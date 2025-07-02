Germany vs Poland UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group C preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group C game between Germany and Poland.

Match at a glance When: Friday 4 July (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Arena St.Gallen, St.Gallen﻿

What: UEFA Women's EURO Group C Matchday 1 game

Where to watch Germany vs Poland on TV

﻿What do you need to know?

Poland will not be expecting an easy start as they make their Women's EURO debut against neighbours Germany: the eight-time European champions. This will be the sides' highest-profile meeting to date but they met in qualifying for the finals, with Lea Schüller – Germany's top scorer in qualifying with six – hitting three across two fixtures as Germany won 4-1 at home and then 3-1 away.

Nina Patalon's side have plenty of individual class, with forwards Ewa Pajor and Natalia Padilla both having honed their skills in the German league before spending time in Spain. Plenty more members of the Poland squad will be up against current club-mates, with Martyna Wiankowska, Sylwia Matysik, Adriana Achcińska (all Köln), Dominika Grabowska (Hoffenheim), Tanja Pawollek (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Weronika Zawistowska (Bayern) currently playing in Germany.

Predicted team line-ups

Germany: Berger; Linder, Knaak, Minge, Gwinn; Nüsken, Senß; Bühl, Dallmann, Brand; Schüller

Poland: Szemik; Zieniewicz, Woś, Dudek, Wiankowska; Achcińska, Pawollek, Kamczyk; Tomasiak, Padilla, Pajor

Germany vs Poland build-up

Reporters' views

Anna Sophia Vollmerhausen, Germany reporter

This tournament represents the start of a new era for perennial favourites Germany, who will be looking to go one better after finishing runners-up at the 2022 edition. Despite several long-serving players having since hung up their boots, head coach Christian Wück's side aren't short of international experience. A strong start in their opening match against debutants Poland is key to recapturing the carefree, joyful spirit that took them oh-so-close to a record ninth title three years ago.

Women's EURO meet the teams: Poland

Joanna Markiš, Poland reporter

For debutants Poland, their very participation in the tournament is a great success. It seems likely against Germany that they will employ a cautious, counterattacking 4-5-1 system. Poland's biggest weapon will undoubtedly be Ewa Pajor, who scored 43 goals in 46 games for Barcelona last season. Her ability to run in behind the opposition defence will be particularly useful considering Poland are likely to have to rely on transitions. The obvious question is how often she will get a sight of the Germany goal; if she does, Poland will always have a chance.

What the coaches say

Christian Wück, Germany coach: "I do believe that as a football nation, Germany always belongs at least to the extended circle of favourites. From the beginning, I've said that I want to plant a sense of belief in the team, that they are capable of really making it all the way to the end and maybe then winning that title and lifting that trophy. Success at the EURO will be judged not only by winning the title at the end but also by whether we created a connection with the German people."

Nina Patalon, Poland coach: "We are here for the first time and we are aware that there will be high expectations. We are playing against the best teams from Europe. We are underdogs, but we have absolutely no problem with that. We are also not worried that we have the two teams with the most titles in our group. For us the most important thing is to play well in this tournament. We need to be prepared. Okay, our opponents are strong, but we have a plan and we want to implement that."

What's next? Group C Matchday 2

08/07 Germany vs Denmark

08/07 Poland vs Sweden

