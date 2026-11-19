OL Lyonnes and Barcelona have ensured top-four finishes in the league phase of the UEFA Women's Champions League with a game to spare and will progress directly to the quarter-finals on a night when Bayern München, Paris FC and Roma also secured important wins.

OLL prevailed 2-0 at previously unbeaten Arsenal but were overtaken for top spot by Barcelona, who defeated Servette 6-0. Bayern moved into third as they prevailed 4-0 at Austria Wien, while Roma and Paris picked up invaluable last-gasp victories at Benfica and HB Køge respectively. We round up all the action.

2026/27 Women's Champions League Confirmed in quarter-finals: Barcelona, OL Lyonnes Confirmed in quarter-finals or knockout phase play-offs: Arsenal, Bayern München, Chelsea, Juventus, Manchester City, Real Madrid Elimination confirmed: Austria Wien

Knockout bracket as it stands

Women's Champions League highlights: Arsenal 0-2 OL Lyonnes

OL Lyonnes are into the quarter-finals for a record 18th time and brought the Gunners' unbeaten league phase run to an end while achieving their fifth consecutive clean sheet in the competition. Arsenal are eighth but results elsewhere have ensured their progress to at least the knockout phase play-offs, with their own 18th quarter-final still a possibility.

The visitors started on the front foot and were rewarded midway through the first half, when Jule Brand was set up by Vicki Becho to slot in her third goal in three games against the Gunners. Marie-Antoinette Katoto shot over from close range and Lily Yohannes had several attempts from distance, before Melchie Dumornay struck her fifth goal in five meetings with Arsenal by firing into the top of the net to double their advantage.

Player of the Match: Melchie Dumornay (OL Lyonnes)

Key stat: This was the 13th time Arsenal and OLL have met in this competition, equalling OLL vs Wolfsburg as the most-played fixture. OLL have won all four of their trips to Meadow Park after the 2007/08 quarter-final, 2010/11 semi-final and 2025/26 league phase encounters.

Women's Champions League highlights: Barcelona 6-0 Servette

Clàudia Pina's hat-trick helped Barcelona ensure a quarter-final place for the 12th season running (a record they now share only with OLL) with a victory that takes them top, above their 2026 final opponents on goal difference. Aitana Bonmatí's opener after 19 minutes was the first of three goals in 13 minutes, with Pina and Esmee Brugts also striking.

Caroline Graham Hansen’s penalty kept up her scoring run in the league phase this season for the holders. Pina completed a treble and made it a club record 16 Women’s Champions League games unbeaten for Barça.

Player of the Match: Claudia Pina (Barcelona)

Key stat: Graham Hansen has become the first player to score in each of the first five matchdays of a UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage/league phase; the previous best before this season was four, by Ewa Pajor for Wolfsburg in 2022/23.

Simulate the results

Highlights: Austria Wien 0-4 Bayern

Unbeaten Bayern ensured their knockout berth and will go into Matchday 6 in third after dominating in front of an Austrian women's club record crowd of 9,124, Alara’s stunning second-half strike the pick of their goals.

The teenager curled into the top corner, adding to Klara Bühl and Pernille Harder’s first-half goals before Sophie Proost capped off the win. Bayern dominated throughout, totalling 25 shots as the woodwork denied them on three occasions, as Austria's hopes of progress on their league phase debut ended.

Player of the Match: Klara Bühl (Bayern)

Key stat: Harder draws level with Anja Mittag on 51 goals, joint second on the all-time UEFA Women’s Champions League/UEFA Women’s Cup top scorers list (including qualifying) and also is the new competition record-holder for Bayern on 16, one ahead of Lea Schüller.

3min EN Highlights: Benfica v Roma

Sofia Jahnukainen struck a dramatic added-time winner as Roma earned back-to-back victories in the competition and overtook Benfica to go ninth. Kayleigh van Dooren had twice put Roma ahead in Lisbon, only for a spirited Benfica side to fight back on both occasions.

Caroline Møller unleashed a thunderous strike to give Benfica their first equaliser before Flourish Sabastine capitalised on a scramble inside the box to bring Roma level again. Substitute Jahnukainen proved the difference, however, firing home to seal the points.

Player of the Match: Kayleigh van Dooren (Roma)

Key stat: Møller scored Benfica’s 100th goal in the Women’s Champions League (including qualifying); they are the first Portuguese club to reach that mark.

Highlights: Paris 2-1 HB Køge

Célina Ould Hocine pounced from a penalty rebound to score the winner deep in added time for Paris's first win of the league phase, lifting them to the all-important 12th position, a point ahead of HB Køge. After Catherine Paulson headed the Danish visitors in front, Sheika Scott levelled with a deflected 35th-miniute shot.

HB Køge goalkeeper Lauren Kozal tipped Hillary Diaz's late long-range drive over. She also dived the correct way to stop Ould Hocine's spot kick, after Manoly Baquerizo was fouled, only for the taker to fire in the loose ball and settle the contest.

Player of the Match: Sheika Scott (Paris)

Key stat: For all three scorers it was their first goal in this competition.﻿

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