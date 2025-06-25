Raising the bar: Team services at UEFA Women’s EURO 2025

Delivered by UEFA's dedicated team services unit, these provisions are designed to enhance sporting performance and ensure optimal preparation for every match.

Building on the successful model implemented at EURO 2024, they reflect UEFA’s ongoing commitment to creating a high-performance environment and raising standards for women’s national teams. The aim is to provide UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 participants with the same services offered to the men’s teams in Germany last summer.

UEFA has maintained close communication with teams since the start of the qualifying phase, staging a dedicated finalists' workshop for head coaches and team staff at our HQ in Nyon in April.

Base camps to match balls

Having qualified for Women's EURO 2025, the 16 finalists were given a choice of 44 potential base camps across Switzerland.

The base camp, consisting of a hotel and a training centre, serves as a world-class hub where teams stay and prepare during the competition. The emphasis is on providing facilities close to where teams will play their group matches. Once base camp selections had been finalised, each facility was fully equipped to support elite-level preparation and performance.

For the teams moving to their match venue the day before the game, five transfer training centres and 15 transfer hotels are also available, and luxury buses featuring extra legroom guarantee maximum comfort on the journey.

Nothing has been overlooked when it comes to equipment. Each team is supplied with 50 match balls, 100 bibs, 50 squeeze bottles, five bottle holders, two coolers, two medical bags, 300 drinks a day and three spinning bikes per dressing room per stadium.

Teams are also provided with cutting-edge technology for training sessions and matches, including medical and tactical video review systems, an electronic performance and tracking system, and access to UEFA’s dedicated Performance Analysis Platform.

Legacy and long-term impact

To encourage sustainable practices, proximity to group match locations was prioritised during the base camp selection process.

UEFA provides teams with clear sustainability guidance during the tournament, while match and training equipment has been sourced only when necessary.

To make sure the tournament has a lasting legacy in host country Switzerland, the quality of pitches at training centres has been improved and will be maintained by local ground staff with guidance from experts.

Training centres will also retain UEFA-funded match and training materials for future use, while public training sessions in base camp cities will foster community engagement.

Whether it’s delivering high-quality facilities, providing equipment or championing sustainability, UEFA’s team services unit is laying the foundation for a landmark Women’s EURO.

Be part of UEFA Women's EURO 2025