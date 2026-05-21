Norwegian players set to feature in home Women's Champions League final

Norway international team-mates are set to line up on opposing sides in a UEFA Women's Champions League final hosted by their native country.

The roles Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen and OL Lyonnes' Ada Hegerberg and Ingrid Engen are set to play in Oslo on Saturday May 23 is a theme of the latest episode of Plugged In, sponsored by Euronics.

The trio lined up together during Norway's run to the 2025 UEFA Women's EURO quarter-finals and are all previous Women's Champions League winners.

Ingrid Engen, Ada Hegerberg and Caroline Graham Hansen celebrate together during Norway's journey to the Women's EURO 2025 quarter-finals Getty Images

Build-up to the final

Hegerberg seeking to rise to the occasion again

"You know how hard it is to win one, even more so now it's been a while since we won it, so the hunger is as big as before because it’s the greatest tournament to me, personally," the competition's all-time leading goalscorer Hegerberg reflected earlier in this season's knockout phase.

Women's Champions League finals form a special chapter in the narrative of the OL Lyonnes forward's glittering career. She has scored in four of them, including a hat-trick in the 2019 final against Barcelona, and only Conny Pohlers has scored more than the 30-year-old's six goals in finals.

Ada Hegerberg last won European silverware with OL Lyonnes in 2022 Getty Images

Hegerberg grew up in Sunndalsøra, in northern Norway, and played youth football for Kolbotn before moving to Germany to play for Turbine Potsdam, where she got her first taste of European football.

The 2018 Women's Ballon d'Or is one of a host of awards Hegerberg has claimed over the years, and returning to Norway with the club she has appeared more than 300 times for will be a poignant moment for the striker.

Oslo return for Graham Hansen

"It would be very nice for me in my home town, and in my home stadium, to be there and compete for the title," Graham Hansen told UEFA at the start of the season.

Her team have made it there and now the Barcelona winger is aiming to recover from a thigh injury in time to take the stage in her birth city, having begun her career playing for Stabæk in neighbouring Bærum.

Caroline Graham Hansen celebrates reaching a final in the city of her birth after Barcelona's semi-final victory over Bayern UEFA via Getty Images

Following five trophy-laden years with Wolfsburg, during which she won numerous domestic titles and played in a Women's Champions League final, the 31-year-old has become an integral part of Barcelona sensational success since joining in 2019.

Now a three-time Women's Champions League winner, she is hoping to return to fitness to add to the four goals and made four assists she has registered en route to this season's final.

Final preview

Engen facing familiar faces

After winning the Women's Champions League with Barcelona in 2023 and 2024, Engen is now set to face her former team-mates after transferring to OL Lyonnes last summer.

The versatile defender, who can also line up in midfield, quickly settled into life in the French side's starting 11 and has featured in nine of the eight-time champions' ten matches this campaign, making one assist.

Ingrid Engen enjoying the moment during OL Lyonnes' semi-final triumph against defending champions Arsenal Getty Images

Now playing club football with her Norway international team-mate Hegerberg, the 28-year-old is seeking to appear in her fourth consecutive final.

After beating holders Arsenal in the semi-finals to secure a finalist spot, Engen said: "It's really special, it's in my country and it's going to be incredible. I have been dreaming of this since I knew it was in Oslo."