Women's Champions League Performance Insights: OL Lyonnes' central connections against Arsenal

OL Lyonnes' performance in the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final second leg against Arsenal was defined by high-level individual quality but, more importantly, by how that quality connected through the spine of the team.

While the wide threats of Jule Brand and Kadidiatou Diani played a decisive role in finishing attacks, the real platform for the French team's progression and chance creation came through the middle of the pitch.

UEFA Technical Observer Nora Häuptle delves deeper on that in-possession dynamic, looking at how OL Lyonnes' central players built, progressed, and ultimately created through their interconnected roles.

The centre-backs, Ingrid Engen and Wendie Renard, were central to this, not only in their defensive responsibilities but in their composure and intelligence in possession.

Ingrid Engen (left) and Wendie Renard (right) combined effectively in OL Lyonnes' win UEFA via Getty Images

Alongside them, Lily Yohannes and Melchie Dumornay provided constant connectivity, movement and vertical threat between and beyond Arsenal's lines. Individually, each player showed excellent technical and tactical execution; collectively, their relationships allowed OL Lyonnes to play through and around Arsenal's block with consistency.

"Engen and Renard are a well matched pair of centre-backs, complementary in their strengths," explained Häuptle. "Renard is the defensive anchor, strong in duels and organising the line. On the ball, she is more focused on overplaying the press. Engen drives the short build-up and defends more actively forward."

The partnership between Renard and Engen offered OL Lyonnes both security and progression. Their complementary qualities allowed for a flexible first phase, capable of adapting to Arsenal's pressing structure.

"This was often expressed through a diamond in build-up with Christiane Endler and Lindsey Heaps, with the objective of finding attacking midfielders Yohannes and Dumornay or overplaying lines with diagonal balls to the wingers," continued Häuptle.

As seen in the three clips on the video below, the centre-backs consistently demonstrated key individual behaviours, "offering diagonality in their positioning to enable switches of play; using the ball to fix the opposition, either by driving forward or waiting to attract pressure; and applying feints before releasing long diagonals," according to Häuptle.

"When possession was played short, they stepped back to provide a secure exit and, as attacks advanced, they reacted quickly to support the rest-defence structure, often creating a +1 behind the ball."

Women's Champions League insight: Composure and quality at centre-back

The graphic below highlights the potency of the penetrative passes from both Engen and Renard. Engen progressed the ball just under 114 metres with passes through the Arsenal midfield line – over three times that of any of her team-mates.

To complement that, Renard achieved a higher distance with passes that broke the Arsenal defensive line – either inside or around the sides.

Yohannes' spatial awareness and adaptability were central to OL Lyonnes' ability to connect play through midfield and destabilise Arsenal's structure. Her constant scanning and intelligent positioning allowed her to both find and create space, giving her team a reliable link between build-up and attack.

"Heaps is binding Alessia Russo, so Yohannes and Dumornay play 2v2 against Mariona Caldentey and Kim Little," Häuptle continued.

This structural dynamic created favourable central match-ups, granting Yohannes greater freedom to influence the game between the lines. From there, her movement became a key tool in manipulating Arsenal's midfield coverage.

Women's Champions League insight: Yohannes the connector and creator

As seen in the video above, "movements to get out of the opposition's cover included switching positions, dropping a line back to either be a free target or bind the opposition to open space for others, and playing over the third and stepping in behind the opposition," Häuptle explained.

"Individually, cognition and body orientation to screen space, timing to enter and release space, and rhythmisation to progress the play" were all qualities that allowed Yohannes not just to receive possession, but to dictate the tempo of attacks.

Her body positioning often enabled Yohannes to play forward immediately while under significant pressure – which the graphic below highlights – ensuring that OL Lyonnes' progression remained fluid and purposeful.

Melchie Dumornay's performance represented the clearest link between OL Lyonnes' central progression and their attacking output, combining movement, technical quality and decisiveness to consistently destabilise Arsenal's block and defensive line.

Dumornay's role was both connective and explosive. Operating between the lines, she consistently offered vertical progression while also posing a direct goal threat.

That influence was also reflected in her recognition as Player of the Match. The UEFA Technical Observer Group noted: "She brought an additional attacking element from midfield with her deep runs and passes. Her balance between attacking creativity and defensive discipline was outstanding.

"She was involved in all of her team's decisive scoring actions and it is remarkable that such a young player is dominating in an experienced squad. Her future looks bright."

Women's Champions League insight: Dumornay's decisive play

Häuptle offered further praise, highlighting Dumornay's "technical ability and body use to release with the first touch out of opposition cover. Later, like a fox, she smells, anticipates, and orchestrates where the action will progress – see her hand signal – combined with touch and creativity in the chipped ball.

"Individually, she has it all: explosiveness, repeated sprint ability, cognition, an excellent touch, mentality and determination to run the extra metre in both offence and defence."

"Like a fox, she smells, anticipates and orchestrates where the action will progress." UEFA Technical Observer Nora Häuptle on Melchie Dumornay

This praise was also evident in Lily Yohannes' comments after the match: "Melchie is an amazing player. Every time she's on the pitch for us, she makes a difference and is a threat, so to play alongside her makes your job a lot easier and you just want to find her every time you can."

Coaching Focus: Player Development Profiles

In the modern game, centre-backs are no longer purely defensive specialists; they are foundational playmakers who initiate and structure possession. Their development must therefore integrate technical, cognitive and defensive excellence.

"From a defensive perspective, the future centre-back must be equipped to handle world-class attacking threats in open and structured situations," Häuptle explained. "This requires high-level explosivity over short distances, particularly in transitions from zonal positioning to direct opposition marking.

"The ability to dominate 1v1 duels, both on the ground and in aerial situations, is non-negotiable. Aerial control in the penalty area, combined with refined timing and body orientation, provides stability in defensive phases, while in terms of personality, they need good communication and organisation skills."

Equally important is the need for complementary abilities within the centre-back partnership: "Of course, a player is not a 'jack of all trades'; she would need one or two outstanding strengths and a balanced, complementary pairing with the other centre-back in terms of skills."

Similarly, the modern attacking midfielder operates in a highly demanding, hybrid role that combines physical intensity, technical quality and tactical intelligence across all phases of play.

"Physically, players must sustain high volumes of intense, high-speed running, often covering large distances between lines. Explosivity in the first steps is crucial for accelerating into spaces and dictating tempo changes. Maximum speed is important for attacking depth and threatening the space behind the defensive line, while robustness enables effectiveness in duels.

"On the ball, the attacking midfielder must process information quickly, operate in tight spaces and consistently execute under pressure. Their 1v1 ability is a key differentiator, enabling the player to destabilise defensive structures.

"Functionally, they should be capable of overloading the build-up phase when needed, acting as a reference point between the lines and contributing dynamically to the final third. Their role includes linking play, creating numerical superiority, and penetrating the last line through passing, dribbling, or timed runs.

"Defensively, the modern attacking midfielder also carries significant responsibility, " concluded Häuptle. "They must understand pressing structures, transitioning effectively from zonal coverage to direct opposition pressure. Discipline is crucial in defensive transitions, particularly in recovering positions to maintain team compactness and protecting vulnerable zones such as cut-back areas."

A former Swiss international with playing experience in both Switzerland and the Netherlands, Nora Häuptle has coached in her home country as well as Germany and Ghana and is now head coach of the Zambia women's national team.