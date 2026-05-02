Women's Champions League semi-final second-leg report: OL Lyonnes 3-1 Arsenal (agg: 4-3)

Jule Brand struck with four minutes remaining to settle a UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final full of twists and send OL Lyonnes into a record 12th decider, ending Arsenal's reign as holders.

The Gunners had come from behind to win the first leg 2-1 and were hoping to eliminate OL at this stage for the second straight year after their 4-1 success in France 12 months ago. However, by half-time OL led the tie thanks to Wendie Renard's penalty and a Kadidiatou Diani goal, and although Alessia Russo then looked to have forced extra time, Brand's smart finish took the eight-time champions to Oslo in search of a ninth title.

Key moments 22' Renard converts retaken penalty

36' Diani gives OL aggregate lead

59' Smith hits post for Arsenal

76' Russo levels tie

86' Brand takes OL into final

Match in brief: OL oust the holders

Arsenal were unchanged from their 2-1 comeback first-leg win, while OL welcomed Selma Bacha and Melchie Durmornay into their starting line-up after fitness concerns prevented both from appearing last Sunday. OL's aggregate deficit was almost wiped out in the second minute when Kadidiatou Diani swung in a low ball from the right, but Ada Hegerberg could not connect in front of goal.

At the other end, Christiane Endler got in the way of a Kim Little effort from close range, yet OL won a penalty when Lotte Wubben-Moy brought down Dumornay. Daphne van Domselaar stopped Renard's initial effort, but the goalkeeper had come off her line early and the French side's captain buried the retake.

Now the eight-time champions really sensed their chance. And in the 36th minute they led the tie as Diani stretched a leg to turn in a Jule Brand corner. Arsenal also trailed the tie at half-time in the first leg, but early in the second period today they nearly fell further behind when Dumornay tested Van Domselaar.

As it happened: OL Lyonnes 3-1 Arsenal (agg: 4-3)

However, just as they did last Sunday in London, Arsenal looked a better side in the second half, and just before the hour first-leg scorer Olivia Smith fired across goal and struck the post. The visitors then sent on Smilla Holmberg and Victoria Pelova, who quickly forced Endler to save.

Holmberg made the goal which levelled the tie, sending in a looping ball that Alessia Russo turned in under pressure from Ashley Lawrence and Lindsey Heaps. Now it was anyone's game, but with extra time looming there was one more twist.

Brand, who put OL ahead in the first leg, was in the right position to receive a looping Dumornay ball and the German winger calmly controlled and found the net. The home side saw out the last few minutes and made it 12 successes from their 15 semi-finals.

Vodafone Player of the Match: Melchie Dumornay (OL Lyonnes)

Melchie Dumornay with her Player of the Match award Getty Images

"Melchie Dumornay's return was crucial to OL Lyonnes' performance. She brought an additional attacking element out of the midfield with her deep runs and passes. She ran great distances at high intensity to support the attack. Her balance between attacking creativity and defensive discipline is outstanding. She was involved in all the goals (fouled for the penalty, won the corner for the second and assisted the clincher). Remarkable that such a young player is dominating in an experienced squad, and her future looks bright."

UEFA Technical Observer Group

Zacharie Adjemien, match reporter

OL Lyonnes secure their place in the final with a composed and determined performance, overturning the first-leg deficit in front of their home crowd. Jule Brand proved decisive once again, scoring in the closing stages to send her side to Oslo for a 12th final in the competition. Arsenal showed resilience throughout and remained a threat but were ultimately undone by the hosts' intensity and efficiency in key moments.

Reaction

Jonatan Giráldez, OL Lyonnes coach: "We have played a very good game against one of the best teams in the world. The players did an amazing job and, for me, it's amazing to have a chance to [coach] in another final, [this time] with OL Lyonnes, and with the group of players we have and with the supporters we have. It's a very good day."

Renée Slegers, Arsenal coach: "OL Lyonnes raised their levels today. They came out really strong. They had Selma Bacha and Melchie Dumornay back in the side, who are world-class players. It was a very tight game with small margins – it's a Champions League semi-final. Very disappointing for us, of course."

Lindsey Heaps, OL Lyonnes midfielder: "In this leg, we were at home; we needed to set the tone early on. It's not easy playing against such a high-quality team, with top, top players, but we put our game out there and we showed who we were. We're OL Lyonnes and we wanted to make it to the final."

Leah Williamson, Arsenal defender: "[OL Lyonnes] are a tough team to play against. They were good today and we didn't quite match that in the first half. I thought we put on a better [performance] in the second but not enough. You want to win the game, takes chances and create chances, and we didn't today."

Key stats

OL are through to a 12th final, all in the last 17 seasons.

Arsenal lost a two-legged UEFA club competition tie after winning the first game for only the second time in 20 occasions. The other defeat came in their 2008/09 UEFA Women's Cup quarter-final against Umeå.

Renard scored her 39th UEFA women's club competition goal – her first against an English side and her fifth in a semi-final. She became the oldest player to score in a semi-final, aged 35 years and 286 days.

Renard made her 26th appearance in a UEFA women's club competition semi-final match, seven more than anyone else.

Russo struck her ninth goal of the campaign, moving her one clear of Ewa Pajor in the top scorer race.

Line-ups

OL Lyonnes: Endler; Lawrence, Renard, Engen, Bacha; Yohannes (Shrader 63), Heaps (Egurrola 77), Dumornay; Diani (Becho 77), Hegerberg (Katoto 63), Brand

Arsenal: Van Domselaar; Fox, Williamson, Wubben-Moy, McCabe (Kelly 82); Russo, Little, Mariona (Pelova 70); Foord, Blackstenius (Maanum 82), Smith (Holmberg 70)