OL are in a joint-record 17th quarter-final, an 11th in as many years, and they have exited at this stage only twice in their previous 16 ties.
Possible line-ups
To follow.
Form guide
Wolfsburg
Last six games: WWWWLW
Last match: Hoffenheim 0-1 Wolfsburg, 21/03, Frauen-Bundesliga
Where they stand: 2nd in Frauen-Bundesliga, German Cup semi-finals
OL Lyonnes
Last six games: WWWWWW
Last match: Fleury 0-2 OL Lyonnes, 21/03, Première Ligue
Where they stand: 1st in Première Ligue regular season, French Cup semi-finals, French League Cup winners
Views from the camps
To follow.
Where is the 2026 UEFA Women's Champions League final being played?
Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway, will host the 2026 UEFA Women's Champions League final on Saturday 23 May.
The final will be the first UEFA women's club decider to be played in Norway, although Ullevaal – opened in 1926 and renovated on several occasions since – staged the UEFA Women's EURO final in both 1987 and 1997. It is the regular home of the Norway women's and men's national teams. The 2016 men's UEFA Super Cup was also held in Norway, in Trondheim.