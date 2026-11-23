"We played like a collective – offensively and defensively top. We have such great connections," said Lily Yohannes after OL Lyonnes repeated the trick of last season's league phase win away to Arsenal with a 2-0 victory on UEFA Women's Champions League Matchday 5.

The analysis of these clubs' October 2025 encounter emphasised OLL's defensive work, yet this latest win came from a complete performance by the visitors – making their dominance with the ball, particularly in controlling the middle of the pitch, the focus for UEFA Technical Observer Alexander Straus.

As it happened: Arsenal 0-2 OL Lyonnes

"Lyonnes created numerical overloads to gain control centrally, and when they broke the first line of pressure they looked for half-spaces, went wider, and rotated in the wide areas to disrupt Arsenal's defending structure," said Straus.

His analysis with UEFA's game insights unit also explores aspects of OL Lyonnes' transformation under coach Jonatan Giráldez, including those "connections" between the midfielders and along the right wing which facilitated this confident display.

Analysis: OL Lyonnes in sync

OL Lyonnes' intelligent positioning was analysed after October's win over Inter, and against Arsenal it coalesced with the movement and synchronicity of players who, as boss Giráldez said, "spoke the same language in all situations – when we had to attack quick, when we had to attack a bit slower, direct, short". The first video highlights OLL's connectedness, with various players collaborating in the build-up, and Melchie Dumornay creating space for Yohannes to drive forward.

Analysis: Midfield mastery

The next sequence underlines the midfield trio's capacity – personified by Yohannes and Dumornay, the difference makers in either clip – to handle the ball under pressure and show quality in tight areas, plus Damaris Egurrola's role in providing balance. "They are very good at having the right distance between them, meaning the accuracy of their passes is really high," noted Straus. "They move around so they are closer together to create an overlap."

The relational play that's crucial for control also informed Jule Brand and Vicki Becho's right-sided partnership, with the graphic showing how converted winger Brand attacks space from her right-back berth. For Straus, the position "gives Brand a lot more actions facing forward with the ball – she's giving a different dimension to Lyon".

Analysis: Collective excellence

The goal in the final video exemplifies this as Brand comes from deep, underlaps and scores from Becho's pass. It also epitomises OL Lyonnes' excellence across all phases of the game, starting with the defensive regain by centre-forward Marie-Antoinette Katoto. "Collectively we have done an amazing job," concluded Giráldez. "Offensively and defensively, we dominated all 90 minutes."

Coaching reflection: Straus on OLL's football IQ

"They have that IQ in the midfield: always having their team in control by knowing when to attack fast, when to keep the ball. They are so good at controlling the tempo. Dumornay is good at everything. Yohannes controls the pace of the game. Egurrola balances out everything, controlling the spaces behind, so the other two can be freer. How those three interact is at a very high level, if not the highest level in the world."

Alexander Straus has coached at the top level in Europe and the United States, taking charge of Bayern – where he won three straight league titles – and NWSL outfit Angel City as well as Sandviken, Brann and the Under-23 national team in his native Norway. He served his coaching apprenticeship with men’s sides Varegg, Nest-Sotra and Strømsgodset.