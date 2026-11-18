Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Juventus got Matchday 5 victories in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Wednesday, with all four sides sealing their progression to the knockout phase in the process, joining Barcelona and OL Lyonnes.

We round up all the action.

Knockout bracket as it stands

Women's Champions League highlights: Häcken 0-2 Man City

City made it successive league phase wins with a dominant display in Gothenburg. The visitors broke the deadlock in bizarre fashion early in the second half when Emma Östlund's clearance rebounded into the net off half-time substitute Lauren Hemp.

City's No11 also smacked a fierce effort off the upright, before fellow replacement Khadija Shaw put the contest beyond doubt by surging into the box and adding the finish to Hemp's intelligent pass from deep. Mary Fowler had the opportunity to make the scoreline more convincing, but had her added-time penalty saved by Jennifer Falk.

Player of the Match: Lauren Hemp (Manchester City)

Key stat: Shaw has become the first Man City player to score ten Women's Champions League goals (including qualifying).

Women's Champions League highlights: Real Madrid 3-1 Inter

Signe Bruun scored twice off the bench as Madrid eventually broke down a stubborn Inter. It seemed it would be a comfortable evening for the hosts after Lineth Beerensteyn prodded them into the lead and Karólína Vilhjálmsdóttir was sent off for the visitors, but just before half-time Michela Cambiaghi headed in to offer Inter fresh hope.

The Nerazzurri defended resolutely in the second period, Cecilía Rúnarsdóttir making a string of outstanding saves, but Bruun smashed in on 85 minutes before adding a stoppage-time penalty to maintain Madrid's unbeaten campaign.

Player of the Match: Signe Bruun (Real Madrid)

Key stat: Spanish clubs have now won eight of their ten UEFA Women’s Champions League / UEFA Women’s Cup matches against Italian opposition (L2).

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Women's Champions League highlights: Chelsea 1-0 Paris SG

Veerle Buurman struck a late winner to send the English side top of the standings ahead of Thursday's matches. Having been held to a goalless draw by Häcken last week, Chelsea looked set for more disappointment as they struggled to translate their dominance into meaningful chances.

Paris SG, for whom Merveille Kanjinga threatened all evening, defended resolutely and looked to have held on until Katarzyna Kiedrzynek brilliantly turned behind Sjoeke Nüsken's header. From the resulting Erin Cuthbert corner, Buurman squeezed the ball in to seal the points.

Player of the Match: Veerle Buurman (Chelsea)

Key stat: Chelsea have now kept a clean sheet in each of their last six Women's Champions League matches, setting a club record.

Women's Champions League highlights: Juventus 2-0 OH Leuven

Substitutes Annamaria Serturini and Matilde Pavan pounced late to give the Bianconere maximum points. Alixe Bosteels' rising effort that smacked the Juventus crossbar with just under 20 minutes left appeared to be the best chance of the contest, until Serturini hammered the rebound into the net after Lowiese Seynhaeve could only parry Amaiur Sarriegi's strike.

Pavan made sure of the victory in added time, latching onto Alba Redondo's intelligent pass and applying a neat finish over the advancing goalkeeper.

Player of the Match: Eva Schatzer (Juventus)

Key stat: This was Juventus' first home win in their last five games in the Women's Champions League proper.

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