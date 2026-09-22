Women's Champions League Matchday 1 Tuesday highlights and round-up: Arsenal leave it late, Man City deny Bayern, Real Madrid and Paris SG draw, Inter and Benfica win

Manchester City came back from two down to draw at Bayern München while their English rivals Arsenal also left it late to beat HB Køge Women as the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Women's Champions League began.

Bayern were two up in 28 minutes against Man City before the visitors turned the game while Arsenal needed an added-time Mariona Caldentey penalty for victory on a night when Benfica won at Juventus, newcomers Inter beat Häcken and Real Madrid drew with Paris Saint-Germain. We round up all the action.

Play Fantasy Football

Click on any scoreline to look back at all the action as it happened.

Women's Champions League highlights: Bayern München 2-2 Man City

Carlotta Wamser's late strike earned Man City a point as they recovered from 2-0 down to draw at Bayern. The home side were brilliant in the first half, Giulia Gwinn's drive opening the scoring on 11 minutes before Kerstin Casparij diverted a cross into her own net.

City responded just before the break as Beth Mead tapped home, but they missed a golden opportunity to equalise as Ena Mahmutovic brilliantly saved Khadija Shaw's penalty. Wamser had the last word, though, converting with a fine right-footed effort on her return to her native Germany.

Player of the Match: Giulia Gwinn (Bayern)

Key stat: In the previous two seasons, Bayern's Matchday 1 opponents have gone on to win the competition (2025/26 Barcelona and 2024/25 Arsenal).

Women's Champions League highlights: Real Madrid 1-1 Paris SG

Sakina Karchaoui's second-half penalty ensured a point for Paris SG at last season's quarter-finalists in an entertaining contest. Felicia Schröder, who joined Madrid this summer after her goals fired Häcken to UEFA Women's Europa Cup glory, was on target two minutes in, finishing off Arianna Caruso's cross.

The home side threatened on the counterattack throughout but could not add to that opener, despite captain Linda Caicedo creating chances. And Paris SG stood up to the test after the break, defending resolutely and seeing more of the ball before earning a deserved point with a perfectly-placed Karchaoui penalty 16 minutes from time following a foul on Léa Morissaint.

Player of the Match: Felicia Schröder (Real Madrid)

Key stat: Schröder has now scored in five straight UEFA club competition games – both legs of Häcken's Europa Cup final win against Hammarby and also in Madrid's two third qualifying round victories against Ajax.

Women's Champions League highlights: Inter 1-0 Häcken

Inter made a winning start on their league phase debut. Haley Bugeja, becoming the first Maltese player to appear in a UEFA Champions League group stage/league phase game (women's or men's), put the Nerazzurre ahead with a low finish five minutes in after collecting Sheila Garcia Gomez's lay-off.

Inter kept up the pressure in the second half, with Elisa Bartoli and Lina Magull both denied by the woodwork. The visitors were reduced to ten players for the closing stages when goalkeeper Jennifer Falk was dismissed late on for a foul on Inter substitute Brittany Raphino.

Player of the Match: Ivana Andrés Sanz (Inter)

Key stat: Häcken's Aivi Luik (41 years and 188 days) became the first player in her 40s to play in the group stage/league phase of the UEFA Women's Champions League (previous oldest was Petra Divišová for Slavia Praha against Brann in January 2024 at 39 years and 234 days).

League phase table

Women's Champions League highlights: Arsenal 1-0 HB Køge

Mariona Caldentey's stoppage-time penalty provided the breakthrough for Arsenal against their stubborn Danish visitors. The Gunners dominated possession throughout and went close in the first half through Kyra Cooney-Cross and Frida Maanum but could not beat HB Køge goalkeeper Alberte Vingum.

Smilla Holmberg’s corner hit the crossbar and Leah Williamson fired over from close range in the second half, before substitute Selina Cerci was brought down in the penalty area and Caldentey made no mistake from the spot.

Player of the Match: Kyra Cooney-Cross (Arsenal)

Key stat: Kim Little at 36 years 85 days became Arsenal's oldest player in UEFA women's competition, beating by 40 days the previous mark set by Marianne Spacey in the inaugural UEFA Women's Cup against Toulouse in March 2002.

Women's Champions League highlights: Juventus 1-2 Benfica

Marit Bratberg Lund's eye-catching double ensured the Eagles got off to a winning start, after missing out on the top 12 last season. The Norwegian international powered her 40th-minute spot kick high into the net following a foul on Anna Csiki.

Bratberg Lund doubled the advantage via an exquisite free-kick shortly after the hour. Alba Redondo, who struck the post as Juventus went in search of an opener, set up a tense finale with a crisp finish late on, but the Bianconere were unable to find an equaliser.

Player of the Match: Marit Bratberg Lund (Benfica)

Key stat: Benfica reversed the scoreline from Matchday 1 last season when they lost 2-1 at Juventus.

League phase fixtures and results