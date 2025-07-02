Spain vs Portugal UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group B preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group B game between world champions Spain and Portugal.

Match at a glance When: Thursday 3 July (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stadion Wankdorf, Bern﻿

What: UEFA Women's EURO Group B Matchday 1 game

﻿What do you need to know?

Spain will hope that their footballing relationship with neighbours Portugal can continue in the customary fashion in what is their seventh senior competitive encounter. Spain have won all six of their previous competitive games, with a 7-1 Women's Nations League success in Vigo in April this year (in which Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas both scored twice) their most emphatic success yet.

Portugal's chances of an upset may not look great on paper, but they know their opponents well and have plenty of players who play domestic football in Spain, not least Kika Nazareth. The Barcelona attacking midfielder was selected for the finals despite not having played since March due to an ankle injury, and even if she is not ultimately ready for this match, she is sure to have some insight.

Predicted team line-ups

Spain: Coll; Batlle, María Méndez, Aleixandri, Carmona; Guijarro, Alexia Putellas, Caldentey; Pina, Paralluelo, Athenea

Portugal: Pereira; Gomes, Costa, Borges, Amado; Jacinto, Dolores Silva, Tatiana Pinto, Norton; Jéssica Silva, Diana Silva

Spain vs Portugal build-up

Reporters' views

Andrea De Ferrater, Spain reporter

Reigning world champions Spain are going all out for the continental title that has so far eluded them. They'll look to dominate possession and press high, led by the creativity of Mariona Caldentey and Alexia Putellas. Aitana Bonmatí, back with the squad following a bout of viral meningitis, is not expected to feature. Portugal will sit deep and attack on the break. Spain will be desperate to start with a win and assert themselves from the off. Let the games begin!

Inês De Oliveira Martins, Portugal reporter

Making their third consecutive appearance at a Women's EURO, Portugal are determined to advance beyond the group stage and write a new chapter in the history of Portuguese women's football. After a recent spell featuring more downs than ups, the team is focused on turning their fortunes around and facing Spain with the belief that they can overcome one of the tournament favourites. The major question is whether Kika Nazareth will be fit to play.

What the coaches say

Montserrat Tomé, Spain coach: "Our absolute responsibility is to work hard, to give it our all, to be as well prepared as possible for the first day and, from then on, for the team to grow during the tournament and the games. So, rather than feeling pressure, we feel it's our duty to do our job properly and look to compete for everything that's in our reach."

Francisco Neto, Portugal coach: "I want to build on the last Women's EURO. Clearly, our ambition has grown. [In 2022], we managed to reach the final round [of group games] with our destiny in our own hands, in [terms of progressing] to the next stage, the quarter-finals, which we've never done before. And in this EURO, we will try to do just that."

What's next? Group B Matchday 2

07/07 Spain vs Belgium

07/07 Portugal vs Italy

