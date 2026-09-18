UEFA Women's Champions League Matchday 1 preview: Bayern vs Manchester City, Barcelona vs Paris FC

The second edition of the UEFA Women's Champions League under its league phase format is set to kick off, with nine games taking place across Tuesday 22 and Wednesday 23 September.

We preview the opening Women's Champions League fixtures of 2026/27 and look at the key storylines and players to keep an eye on, including Barcelona opening their title defence against Paris FC, Manchester City travelling to Bayern München and a spotlight on OL Lyonnes' Melchie Dumornay and Austria Wien's Modesta Uka.

The 18 teams will compete over six league phase matchdays, with the top four progressing directly to the quarter-finals and the sides finishing between fifth and 12th advancing to February's knockout phase play-offs.

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Matchday 1's key storylines

• Manchester City are back after a year's absence and travel to face last season's semi-finalists Bayern for their opener.

• Titleholders Barcelona kick off their trophy defence at home to Paris FC, whom they beat 2-0 last term.

• Two debutants will begin their European journeys, with newcomers Inter hosting UEFA Women's Europa Cup holders Häcken and Austria Wien at Chelsea.

• Eight-time winners OL Lyonnes visit Servette, who are back after four seasons away from the competition.

• The 2024/25 champions Arsenal play another returning team, HB Køge Women, who also last appeared in 2021/22.

• Juventus and Benfica meet in a repeat of their 2025/26 opener, in which Cecilia Salvai struck a late 2-1 winner for the Italian side.

Inter make their league phase debut after beating Wolfsburg on penalties to qualify Inter via Getty Images

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Tuesday's match in focus: Bayern München vs Manchester City

Two teams brimming with attacking talent go head to head as English champions Manchester City make their first European appearance since the 2024/25 quarter-finals against last season's semi-finalists Bayern.

After scoring 21 goals in 22 domestic league matches last term, City striker Khadija Shaw will hope for a repeat of her side's last Matchday 1 encounter, when her goal helped secure a sensational victory over defending champions Barcelona. However, City will be wary of their opponents' own creative talents, as Klara Bühl set a record by assisting eight goals during the 2025/26 league phase and Pernille Harder scored eight to finish third in the top scorer rankings.

Khadija Shaw scored on her last Matchday 1 appearance, when Man City defeated Barcelona in 2024/25 NurPhoto via Getty Images

Wednesday's match in focus: Barcelona vs Paris FC

After wrapping up their fourth European crown in style in May, a new-look Barcelona begin their title defence at home to a team that reached last season's knockout phase play-offs.

Following several summer departures, Barça's new Brazilian signing Kerolin, formerly of Man City, joins an attack spearheaded by last season's top scorer Ewa Pajor, with Caroline Graham Hansen and Vicky López – who both scored against Paris FC last term – also likely to feature. The visitors will be hoping to emulate last season's run to the knockout phase, with Roma's 2025/26 hat-trick hero Evelyne Viens among their own new recruits.

Caroline Graham Hansen (left) and Vicky López (right) both scored when these sides met in last season's league phase Getty Images

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Player in focus: Melchie Dumornay, OL Lyonnes

The Haitian forward made a statement on the opening night of last season's league phase by stunning holders Arsenal with a superb double, which helped OL Lyonnes come from behind to secure victory against the team that had eliminated them in the previous edition's semi-finals. The 23-year-old starred during her side's journey to the 2026 final, picking up four Player of the Match awards, and can be expected to continue demonstrating eye-catching skills, assists and goals – having twice been named Women's Champions League Young Player of the Season.

Dumornay's next fixture: Servette vs OL Lyonnes (Wednesday)

Watch Melchie Dumornay's super OL strike vs Arsenal

One to watch: Modesta Uka, Austria Wien

The 27-year-old's six goals in four qualifying matches, including a third qualifying round hat-trick against Brann, helped secure a first-ever league phase spot for the Austrian champions. Despite this being Austria Wien's competition debut, Uka and her squad have last season's run to the UEFA Women's Europa Cup quarter-finals to draw experience from, during which the Kosovan forward converted the decisive spot kick in the shoot-out that sent them through to the round of 16.

Uka's next fixture: Chelsea vs Austria Wien (Wednesday)