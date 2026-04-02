Women's Champions League tactical analysis: How Daphne van Domselaar sealed Arsenal's semi-final place

Player of the Match Daphne van Domselaar was decisive in Arsenal’s qualification for the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals according to UEFA Technical Observer Lluís Cortés, who saw them survive the return leg of their London derby quarter-final against Chelsea.

"Van Domselaar’s Player of the Match award was fully justified by her defensive impact," explained Cortés after the Gunners' 1-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge, which followed a 3-1 first-leg success. "She produced several high-level interventions that prevented the game from shifting in Chelsea's favour: at the start of the second half, a technically outstanding save from Sam Kerr under visual obstruction, reacting to a powerful, high shot with excellent extension and timing.

"With 15 minutes to go, there was a close-range save [from Kerr following Lauren James' cross] which showed strong positional discipline and, crucially, fast second-action reaction to secure the ball and eliminate any rebound threat.

As it happened: Chelsea 1-0 Arsenal

"And in the final minutes, the defining moment: a powerful header from the penalty spot met with exceptional reflexes. The save, deflecting the ball on to the post and across the goal-line without crossing it, demonstrated elite reaction speed and composure under extreme pressure. These interventions directly preserved Arsenal's aggregate advantage."

"Interventions at critical moments are often more valuable than a high volume of saves." UEFA Technical Observer Lluís Cortés

Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Critical interventions

"Interventions at critical moments are often more valuable than a high volume of saves," continued Cortés. "Conceding in any of these situations would have significantly altered the tactical and emotional dynamics of the tie."

The kind of performance that van Domselaar delivered reinforces collective defensive confidence, allowing defenders to remain compact and committed, in the knowledge that the goalkeeper behind them is on their game. As Arsenal team-mate Lotte Wubben-Moy put it: "We all know [Daphne's] talent. It has been an up-and-down season for her with a few injury problems, but to come in for a game like this, at the highest level, and put in a performance like that is something I hope she's proud of. As a defender, you want someone behind you who's making the saves."

Key goalkeeping attributes Positional efficiency : Consistently well-aligned with ball and goal

: Consistently well-aligned with ball and goal Second-action readiness : Ability to react quickly after initial contact to prevent second-phase opportunities

: Ability to react quickly after initial contact to prevent second-phase opportunities Communication and defensive organisation: Constant guidance to stabilise the defensive line and manage aerial and crossing situations effectively

Arsenal's ability to maintain a clean sheet for so long at Stamford Bridge shaped the psychological rhythm of the tie, with van Domselaar central to sustaining that balance under pressure. As her coach Renée Slegers observed: "Daph has such ability: she is very athletic and reads the game. Coming back from long-term injury and stepping in and playing this game at Stamford Bridge in a quarter-final in the Champions League shows such mental strength as well."

The psychological dynamic evolved throughout the match and was closely linked to the scoreline. "Following tactical changes around the 60th minute, Chelsea shifted mindset, becoming more aggressive and committing more players forward," observed Cortés. "They grew in belief, especially after scoring in added time. Despite this emotional surge from Chelsea, Arsenal demonstrated resilience under pressure, holding their structure just enough to survive the final moments and secure qualification."

It was in this crucial late phase that van Domselaar's earlier interventions proved decisive: by preserving the aggregate advantage until deep into the game, she enabled Arsenal to absorb this late psychological swing.

Lluís Cortés led Barcelona to unprecedented success, including a UEFA Women's Champions League title in 2021. He has since continued to make his mark internationally as a progressive and sought-after coach and is currently in charge of the Saudi Arabia women's national team.