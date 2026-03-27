OL Lyonnes vs Wolfsburg Women's Champions League preview: Where to watch, full lowdown

OL Lyonnes and Wolfsburg meet in their UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg on Thursday 2 April at OL Stadium.

OL Lyonnes vs Wolfsburg at a glance When: Thursday 2 April (21:00 CET kick-off)﻿

Where: OL Stadium, Décines﻿

What: UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg

How to follow: Build-up can be found here

Semi-finals: Winners face Arsenal or Chelsea on 25/26 April (away) and 2/3 May (home).

What do you need to know?

This match is these teams' 13th Women's Champions League meeting, overtaking OL vs Paris Saint-Germain as the most-played fixture in UEFA women's club competition.

For only the third time in those 12 previous meetings, Wolfsburg tasted victory in the first leg. An early deflected Lineth Beerensteyn goal, combined with some resolute defending, gave the She-Wolves a 1-0 lead to take to France.

Women's Champions League quarter-final highlights: Wolfsburg 1-0 OL Lyonnes

The loss at VfL Wolfsburg Arena was OL's first defeat in 33 matches over 11 months. Wolfsburg will now look to become only the third team to eliminate OL in their joint-record 17 quarter-finals; the eight-time champions' 14 previous last-eight successes include eliminating the German side in 2016/17 and 2018/19.

While Wendie Renard kept up her record of appearing in all 12 OL-Wolfsburg fixtures last week, Alex Popp's similar streak was ended by an injury which also looks set to keep her out of a last club meeting with her longstanding rivals before the forward's summer move to Borussia Dortmund.

Where to watch: TV/streams

Form guide

OL Lyonnes

Last six games: LWWWWW

Next match: Strasbourg vs OL Lyonnes, 28/03, Première Ligue﻿

Where they stand: 1st in Première Ligue regular season, French Cup semi-finals, French League Cup winners

Wolfsburg

Last six games: WWWWLW

Next match: Wolfsburg vs Union Berlin, 29/03, Frauen Bundesliga

Where they stand: 2nd in Frauen Bundesliga, German Cup semi-finals

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View from the camps

Jonatan Giráldez, OL Lyonnes coach: "We have to improve our level in possession and control the game a little more to have more chances. In the end, the only thing that we have to do is to win. We're used to doing that often, because it was our first defeat this season. With our quality and playing at home, we can qualify for the next round."

Stephan Lerch, Wolfsburg coach: "Hopefully we can show the same as [the first leg], but we know it's going to be a tough match in Lyon. We have to be focused from the first minute to defend with everything we have."

Lineth Beerensteyn on first leg win

Ashley Lawrence, OL Lyonnes defender: "We know we have to take away the positives and come back for the second leg. There's still 90 minutes to play, so it's not over. We just have to focus, regroup and come back stronger."

Vivien Endemann, Wolfsburg midfielder: "I think we need even more energy than [the first leg], definitely not less. We have the momentum on our side now; we can take that with us. Then we'll have a good plan again, and I hope we can have another good result."