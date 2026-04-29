Barcelona vs Bayern München Women's Champions League semi-final second leg preview: Where to watch, full lowdown

Barcelona and Bayern München meet in their UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final second leg on Sunday 3 May at Camp Nou, with the scoreline 1-1 on aggregate following the first leg.

Barcelona vs Bayern München When: Sunday 3 May (16:30 CET kick-off)﻿

Where: Camp Nou, Barcelona

What: UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final second leg

First leg: Bayern 1-1 Barcelona

How to follow: Build-up can be found here

Final: vs Arsenal or OL Lyonnes, Saturday 23 May (18:00 CET kick-off), Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo

What do you need to know?

Barcelona led the first leg early through Ewa Pajor but Bayern ensured no repeat of their 7-1 loss to the Blaugrana on Matchday 1 and secured a 1-1 draw through a goal from Franziska Kett, who was later sent off, leaving her suspended for the return fixture at Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana, who knocked Bayern out in in the 2018/19 semi-finals and beat Bayern 3-0 at Camp Nou in the 2022/23 group stage, were frustrated not to close out the win having led for just over an hour. However, they remain in a decent position to reach an unprecedented sixth straight final; they share the current record of five with OL Lyonnes.

First-leg highlights: Bayern München 1-1 Barcelona

Bayern, who like Barcelona were crowned domestic champions three days before the first leg, can still dream of reaching a debut European final, and the 1-1 draw ensured the German side remain unbeaten in all competitions since that loss to Barcelona on 7 October. Bayern's Klara Bühl returned from injury to produce a Player of the Match performance last week, while Barcelona's Pajor moved level with Alessia Russo as this season's joint-leading scorer on eight goals.

Where to watch: TV/streams

Matchday 1: Barcelona 7-1 Bayern München

Form guide

Barcelona

Last six games: DWWWWW

Last match: Bayern 1-1 Barcelona, 25/04, Women's Champions League second leg

Where they stand: Liga F champions, Copa de la Reina final

Bayern

Last six games: DWWWWW

Last match: Bayern 1-1 Barcelona, 25/04, Women's Champions League second leg﻿

Next match: Werder Bremen vs Bayern, 29/04, Frauen-Bundesliga

Where they stand: Frauen-Bundesliga champions, German Cup final

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Predicted line-ups

Barcelona: Cata Coll; Ona Batlle, Irene Paredes, Mapi León, Brugts; Vicky López, Patri Guijarro, Alexia Putellas; Graham-Hansen, Pajor, Clàudia Pina

Out: Laia Aleixandri (knee)

Doubtful: Aitana Bonmatí (fitness)

Bayern: Mahmutovic; Gwinn, Viggósdóttir, Gilles, Simon; Stanway, Kakounan; Dallmann, Tanikawa, Buhl; Harder

Out: Kett (suspended), Damnjanović (muscular), Alara (knee)

Doubtful: Klink (muscular)

View from the camps

Bayern München reaction: Glódís Viggósdóttir on Barcelona draw

Pere Romeu, Barcelona coach: "Our fans always give us incredible support. And this time we’ll need them even more. With our people behind us, we’ll have that extra energy we need for the second leg."

Ewa Pajor, Barcelona forward: "We have so much quality in our team and we know that if we play our game, like we also did [in the first leg] – and sure, Bayern did well too – we know that we will make it to the final."

Glódís Viggósdóttir, Bayern captain: "I think it's going to be pretty much a similar game. We want to go to the final and we saw [in the first leg] that we're capable of giving them a good game. I just want to see the team and the fight that we put in [at home] again."

Reporter's view

Graham Hunter, match reporter

Not easy circumstances for Bayern. But has that ever deterred the Bavarians? Barcelona are in commanding form, have the vast majority of their squad raring to go, plus the rare bonus of a full, noisy Camp Nou behind them. Bayern suffer the absences of last week’s goalscorer and their talented coach - both suspended. Key for Barça? Translate possession dominance into goal-efficacy. The equivalent for the visitors? Staunch the flow of opportunities and hit on the break. A classic in prospect.