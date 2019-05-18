Anja Mittag on 51, Hegerberg closing: top scorers

Anja Mittag, who retired in May 2019, is the only player to score 50 goals in UEFA women's club competition.

The then 32-year-old got her 50th goal in the UEFA Women's Champions League and predecessor UEFA Women's Cup for Rosengård against Olimpia Cluj in the 2017/18 round of 32. The German international won two titles with first club Turbine Potsdam and moved for her first spell at Swedish outfit Rosengård, where she returned after playing for Paris Saint-Germain and Wolfsburg.

In November 2015, while at Paris, Mittag overtook former Potsdam team-mate Conny Pohlers as all-time competition top scorer and now has her half-century from 68 appearances, having been stuck on 49 goals for ten games since that record-breaking strike away to Örebro for nearly two years.

UEFA.com looks at the leading scorers since the UEFA Women's Cup began in 2001 and its rebranding eight years later, with Ada Hegerberg fast closing on the top positions having last season beaten the record for 15 in a single campaign and since then moved into the top five.

Conny Pohlers: top scorer until 2015 ©Getty Images

1 Anja Mittag (Turbine Potsdam/Rosengård/Paris Saint-Germain/Wolfsburg) 51

Mittag scored for Potsdam in the 2005 final against Djurgården and was also part of Turbine's 2010 win before her move to Sweden. Having switched to Paris a year ago, Mittag got her 49th goal in Europe back in Sweden against Örebro but was not able to get to 50 prior to her switch to Wolfsburg as a freshly-minted Olympic gold medallist. She did not score in Europe in six appearances for her new club before a 2017 return to Rosengård. She announced her retirement in May 2019.

2 Conny Pohlers (Turbine Potsdam/FFC Frankfurt/Wolfsburg) 48

Pohlers hit 14 goals en route to victory in Potsdam's debut season of 2004/05, a record since only matched by Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir in 2008/09 and Frankfurt's Célia Šašić in 2014/15. After joining Frankfurt, Pohlers scored three goals in the 2008 final and added two more titles at Wolfsburg in her last two playing seasons of 2012/13 and 2013/14. Pohlers's tally of 48 goals took just 45 appearances, ten fewer than Mittag needed to reach that tally.

3 Marta (Umeå/Tyresö/Rosengård) 46

At Rosengård, Mittag replaced Marta, as she moved back to the United States with Orlando Pride. The Brazil striker was 18 when she made her European bow for Umeå, scoring in both legs of their 2003/04 semi-final win against Brøndby and three more in the two defeats of Frankfurt in the final. Surprisingly Marta has not lifted the trophy again, losing finals with Umeå in 2007 and 2008 and then in 2014 with Tyresö. Marta then got four goals in Rosengård's run to the 2014/15 quarter-finals and another five the next season, including a round of 16 hat-trick against Verona.

4 Ada Hegerberg (Stabæk/Turbine Potsdam/Lyon) 44

At 23, with three titles already won at Lyon, Hegerberg is threatening to rewrite the competition record books in the way Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have done in the men's UEFA Champions League. The Norwegian took just 37 games to get to 37 goals, and with 15 in 2017/18 beat the record of 14 for a single campaign, two ahead of the mark Hegerberg reached when she was top scorer in Lyon's 2015/16 victory. Now her 2019 final hat-trick has lifted her into the top four ahead of some past and present club-mates ...

5 Camille Abily (Montpellier/Lyon) 43

Abily's 40th, 41st and 42nd goals (all for Lyon) were registered on 15 November 2017, the night she not only equalled the retired Emma Byrne's competition appearance record of 77 games (a record she held outright at 81 until Wendie Renard equalled it in the 2018/19 semi-finals) but also overtook former club-mate Lotta Schelin's previous best for a single team in this competition. Having helped Montpellier reach the 2005/06 semi-finals, the versatile midfielder and attacker joined Lyon for a three-year spell and returned in 2010, since when Abily has aided them to their record five titles. And that 43rd goal was the one that made the 2018 final 4-1 against Wolfsburg on Abily's farewell off the bench.

6= Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon) 42

Le Sommer has been part of all five of Lyon's victories. She scored on her first two European appearances, away and at home against AZ Alkmaar in 2010/11, and in the finals of 2012 and 2018. Three goals in the 2018/19 quarter-final with Wolfsburg took her past 40 and a last-four strike versus Chelsea meant she moved to within one of Abily's single-club mark.



6= Lotta Schelin (Lyon/Rosengård) 42

Sweden striker Schelin – like Mittag, Marta and Nina Burger – may never have topped the scorers' chart but her consistent goal-getting was a feature of Lyon's campaigns in which they managed three titles in eight seasons. That included victories in 2011, 2012 and 2016, though oddly in four final appearances Schelin has never scored.

She bowed out from Lyon to return to Sweden after the 2016 final defeat of Wolfsburg, converting in the penalty shoot-out. By then she had overtaken Burger as the player with the most goals for a single club in this competition, moving on to 41 with strikes in both legs of the semi-final against Mittag's Paris (Aa record now taken by Abily). Schelin joined Rosengård in summer 2016 and soon opened her European account there. She retired in August 2018.

8 Nina Burger (Neulengbach) 40

Austria striker Burger made a bit of history in 2014/15 as she became the first player to score 40 goals for one team in UEFA women's club competition, having returned to Neulengbach from a spell in the United States with Houston Dash. Ending her career in 2019 with Sand in the German Frauen-Bundesliga.

Long-time rankings leader Hanna Ljungberg ©Sportsfile

9 Hanna Ljungberg (Umeå) 39

The single-club record had long been held by Ljungberg, and indeed the Sweden forward topped the all-time competition rankings for a decade from 2002/03, when she scored ten as Umeå secured their first title, until Pohlers finally overhauled her in 2012/13. Had injury not contantly disrupted and then finally ended Ljungberg's career in July 2009, she would surely still lead the table having scored at a rate of exactly one per game in Europe.

10 Inka Grings (Duisburg/Zürich) 38

Her loyalty to Duisburg means Grings did not play in Europe until their own victorious debut in 2008/09. She did hit the ground running with 12 in that campaign, including a final first-leg hat-trick at Zvezda-2005. Grings continued to score freely and in 2010/11 topped the ranking with 13 goals. Grings switched to Zürich and added four more in 2012/13. Her 38 European goals came in only 29 games, a strike-rate typical for a career as a whole in which she scored more than 500 times for club and country. She went on to coach Duisburg and spent 2017/18 in charge of Viktoria Köln's U17 men's team.

Clubs indicated only those who player represented in Europe, even if they did not score. Numbers correct as of 18/05/2019



Season by season top scorers

2018/19: Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg) 8

2017/18: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 15

2016/17: Zsanett Jakabfi (Wolfsburg), Vivianne Miedema (Bayern München) 8

2015/16: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 13

2014/15: Célia Šašić (FFC Frankfurt) 14

2013/14: Milena Nikolić (ŽFK Spartak) 11

2012/13: Laura Rus (Apollon Limassol) 11

2011/12: Camille Abily, Eugénie Le Sommer (both Lyon) 9

2010/11: Inka Grings (Duisburg) 13

2009/10: Vanessa Bürki (Bayern München) 11

2008/09: Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 14

2007/08: Vira Dyatel (Kharkiv), Patrizia Panico (Bardolino Verona), Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 9

2006/07: Julie Fleeting (Arsenal) 9

2005/06: Margrét Lára Vidarsdóttir (Valur Reykjavík) 11

2004/05: Conny Pohlers (Turbine Potsdam) 14

2003/04: Maria Gstöttner (Neulengbach) 11

2002/03: Hanna Ljungberg (Umeå) 10

2001/02: Gabriela Enache (Codru Anenii Noi) 12