OL Lyonnes vs Wolfsburg Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, full lowdown
Friday, March 27, 2026
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When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg between OL Lyonnes and Wolfsburg.
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OL Lyonnes and Wolfsburg meet in their UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg on Thursday 2 April at OL Stadium.
OL Lyonnes vs Wolfsburg at a glance
When: Thursday 2 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: OL Stadium, Décines
What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg
How to follow: Build-up can be found here
Semi-finals: Winners face Arsenal or Chelsea on 25/26 April (away) and 2/3 May (home).
What do you need to know?
This match is these teams' 13th Women's Champions League meeting, overtaking OL vs Paris Saint-Germain as the most-played fixture in UEFA women's club competition.
For only the third time in those 12 previous meetings, Wolfsburg tasted victory in the first leg. An early deflected Lineth Beerensteyn goal, combined with some resolute defending, gave the She-Wolves a 1-0 lead to take to France.
The loss at VfL Wolfsburg Arena was OL's first defeat in 33 matches over 11 months. Wolfsburg will now look to become only the third team to eliminate OL in their joint-record 17 quarter-finals; the eight-time champions' 14 previous last-eight successes include eliminating the German side in 2016/17 and 2018/19.
While Wendie Renard kept up her record of appearing in all 12 OL-Wolfsburg fixtures last week, Alex Popp's similar streak was ended by an injury which also looks set to keep her out of a last club meeting with her longstanding rivals before the forward's summer move to Borussia Dortmund.
Form guide
OL Lyonnes
Last six games: LWWWWW
Next match: Strasbourg vs OL Lyonnes, 28/03, Première Ligue
Where they stand: 1st in Première Ligue regular season, French Cup semi-finals, French League Cup winners
Wolfsburg
Last six games: WWWWLW
Next match: Wolfsburg vs Union Berlin, 29/03, Frauen Bundesliga
Where they stand: 2nd in Frauen Bundesliga, German Cup semi-finals
View from the camps
Jonatan Giráldez, OL Lyonnes coach: "We have to improve our level in possession and control the game a little more to have more chances. In the end, the only thing that we have to do is to win. We're used to doing that often, because it was our first defeat this season. With our quality and playing at home, we can qualify for the next round."
Stephan Lerch, Wolfsburg coach: "Hopefully we can show the same as [the first leg], but we know it's going to be a tough match in Lyon. We have to be focused from the first minute to defend with everything we have."
Ashley Lawrence, OL Lyonnes defender: "We know we have to take away the positives and come back for the second leg. There's still 90 minutes to play, so it's not over. We just have to focus, regroup and come back stronger."
Vivien Endemann, Wolfsburg midfielder: "I think we need even more energy than [the first leg], definitely not less. We have the momentum on our side now; we can take that with us. Then we'll have a good plan again, and I hope we can have another good result."
Where is the 2026 UEFA Women's Champions League final being played?
Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway, will host the 2026 UEFA Women's Champions League final on Saturday 23 May.
The final will be the first UEFA women's club decider to be played in Norway, although Ullevaal – opened in 1926 and renovated on several occasions since – staged the UEFA Women's EURO final in both 1987 and 1997. It is the regular home of the Norway women's and men's national teams. The 2016 men's UEFA Super Cup was also held in Norway, in Trondheim.