UEFA Women’s Champions League Performance Insights: Chelsea vs Arsenal's London derby under microscope

In the return leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League's London derby, Chelsea's late response proved insufficient as Arsenal's disciplined defending ultimately denied their hosts a comeback and ended their challenge in the quarter-finals.

"Chelsea approached the game with a clear sense of control and patience, fully aware that emotional or chaotic play could have increased Arsenal's advantage," says UEFA Technical Observer Lluís Cortés.

As it happened: Chelsea 1-0 Arsenal

"In possession, Chelsea showed a consistent commitment to progressing through wide areas, often committing multiple players forward early in attacks. Their objective was clear: arrive in the final third with numbers and deliver into the box frequently. Many of their chances came from crosses or cutbacks."

Women's Champions League insights: Chelsea create chances

"Defensively, Chelsea were equally disciplined. Without overcommitting players out of position, they focused on denying Arsenal's attackers time and space between lines, winning duels and regaining possession quickly. Players like Lucy Bronze were particularly effective in these moments, repeatedly interrupting Arsenal's attempts to progress."

Chelsea's positional structure in build-ups played a key role in their attacking organisation. "The centre-backs were positioned very wide, creating a large first line that stretched Arsenal's defensive shape," explains Cortés. "At the same time, the full-backs remained high and wide, pinning Arsenal's wide players and opening passing lanes.

"Frequently, Chelsea's wingers moved inside, attracting Arsenal's full-backs into central areas. This created space on the outside for overlapping runs, particularly from Ellie Carpenter."

Women's Champions League insights: Space for overlapping runs

"The role of Lauren James was especially important," adds Cortés. "At times, she positioned herself almost as an additional midfielder, occupying central pockets to create overloads and receive between the lines. This flexibility allowed Chelsea to connect phases of play and destabilise Arsenal's midfield structure. Overall, Chelsea's midfield showed strong complementary movements, constantly adjusting positions to either create space or occupy it effectively; their attacking threat came from a combination of movement, width and variety in final-third actions.

"Chelsea's attacking threat came from a combination of movement, width and variety in final-third actions." UEFA Technical Observer Lluís Cortés

"However, Chelsea's most consistent and dangerous tool was their variety of crosses into the box. They delivered from different zones and situations: early crosses, cutbacks and deeper balls, targeting a strong aerial presence in players like Sam Kerr, as well as late runs from midfielders like Sjoeke Nüsken. The winning goal itself reflected this approach, highlighting Chelsea's persistence in attacking wide areas and delivering into dangerous spaces."

In terms of patterns, Cortés notes: "Chelsea's crossing situations showed clear structure and repetition, but also enough variation to remain unpredictable and difficult to defend.

"Inside the box, there was a clear commitment to arriving with numbers. Chelsea regularly ensured a minimum of three players attacking the cross – typically the striker, an attacking midfielder and the far-side winger.

"Equally important was their occupation of different spaces within the box. The attacking players showed good coordination to avoid attacking the same zone.

"A particularly interesting pattern was the timing and origin of movements from the attackers. In several situations, the finisher began her run from the blind side of the defender, positioning herself behind the defensive line, where she was harder to track. From there, she attacked the ball with a late acceleration, gaining a positional advantage over her marker.

"Finally, Chelsea showed variety in the types of crosses delivered. This variability prevented Arsenal from anticipating the type of service and adapting their defensive behaviour, increasing the overall effectiveness of Chelsea's wide play."

In order to nullify Chelsea, Arsenal's defensive approach was clearly built around compactness and control of central spaces. "Their priority was to reduce the distance between lines, denying Chelsea the possibility to progress through the middle and forcing them towards wider areas," explains Cortés. "By maintaining this compact block, Arsenal effectively guided Chelsea's attacks through the flanks, where crosses became the main threat, rather than central penetrations.

Women's Champions League insights: Arsenal hold the line

"Another key aspect was the role of the wide players. Arsenal's wingers were frequently seen dropping deep to support their full-backs, especially against Chelsea's overlapping runs. This created temporary defensive overloads on the sides, helping to control one of Chelsea's main attacking weapons.

"Interestingly, this defensive approach also created counterattacking opportunities. With Chelsea committing many players forward and often losing possession in advanced areas with the team open, Arsenal were able to exploit moments of transition."

Chelsea were clearly able to create opportunities, but Arsenal did enough to delay the comeback and survive pressurised moments. Arsenal coach Renée Slegers told UEFA post-match: "We talk about 'stacking actions' that are important for the team, that are big and small, and it could be a little step to the left or a little step to the right," with each small action adding up to the team's performance.

"Arsenal's ability to protect their advantage was largely down to their discipline and effectiveness in key defensive moments, particularly in the defensive third," notes Cortés.

With Arsenal limiting central opportunities, defending crosses was very important. Chelsea managed to create chances, but Arsenal successfully looked to minimise this threat. "One standout aspect was their use of individual defensive actions to disrupt runs inside the box," Cortés says. "Rather than only tracking movements, defenders frequently applied the concept of 'slowing down the opponent's run', using their body to interfere with the attacker's path. This subtle but crucial detail reduced the quality of Chelsea's finishing opportunities.

"Beyond numbers, their objective was clear: if they could not win the first contact, they aimed to make the finish as uncomfortable as possible. This meant constant pressure on the attacker, limiting time, space and body orientation when attempting to finish. Through compactness, intelligent positioning and effective individual interventions, they managed to withstand sustained pressure and protect their aggregate lead."

Coaching focus: Principles of defensive behaviours

"These types of defensive behaviours (like delaying runs, protecting space in the box or disrupting finishing actions) are clearly rooted in principles of play, not just game-specific strategies," says Cortés. "Because of that, they must be trained continuously throughout the season, not only introduced in pre-season.

"Pre-season is important to establish the foundations: defining the team's defensive identity, introducing key concepts (compactness, pressure-cover balance, defending the box) and aligning players with a shared understanding. However, if these principles are not constantly reinforced, they quickly lose effectiveness under match pressure. Then, during the season, the challenge is not to teach again, but to maintain and refine these behaviours within a congested schedule.

Training design Rather than isolated drills, principles should be embedded into: Small-sided and positional games, where players repeatedly experience realistic defensive scenarios.

Game-based exercises with constraints, such as rewarding successful defensive actions in the box or limiting time for attackers to finish.

Short, focused interventions, where specific details such as body positioning are highlighted without overloading players.

"Video analysis also plays a key role," Cortés adds. "Using real match situations helps players understand that good defending is often about reducing the opponent's effectiveness, not just making clear tackles or interceptions.

"Ultimately, defensive principles should be treated as non-negotiables within the team model. While tactical plans may change depending on the opponent, these underlying behaviours must remain consistent. The best teams are those that can execute these principles automatically, even under fatigue or pressure, something that can only be achieved through continuous, contextualised repetition across the entire season."

Lluís Cortés led Barcelona to unprecedented success, including a UEFA Women's Champions League title in 2020/21. He has since continued to make his mark internationally as a progressive and sought-after coach and is currently in charge of the Saudi Arabia women's national team.