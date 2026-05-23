Women's Champions League: 2025/26 season by numbers

1 OH Leuven, on their European debut, became the first team to represent Belgium in the league phase/group stage, and they made it through to the knockout play-offs. Elsewhere, fellow debutants Atlético de Madrid and Manchester United also finished the league phase in the top 12.

3 Roma's Evelyne Viens got the only hat-trick of the competition proper, on Matchday 6 of the league phase against St. Pölten.

Evelyne Viens's Roma hat-trick

4 Barcelona and OL Lyonnes met in a fourth final, equalling the showpiece head-to-head record of OL vs Wolfsburg.

5 Manchester United kept five clean sheets in their ten-game campaign in the competition proper. Including qualifying, they managed eight in 14 matches, a run of fixtures only one game short of Arsenal's record of 15 from last season.

6 Barcelona became the first club to reach six finals in a row, beating the record set by OL Lyonnes between 2016 and 2020. Their four titles is bettered only by OL's eight (Frankfurt also have four).

8 Bayern's Klara Bühl finished top of the assists table on eight, one ahead of Alexia Putellas. All of Bühl's assists came in the league phase, surpassing the previous group stage record of five.

Tactical analysis: Klara Bühl's brilliance

11 Ewa Pajor finished as top scorer on 11 goals. The Polish forward moved two ahead of Alessia Russo with her double for Barcelona in the final, ending her run of losses in the decider after defeats in 2018, 2020 and 2023 with Wolfsburg (plus as an unused substitute in 2016) as well as 2025 with the Blaugrana.

12 OL have now reached 12 of the 25 UEFA women's club competition finals, as has club stalwart Wendie Renard. In fact, all 12 of their final appearances have come in the 17 seasons since the UEFA Women's Cup became the Women's Champions League in 2009/10.

17 Arsenal and OL both reached a record 17th quarter-final, the French side securing their 15th success in that round.

23 In qualifying, SFK 2000 Sarajevo participated for the 23nd season in a row, a record for appearances both consecutive and overall. They topped the league in Bosnia and Herzegovina again this term, extending their world-record run of domestic titles to 24.

25 This was the 25th UEFA women's club competition season – eight as the UEFA Women's Cup and 17 as the Women's Champions League – and the first under the current format.

27 Twente's Lynn Groenewegen and Danique van Ginkel recorded the most tackles, despite their side going out in the league phase.

30 Sonia Bompastor maintained her unique record of coaching on all 30 league phase and group stage matchdays – 18 at OL and now 12 with Chelsea.

31.5 OL's Tabitha Chawinga recorded the top speed of any player from the quarter-finals onward (31.5km/h), just outpacing team-mates Melchie Dumornay (31.4km/h) and Ashley Lawrence (31.2km/h),

60 OH Leuven's Lowiese Seynhaeve made 60 saves in their league phase and knockout phase play-off games, more than any other goalkeeper in the competition proper.

63.4% Barcelona once again topped the possession averages, though sharing the ball 50-50 with OL in the final meant they slightly dipped below last season's overall figure of 63.9%. They likewise finished top again for passing accuracy (88.9%) and completed passes (6,392), as well as attempts (258) and shots on target (103).

103 As if she didn't hold enough records already, Wendie Renard became the first player to register 100 Women's Champions League/UEFA Women's Cup wins during OL's Matchday 3 victory against Wolfsburg. Her tally now stands at 103, which is more wins than every club other than OL have recorded (Arsenal are next best on 82). She has played in all 12 of OL's final appearances.

128 There were 128 second-half goals in the competition proper compared to 127 before the break, thanks to Barcelona's final display. The three other goals in the overall season tally of 258 were scored in extra time – all by OL against Wolfsburg in their quarter-final second leg.

554,265 Total attendance for the 75 matches in the competition.

See more: 2025/26 Competition stats