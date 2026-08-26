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adidas unveils new UEFA Champions League and UEFA Women's Champions League official match balls

Wednesday, August 26, 2026

The match balls for the league phase of the 2026/27 competitions have been unveiled, drawing on inspiration from the unseen work that defines champions.

adidas unveils new UEFA Champions League and UEFA Women's Champions League official match balls

adidas have unveiled the official match balls for the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Women's Champions League, introducing two distinctive designs that celebrate the dedication, ambition and collective effort behind success at the highest level of European football.

Inspired by the belief that champions are made when no one is watching, the Champions League official match ball celebrates the unseen work that defines success. Drawing inspiration from the image of players training through cold, misty mornings, the design transforms drifting fog across a football pitch into a visual expression of dedication, ambition and achievement.

Set against the white base colour, a metallic finish brings depth and dimension to the ball, while the mist flows through the competition's iconic Champions League stars, catching and refracting light to illuminate each star with vibrant bursts of colour.

The adidas and Champions League logos appear in bold pink, adding a further accent to the design. The result is a dynamic visual expression of the journey from unseen preparation to the brightest stage in European club football, intrinsically connected to the wider Champions League identity.

Celebrating the unstoppable rise of the women's game, the Women's Champions League official match ball brings the "Ring of Light" to life through the competition's distinctive ring of 11 stars – one for every player on the pitch – creating a powerful symbol of unity, teamwork and collective ambition.

The design radiates speed, vibrancy and the energy of a new era, with a dynamic graphic treatment giving the impression of the star ring moving across the ball's surface. Vibrant purple tones combined with gold and orange accents come together against a clean white base, while metallic silver detailing adds depth.

The adidas logo and the Women's Champions League logo are rendered in black, creating a bold contrast against the ball's vibrant colour palette. Subtle details incorporated into the graphics pay homage to the competition's iconic anthem, connecting the design back to this rich heritage.

Together, these elements bring the star ring to life, creating the impression of energy and motion flowing across the ball's surface. Subtle details incorporated into the graphics pay homage to the Women's Champions League anthem, connecting the design back to the competition's rich heritage.

Maintaining the highest standards of elite performance, both official match balls feature adidas' thermally bonded seamless construction, engineered to deliver optimal precision, consistency and control at the highest level of European club football.

The official match balls for the league phase of the 2026/27 Champions League and Women's Champions League are available from 26 August via adidas stores, selected retail partners and online at adidas.com.

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday, August 26, 2026

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