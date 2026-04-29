Barcelona vs Bayern München Women's Champions League semi-final second leg preview: Where to watch, full lowdown
Wednesday, April 29, 2026
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When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final second leg between Barcelona and Bayern München.
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Barcelona and Bayern München meet in their UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final second leg on Sunday 3 May at Camp Nou, with the scoreline 1-1 on aggregate following the first leg.
Barcelona vs Bayern München
When: Sunday 3 May (16:30 CET kick-off)
Where: Camp Nou, Barcelona
What: UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final second leg
First leg: Bayern 1-1 Barcelona
How to follow: Build-up can be found here
Final: vs Arsenal or OL Lyonnes, Saturday 23 May (18:00 CET kick-off), Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo
What do you need to know?
Barcelona led the first leg early through Ewa Pajor but Bayern ensured no repeat of their 7-1 loss to the Blaugrana on Matchday 1 and secured a 1-1 draw through a goal from Franziska Kett, who was later sent off, leaving her suspended for the return fixture at Camp Nou.
The Blaugrana, who knocked Bayern out in in the 2018/19 semi-finals and beat Bayern 3-0 at Camp Nou in the 2022/23 group stage, were frustrated not to close out the win having led for just over an hour. However, they remain in a decent position to reach an unprecedented sixth straight final; they share the current record of five with OL Lyonnes.
Bayern, who like Barcelona were crowned domestic champions three days before the first leg, can still dream of reaching a debut European final, and the 1-1 draw ensured the German side remain unbeaten in all competitions since that loss to Barcelona on 7 October. Bayern's Klara Bühl returned from injury to produce a Player of the Match performance last week, while Barcelona's Pajor moved level with Alessia Russo as this season's joint-leading scorer on eight goals.
Form guide
Barcelona
Last six games: DWWWWW
Last match: Bayern 1-1 Barcelona, 25/04, Women's Champions League second leg
Where they stand: Liga F champions, Copa de la Reina final
Bayern
Last six games: DWWWWW
Last match: Bayern 1-1 Barcelona, 25/04, Women's Champions League second leg
Next match: Werder Bremen vs Bayern, 29/04, Frauen-Bundesliga
Where they stand: Frauen-Bundesliga champions, German Cup final
Predicted line-ups
Barcelona: Cata Coll; Ona Batlle, Irene Paredes, Mapi León, Brugts; Vicky López, Patri Guijarro, Alexia Putellas; Graham-Hansen, Pajor, Clàudia Pina
Out: Laia Aleixandri (knee)
Doubtful: Aitana Bonmatí (fitness)
Bayern: Mahmutovic; Gwinn, Viggósdóttir, Gilles, Simon; Stanway, Kakounan; Dallmann, Tanikawa, Buhl; Harder
Out: Kett (suspended), Damnjanović (muscular), Alara (knee)
Doubtful: Klink (muscular)
View from the camps
Pere Romeu, Barcelona coach: "Our fans always give us incredible support. And this time we’ll need them even more. With our people behind us, we’ll have that extra energy we need for the second leg."
Ewa Pajor, Barcelona forward: "We have so much quality in our team and we know that if we play our game, like we also did [in the first leg] – and sure, Bayern did well too – we know that we will make it to the final."
Glódís Viggósdóttir, Bayern captain: "I think it's going to be pretty much a similar game. We want to go to the final and we saw [in the first leg] that we're capable of giving them a good game. I just want to see the team and the fight that we put in [at home] again."
Reporter's view
Graham Hunter, match reporter
Not easy circumstances for Bayern. But has that ever deterred the Bavarians? Barcelona are in commanding form, have the vast majority of their squad raring to go, plus the rare bonus of a full, noisy Camp Nou behind them. Bayern suffer the absences of last week’s goalscorer and their talented coach - both suspended. Key for Barça? Translate possession dominance into goal-efficacy. The equivalent for the visitors? Staunch the flow of opportunities and hit on the break. A classic in prospect.
Where is the 2026 UEFA Women's Champions League final being played?
Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway, will host the 2026 UEFA Women's Champions League final on Saturday 23 May.
The final will be the first UEFA women's club decider to be played in Norway, although Ullevaal – opened in 1926 and renovated on several occasions since – staged the UEFA Women's EURO final in both 1987 and 1997. It is the regular home of the Norway women's and men's national teams. The 2016 men's UEFA Super Cup was also held in Norway, in Trondheim.