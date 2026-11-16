Women's Champions League Performance Insights: How Caroline Graham Hansen and Alessia Russo made the difference in Barcelona vs Arsenal

When the two most recent winners of the UEFA Women's Champions League met at the Camp Nou on Matchday 4, the shot count read 24-7 in Barcelona's favour with Arsenal blocking ten of them – the joint-second-highest number this season.

Arsenal's heroic defending restricted the titleholders to a solitary goal, yet the visitors might have scored a second themselves in the 1-1 draw and the main issue for UEFA Technical Observer Lluís Cortés was how key individuals on both sides were able to make a difference in such a tight game.

Cortés' analysis, conducted with the UEFA game insights unit, focuses on the structure that allowed Barcelona forward Caroline Graham Hansen to flourish, noting how Pere Romeu's team overloaded the central areas in order to explore space outside.

Cortés also highlighted the influence of Arsenal's No9 Alessia Russo and her crucial role in holding the ball up and linking team-mates.

Structure benefits Barça

Women's Champions League analysis: Barcelona creating and exploiting space

The first video shows how Barcelona's attacking structure tested the central organisation of Renée Slegers' side, setting the conditions for the champions' individual talent to shine. "Barcelona created a numerical advantage against Arsenal's central midfielders," explained Cortés.

"Arsenal sometimes responded by dropping the forwards to protect central spaces, which gave Barcelona time to circulate possession. Once the ball reached the right, Graham Hansen could attack her opponent 1v1 or combine with team-mates."

Russo's vital role

Women's Champions League analysis: Russo reference point

Yet the Gunners stayed in the game, thanks in part to Russo. "She was their attacking reference – an outlet in transition, receiving forward passes, securing possession and allowing team-mates to move up," said Cortés, who commended the striker's touch and spatial understanding in the lead-up to Arsenal's opener in the second clip.

Despite an ongoing duel with Barcelona centre-back Irene Paredes, Russo "found ways to control the ball under pressure and help Arsenal launch attacks" – highlighting the expertise of a player who recently discussed the striker's art for UEFA.tv's My Game series.

Graham Hansen's star turn

Women's Champions League analysis: Graham Hansen variety

The Barcelona equaliser in the last video came from the Player of the Match. Scoring for the fourth successive matchday, Graham Hansen "reads the defender's position and footwork, then adjusts her decision in the 1v1, using the defender's movement to create the angle to finish,” said Cortés.

Her unpredictability ensured time and space to execute the strike and, according to the Technical Observer, in recent seasons the Norwegian "has added the ability to cut inside and threaten the goal to her adeptness at beating opponents on the outside – making her much harder to defend."

Lluís Cortés' coaching reflection: Structure and training to maximise talent

Individual quality can make the difference in decisive moments, so coaches must create the best scenario for players to exploit these qualities. The key is building team structures that give players favourable situations, while also developing their ability to recognise and exploit them.

These situations must be trained under pressure conditions. This is essential for improving first touch and helping players make and execute decisions.