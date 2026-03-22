Wolfsburg vs OL Lyonnes Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, possible starting line-ups

Wolfsburg and OL Lyonnes meet in their UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday 24 March at VfL Wolfsburg Arena.

Wolfsburg vs OL Lyonnes at a glance When: Tuesday 24 March (18:45 CET kick-off)

Where: VfL Wolfsburg Arena, Wolfsburg

What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final first leg

How to follow: Build-up can be found here

Second leg: Thursday 2 April (21:00 CET kick-off), OL Stadium, Décines

Meet the quarter-finalists

What you need to know

This is the latest chapter in maybe the greatest rivalry of all in this competition. Indeed, this first leg will be these teams' 12th Women's Champions League meeting, equalling OL vs Paris Saint-Germain as the most-played fixture, a record that will be broken outright in the return.

Wolfsburg won the very first meeting, the 2013 final in London, but OL have dominated since. Not only did the French side come out on top in the 2016, 2018 and 2020 finals, they also edged last-eight encounters in 2016/17 and 2018/19, as well as picking up two group stage victories last season and prevailing 3-1 against Wolfsburg on Matchday 3 of the new league phase this term.

Eight-time champions OL were second in the league phase, finishing unbeaten and behind only Barcelona and Chelsea on goal difference. Wolfsburg ended ninth, the OL reverse one of their three losses, but they came through the knockout phase play-offs with a 2-0 away victory at Juventus, having fought back from two goals down to draw the home first leg.

That took two-time winners Wolfsburg into a 13th quarter-final in 14 seasons. But OL are in a joint-record 17th quarter-final, an 11th in as many years, and they have exited at this stage only twice in their previous 16 ties.

League phase highlights: OL Lyonnes 3-1 Wolfsburg

Where to watch: TV/streams

Possible line-ups

To follow.

Form guide

Wolfsburg

Last six games: WWWWLW

Last match: Hoffenheim 0-1 Wolfsburg, 21/03, Frauen-Bundesliga

Where they stand: 2nd in Frauen-Bundesliga, German Cup semi-finals

OL Lyonnes

Last six games: WWWWWW

Last match: Fleury 0-2 OL Lyonnes, 21/03, Première Ligue﻿﻿



Where they stand: 1st in Première Ligue regular season, French Cup semi-finals, French League Cup winners

Every OL Lyonnes 2025/26 Women's Champions League league phase goal

Bracket Predictor

Views from the camps

To follow.