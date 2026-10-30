Women's Champions League Team of the Week: Matchday 3

Hat-trick heroes Alessia Russo and Vicki Becho are among those to make the cut in the all-star 11 for UEFA Women's Champions League Matchday 3.

The Team of the Week is chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer Group, which has an experienced observer watching every match and is supported in its selections by the game insights unit in Nyon, Switzerland.

Oliwia Peda (Paris Saint-Germain)

The Paris SG custodian played a key part in securing a point at Manchester City, making four saves including a super low diving stop from Khadija Shaw. Her efforts warranted the second-highest goals prevented score of the matchweek, with 0.78.

Jule Brand (OL Lyonnes)

The UEFA Technical Observer praised Brand for her excellence as an attacking right-back, and she proved how well she has adjusted to the role against Inter. Her forward instincts led to the first goal, yet she also won all four tackles, most of her 12 duels, and made five ball recoveries.

Célina Ould Hocine (Paris FC)

Ould Hocine was a formidable central defensive presence for a Paris side who were seconds away from a clean sheet against Häcken. Her numbers were certainly eye-catching, featuring seven ball recoveries, four interceptions and two successful tackles.

María Méndez (Real Madrid)

The centre-back's strong showing enabled Real Madrid to come away from Bayern with a well-earned point. Not only did Méndez assist the visitors' second goal with a back-post header, she blocked two shots, made five clearances, won all her duels and both of her tackles.

Esmee Brugts (Barcelona)

Another defender who delivered at both ends of the pitch, left-back Brugts supplemented her defensive clean sheet with a headed goal in Barcelona's win at HB Køge. In addition, she created three chances for team-mates as Barça dominated in Denmark.

Wieke Kaptein (Chelsea)

Kaptein's tremendous versatility shone through as Chelsea saw off Roma. Ever influential, she was involved in build-up and progression, available in the attacking phase as a focal point or with line-breaking attacking runs, and notched two assists.

Paola Hernández (Servette)

A strong all-round display from the impactful Hernández. She combined winning possession and duels in central midfield with retaining possession and providing forward passes. She also posed a threat from set plays and scored two goals – Servette's first and fourth against OH Leuven.

Eva Schatzer (Juventus)

Schatzer starred with a multi-faceted performance in Juventus' victory in Vienna, spanning ball-winning, tackles, game understanding and awareness, alongside technical ability in her control and quick passes. She also set up two of Juve's four goals.

Vicki Becho (OL Lyonnes)

Introduced just past the hour-mark against Inter, Becho became the definition of a super sub by scoring a 26-minute hat-trick for OL Lyonnes. In short, four shots in 30 minutes and three goals. UEFA's Technical Observer Group highlighted her "real readiness to come on and impact the game from the bench".

Alessia Russo (Arsenal)

Russo also bagged three goals, against Benfica, but was also a key contributor to Arsenal's attacking play. Besides offering a target in the box, she impressed with her link-up play from a deeper position and was equally committed out of possession.

Clàudia Pina (Barcelona)

Barcelona's No9 did so much more than claim the last two goals in their 8-0 success over Køge. The UEFA Technical Observer said that she "acted as the team's engine, running the game", which included winning a penalty and recording an assist.