Women's Champions League quarter-final second-leg report: OL Lyonnes 4-0 Wolfsburg (aet, agg: 4-1)

OL Lyonnes are through to the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals for the 15th time after making their dominance count against old rivals Wolfsburg in extra time, setting up a last-four tie with holders Arsenal.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg, OL levelled the aggregate scoreline in the 16th minute through Lily Yohannes, but extra time was required as they failed to make their pressure count. Late in the first period, substitutes Melchie Dumornay and Damaris Egurrola pounced from corners, and fellow replacement Tabitha Chawinga then added a fourth to ensure OL will face the Gunners, 12 months after the north London side eliminated them in the semis last season.

Key moments 16': Yohannes levels aggregate score

57': Johannes denies Bacha

78': Endler saves from Levels

102': Dumornay bundles ball in

105+2': Egurrola heads home

119': Chawinga confirms victory

Match in brief: OL flex their muscle in the end

While Wolfsburg were uncharged from the first leg, OL coach Jonatan Giráldez brought in Lily Yohannes, Korbin Shrader and former Wolfsburg midfielder Jule Brand. The switches paid off just 16 minutes in as Shrader teed up Yohannes to score with a deflected low shot from the edge of the box.

OL continued to press, with Selma Bacha shooting wide and the home team having two chances blocked before Lindsey Heaps fizzed an effort just past the post. The first-half attempt count of 17-0 to OL summed up the balance of play.

As it happened: OL Lyonnes 4-0 Wolfsburg (aet, agg: 4-1)

The pattern continued after the interval, Yohannes only just missing the target and Shrader testing Stina Johannes, who also tipped over a Bacha half-volley. Still the second goal would not come, however, prompting Giráldez to send on Melchie Dumornay, Tabitha Chawinga and Marie-Antoinette Katoto.

Wolfsburg finally had an effort on goal in the 78th minute as their own substitute Janou Levels broke through, only for Christiane Endler to block one on one. OL remained dominant and Johannes dived to push a Bacha free-kick past the post.

Just as in the 2016 and 2018 finals between these teams, extra time was needed. OL sub Vicki Becho slid in to turn the ball over early in the additional half-hour, and soon after she skied another shot from closer range.

Finally, in the 102nd minute, Dumornay gave OL the lead for the first time in the tie, bundling in a Bacha corner. And, before the teams changed ends, a Bacha corner from the opposite side was met by the head of Egurrola.

OL now had the contest effectively won, but there was still time for another substitute, Chawinga, to race on to Katoto's flick-on, round Johannes, and put a seal on the victory.

Vodafone Player of the Match: Melchie Dumornay (OL Lyonnes)

Melchie Dumornay with the Player of the Match award UEFA via Getty Images

"With a match-winning goal in a game where there was so much at stake, she showed her class as one of the world's top players."

UEFA Technical Observer Group

Zacharie Adjemien, match reporter

A powerful response from OL Lyonnes as they turned the tie around to book a place in the semi-finals. Backed by their home crowd, the hosts imposed relentless pressure and grew into the match, with their attacking changes making a decisive impact. Wolfsburg showed resilience but were unable to withstand the momentum. In the end, OL Lyonnes' intensity and depth proved decisive. Next up: holders Arsenal, in a repeat of their semi-final last season.

Reaction

Jonatan Giráldez, OL Lyonnes coach: "We were consistent in our game plan, we created a lot of chances and, overall, I'm very satisfied with the performance. The team executed what we had worked on very well, especially in the first half, with a lot of intensity, high recovery and defensive discipline. We would have liked to have scored earlier to make the game more comfortable, but, above all, we never stopped believing."

Stephan Lerch, Wolfsburg coach: "The defeat obviously hurts. Nevertheless, we can be very proud of ourselves. It's a shame that in some situations we weren't clear enough and didn't make our decisions decisively. As a result, we were under heavy defensive pressure for long stretches. But I have absolutely no criticism of the team. They embraced it until the end, gave everything and never gave up. In the end, it unfortunately wasn't enough."

OL Lyonnes reaction: Lily Yohannes on late win

Wendie Renard, OL Lyonnes defender: "We know what these OL Lyonnes vs Wolfsburg matches are like – always very competitive. They made things very difficult for us, with different tactical approaches, but I think we deserved it in the end."

Lily Yohannes, OL Lyonnes midfielder: "I was jumping up and down for every goal. I think we played so well all together as a team. We gave it our all in every minute of the match, so I think we deserve this win and we're really happy to go on to the semis."

Key stats

This was the 13th meeting between these teams in this competition, overtaking OL vs Paris Saint-Germain as the most-played UEFA women's club fixture. Wendie Renard has played in all 13.

OL's 15th quarter-final success represents six more than any other team, with Arsenal and Barcelona closest on nine.

OL became the first team to knock out Wolfsburg after losing the opening game of a two-legged tie, the German side having gone through in all 27 previous ties in which they had won the opener.

Lindsey Heaps became the first American player to reach 50 UEFA women's club competition appearances.

This was the first game in the competition proper to go to extra time since 2022/23, when OL lost out to Chelsea on penalties in the last eight and Wolfsburg beat Arsenal after extra time in the semi-finals.

Line-ups

OL Lyonnes: Endler; Lawrence, Renard, Engen, Bacha; Shrader (Benyahia 108), Heaps (Egurrola 82), Yohannes (Dumornay 69); Diani (Becho 82), Hegerberg (Katoto 69), Brand (Chawinga 69)

Wolfsburg: Johannes; Dijkstra (Wedemeyer 106), Minge, Küver; Bjelde (Vallotto 90+5), Kielland (Levels 60), Peddemors (Bergsvand 106), Linder; Huth, Endemann (Zicai 79); Beerensteyn (Pujols 119)