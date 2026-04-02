Women's Champions League quarter-final second-leg highlights, report: Barcelona 6-0 Real Madrid (agg: 12-2)

Barcelona returned to the Camp Nou in style, delighting a sell-out crowd of more than 60,000 as they completed a comfortable aggregate UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final success against Real Madrid.

Leading 6-2 from the first leg, Barcelona added four more before half-time, including an opener from Alexia Putellas, making her 500th Barcelona appearance. Caroline Graham Hansen weighed in with a double as Barcelona confirmed their passage into an unprecedented eighth consecutive semi-final, with Bayern München awaiting.

Key moments 8': Alexia Putellas strikes

15': Graham Hansen turns in Alexia cross

27': Paredes heads in corner

34': Pajor gets her third goal of the tie

55': Graham Hansen magic makes it five

74': Brugts adds to scoreline

Match in brief: Barcelona thrill Camp Nou

Playing their first game at the revamped Camp Nou, Barcelona took just eight minutes to find the target as Ewa Pajor's shot was parried by Misa Rodríguez and Alexia Putellas turned in the rebound. Clàudia Pina went close not long after, but on the quarter-hour it was 2-0 as Caroline Graham Hansen headed in Alexia's cross.

Misa Rodríguez then pulled off an outstanding double save to deny Graham Hansen and Pajor, only for Irene Paredes to head in from the resulting corner. Pajor, who struck twice in the first leg, promptly got in on the act too, finishing on the follow-up after her initial attempt had been parried.

As it happened: Barcelona 6-0 Real Madrid (agg: 12-2)

Graham Hansen made it five ten minutes into the second half as she turned away from her marker and, while falling, produced a beautifully weighted shot over Misa and into the far corner. Esmee Brugts added the sixth, finishing off a team move after a cross by the newly introduced Clara Serrajordi.

Vodafone Player of the Match: Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona)

Caroline Graham Hansen with her Player of the Match award UEFA via Getty Images

"Graham Hansen won defensive duels and played effective balls into the box, while also driving into the box herself. She was strong in one-on-one situations and in defence. She played very selflessly for the team, scoring two goals, setting up one and always posing a goal threat."

UEFA Technical Observer Group

Graham Hunter, match reporter

An exhibition. Not only by Barcelona but an exhibition of how sensational this competition can be. A stadium jam-packed full of mums, dads, sons and daughters agog at their idols playing with verve, intensity and audacious skill. Alexia Putellas's 500th Barcelona match was a jamboree, her team are back in the semi-finals and, let's face it, they managed all of that with Aitana Bonmatí, the reigning Ballon d'Or holder, still to return.

Reaction

Pere Romeu, Barcelona coach: "I'm privileged to work here but not just for matches like this, nights like we've enjoyed. Privileged because the group is so competitive, they are hungry to improve. They work from minute one to 90. When the tie was so wrapped up, it's incredible that my players kept their hunger and intensity to that level."

Pau Quesada, Real Madrid coach: "Barcelona just ran over the top of us. I think they were very superior to us in all areas. We knew that this was a team which, when they have their night, there's little you can do."

Barcelona reaction: Caroline Graham Hansen on big win

Caroline Graham Hansen, Barcelona forward and Player of the Match: "Every time we play here, it's always going to stay as one of the best memories. To play here in this fantastic stadium with these fans, and the best team in the world, for me, with the best group of people – it's memories forever. We haven't won any trophies today, but it's a very memorable night that I will keep on cherishing for a long time."

Ona Batlle, Barcelona defender: "We knew that Real Madrid would go high to press us, so we had to break the lines. We have players like Ewa Pajor who are strong and who take the ball to opponents so well; that was key. Then the first goal deflated them a little."

Athenea, Real Madrid midfielder: "We are sad. It's a night for sadness. But we have to get back to work now, working to make ourselves better individually and as a group. We always want to play the best opponents, to improve, and facing Barcelona, as we have, is a mirror we have to put in front of ourselves to see where we are and where we want to go."

Key stats

Barcelona extend their record run of consecutive quarter-final successes to eight, and they are in the last four for the ninth time in ten seasons.

Barcelona's sixth goal was their 300th in this competition, making them the fourth side to reach that mark.

Pajor has become the 11th player to reach 40 goals in this competition.

Alexia and Graham Hansen also scored in the 2022 Camp Nou quarter-final second leg between these clubs. Alexia has struck in all four of Barcelona's Champions League games against Real Madrid.

This was Barcelona's sixth win against Real Madrid across all competitions this season and the third in eight days (after the first leg and Sunday's 3-0 Liga F victory).

The 60,067 crowd was the fourth highest in competition history (the top three were also at the Camp Nou, including the 2022 quarter-final match).

Line-ups

Barcelona: Cata Coll; Ona Batlle, Irene Paredes, Mapi León (Camara 73), Brugts; Vicky López (Kika Nazareth 58), Patri Guijarro, Alexia Putellas (Schertenleib 82); Graham Hansen, Pajor (Salma Paralluelo 58), Clàudia Pina (Serrajordi 73)

Real Madrid: Misa Rodríguez; Sheila García, María Méndez (Alba Redondo 59), Lakrar, Yasmim (Irune Dorado 46); Angeldahl, Toletti (Antônia 77); Athenea (Pau Comendador 82), Linda Caicedo, Eva Navarro; Feller (Rocío Gálvez 59)