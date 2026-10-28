Women's Champions League Matchday 3 highlights and round-up: Alessia Russo inspires Arsenal as OL Lyonnes impress and Bayern draw

Alessia Russo and Vicki Becho scored hat-tricks to help Arsenal and OL Lyonnes cruise while Momoko Tanikawa salvaged a draw for Bayern München in Wednesday's UEFA Women's Champions League action.

We round up the first night of Matchday 3 fixtures.

League phase table

Champions League highlights: Arsenal 3-0 Benfica

Alessia Russo scored a hat-trick as Arsenal beat Benfica to secure their second Women’s Champions League win of the season. Arsenal’s No23 broke the deadlock in the first half with a precise shot from just inside the penalty area that flew across goal and into the back of the net.

Russo's deft header from a Steph Catley corner then doubled the Arsenal advantage before the England international converted a penalty late on to seal a convincing win at Meadow Park.

Player of the Match: Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

Key stat: Alessio Russo has surpassed Fran Kirby to become the leading English scorer in UEFA Women’s Champions League/Women’s Cup history with 23 goals.

Champions League highlights: OL Lyonnes 6-0 Inter

Vicki Becho hit a swift hat-trick but Lily Yohannes' spectacular finish was the pick of the goals as OL Lyonnes moved to seven points with victory in Décines. After competition top scorer Marie-Antoinette Katoto slotted in twice, Yohannes showed why she won last season's Revelation of the Season award when curling in an audacious long-range lob.

A 61st-minute introduction, substitute Becho struck three times from inside the box as Inter suffered their first defeat and stayed on four points.

Player of the Match: Vicki Becho (OL Lyonnes)

Key stat: Katoto's opener was OL Lyonnes' 100th goal in the group stage/league phase.

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Women's Champions League highlights: Bayern 2-2 Real Madrid

Bayern recovered from two goals down to draw against Real Madrid in Munich. The visitors took a seventh-minute lead when Linda Caicedo weaved to the byline and set up Athenea for a first-time finish, then added to their joy 15 minutes later through Lineth Beerensteyn’s close-range header.

Bayern responded impressively to halve the deficit before the break – Edna Imade’s towering header meeting Klara Bühl’s corner – and carried that momentum into the second half, where Momoko Tanikawa curled a classy 52nd-minute equaliser. Bayern substitute Sophie Proost struck woodwork in added time, but Real Madrid held on for their third draw of the campaign.

Player of the Match: Momoko Tanikawa (Bayern München)

Key stat: Bayern are unbeaten in all 17 of their UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage/league phase matches at home (W12 D5).

Women's Champions League highlights: Chelsea 2-0 Roma

Ellie Carpenter scored on her 50th appearance in the competition to help Chelsea reach seven points in London. Lauren James went closest as the hosts dominated the first half, goalkeeper Rachele Baldi tipping the England international's arrowed shot against the crossbar.

Six minutes after entering at half-time, Carpenter's gliding long run culminated in the right-back exchanging passes with Wieke Kaptein and firing in. Kadeisha Buchanan doubled the lead late by heading in Kaptein's cross, with Roma remaining on one point.

Player of the Match: Wieke Kaptein (Chelsea)

Key stat: Chelsea have never lost to an Italian team (W4 D1), scoring 17 goals and conceding once across those games.

Women's Champions League highlights: Servette 5-1 OH Leuven

Servette eased to their first Women’s Champions League win with a dominant performance in Switzerland. After Paola Hernández headed in from close range, Gloria Marinelli got in on the act – first finishing a fine team move then bending a loose ball into the top corner.

Hernández nodded in again after the break after OH Leuven's Ioanna Papatheodorou had struck the woodwork before the sides traded late goals. Jada Conijnenberg finally got the visitors off the mark with a little over 80 minutes played but the final word belonged to Joana Marchão, who added a goal to her two assists.

Player of the Match: Paola Hernández (Servette)

Key stat: Servette had lost all eight of their UEFA Women's Champions League group stage/league phase matches before this victory.