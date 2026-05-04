Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Width, timing and pressure: Barcelona's tactical edge against Bayern

UEFA Technical Observer Lluís Cortés examines Barcelona's winning performance built on sustained attacks from wide in an intense semi-final second leg against Bayern München.

As it happened: Barcelona 4-2 Bayern

"Barcelona's plan focused on stretching Bayern's compact defensive block by progressing through the wings and it proved highly effective because it directly targeted Bayern's main strength from the first leg: central protection," explained Cortés.

This strategy was confirmed by Barcelona coach Pere Romeu post-match: "We thought Bayern would come in the same way as in the first leg, and we couldn't make the same mistake of playing between the lines. We opened up the field and moved the ball well on the outside.

"Bayern wanted to funnel us inside and so Salma [Paralluelo] opened up the pitch for us, providing extra width, given how well Caroline Graham Hansen did down the right."

"We thought Bayern would come in the same way as in the first leg, and we couldn't make the same mistake of playing between the lines. We opened up the field and moved the ball well on the outside." Pere Romeu, Barcelona coach

Barça exploit Bayern's compactness

Cortés explained: "Bayern defended narrowly, prioritising the central corridor. Barcelona responded by quickly shifting play wide, avoiding congestion and creating isolation scenarios. In contrast to last week, here the plan replaced central overloads with wide exploitation, turning Bayern's compactness into a vulnerability rather than a strength.”

This wide exploitation is shown in video 1 below as Graham Hansen provides the assist for Paralluelo to score the opening goal.

Women's Champions League analysis: Graham Hansen from the right

"Barcelona's wingers stood out for their decision-making in the final third," added Cortés. "The first goal illustrates this perfectly. Graham Hansen recognises she doesn't need to beat her defender and delivers an early cross with ideal placement and pace. Paralluelo's far-post run, timed with conviction, turns it into a goal.

"In 1v1 situations, both wingers repeatedly unbalanced defenders. For the second goal, Paralluelo beats her opponent and delivers a dangerous cross that creates a second-phase scoring opportunity. Her decisiveness is also clear in the third goal, where she delivers early to Ewa Pajor without waiting for pressure. This ability to act immediately when the advantage appears is a hallmark of elite attackers."

Both decisive deliveries are analysed below, in video 2.

Women's Champions League analysis: Paralluelo from the left

Barcelona's improved first-half showing

"One of the most interesting takeaways from this game is how it reinforces the true value of wide play and crossing actions, not in quantity, but in timing, intention and context," said Cortés.

At first glance, it might seem contradictory: Barcelona delivered fewer total crosses across the full match (26 vs 36 last week). However, the real story lies in when and how those crosses were executed. In the first half alone, Barcelona produced 21 crosses compared to just six in the first leg.

This shift had a direct impact on attacking output. When comparing the first halves of the first and second legs, Barcelona generated far more threat in the return:

Barça's first-half stats in second leg compared to first • Penalty area touches: 33 vs 9

• xG: 2.52 vs 0.22

• Total shots: 15 vs 4

• Shots inside the box: 11 vs 3

• Big chances: 3 vs 0

These numbers highlight a crucial point: it's not about dominating the ball, but about how you use it to create advantage.

In the first leg, many of Barcelona's crosses came late in the game (30 in the second half, with 13 after the 80th minute and against a Bayern side reduced to ten players). On Sunday, the approach was proactive and intentional from the start, using width as a primary tool to destabilise Bayern's defensive block.

The result was a much higher number of quality entries into the box and clearer scoring opportunities, rather than hopeful deliveries.

"Barcelona didn't just cross more effectively on Sunday – they created the right conditions for those crosses to matter, and that made all the difference," concluded Cortés.

Lluís Cortés led Barcelona to unprecedented success, including a UEFA Women's Champions League title in 2021. He has since continued to make his mark internationally as a progressive and sought-after coach and is currently in charge of the Saudi Arabia women's national team