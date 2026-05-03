Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Dumornay delivers in key moments as OL Lyonnes storm into 12th final

OL Lyonnes booked their place in the 2025/26 UEFA Women's Champions League final – their 12th in the competition – with a composed and determined display against Arsenal, overturning a 2-1 first-leg deficit in front of their home supporters.

"Dumornay was involved in all the decisive attacking actions," said UEFA Technical Observer Nora Häuptle. "Either she provided the final pass and assist, as with the third goal, or she posed a threat with her frequent explosive runs into the box, as with the first, where she won the penalty."

As it happened: OL Lyonnes 3-1 Arsenal

Considering she had been an unused substitute in the previous leg, Dumornay's impact here feels even more striking. With little recent game time, she nonetheless delivered a performance that underlined just how rare her profile is: a midfielder/forward who combines high-level creativity with genuine physical dominance.

"Her explosiveness gives her a decisive edge in duels," Häuptle added. "She is clever in positioning her body between the opponent and the ball to gain the inside line towards goal and draw fouls.

"After intense attacking actions, she is disciplined in tracking back defensively. That underlines her determination and proves she is a complete player in all phases of the game."

Women's Champions League tactical analysis: Melchie Dumornay's attacking impact

After the match, OL Lyonnes coach Jonatan Giráldez praised the return of both Dumornay and Selma Bacha: "They are special, among the best in the world, and I didn't know if they would be capable of maintaining the required level, having been out for several weeks."

Dumornay herself enthused: "I feel immense joy right now. In the first leg, I was on the bench and it's never easy not being able to help your team. Today I was on the pitch and able to contribute, and I'm very happy with the result. We showed strong character."

"For a performance like this at such a high level, all the pieces of the puzzle need to come together. Dumornay provided that missing threat in depth." UEFA Technical Observer Nora Häuptle

A key absentee in the first leg, her return can reasonably be seen as a decisive factor in OL Lyonnes' progress to the final.

"At this level, all the pieces of the puzzle must fit together," Häuptle said. "OL Lyonnes' attacking axis of Ingrid Engen, Lily Yohannes, Dumornay and Kadidiatou Diani performed well, while Wendie Renard, Lindsey Heaps, Jule Brand and Ada Hegerberg provided more defensive stability – a very good balance.

"But Dumornay brought that additional threat in depth in the second leg, and from that, the key actions emerged."

A former Swiss international with playing experience in both Switzerland and the Netherlands, Nora Häuptle has coached in her home country as well as in Germany and Ghana. She is now head coach of the Zambia women's national team.