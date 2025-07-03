France vs England UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group D preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group D game between France and England.

Match at a glance When: Saturday 5 July (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich

What: UEFA Women's EURO Group D Matchday 1 game

Where to watch France vs England on TV

What do you need to know?

England kick off their title defence with a meeting against their neighbours from across the Channel, coach Sarina Wiegman hoping to win a third successive Women's EURO, having led her native Netherlands to glory in 2017 before winning England's first major title last time out. Four members of the France squad – Chelsea's Sandy Baltimore and Oriane Jean-Françoise plus Manchester United's Melvine Malard and Everton's Kelly Gago – play their club football in England, so will have plenty of inside info on their opponents.

Plenty of water has passed under the bridge since Jodie Taylor scored the only goal as England eliminated France in the quarter-finals of Women's EURO 2017 - the sides' most recent meeting at a major finals tournament. However, their most recent encounters suggest they are still closely matched; in qualifying for these finals, France beat England 2-1 in Newcastle, only to lose to Wiegman's side by the same scoreline in Saint-Etienne a month later.

Predicted team line-ups

France: Peyraud-Magnin; Bacha, Sombath, Lakrar, De Almeida; Karchaoui, Jean-François, Geyoro; Baltimore, Katoto, Cascarino

England: Hampton; Bronze, Williamson, Greenwood, Carter; Stanway, Walsh; Mead, Toone, Hemp; Russo

France vs England build-up

Reporters' views

Jérôme Vitoux, France reporter

Up against defending champions England, France will nonetheless be boosted by eight consecutive wins. Indeed Laurent Bonadei's team approach this contest with ambition but also a clear head. With a mix of dynamic youth and experienced players, France want to strike hard from the outset. Collective quality, attacking variety and a close-knit group are the major assets of a team determined to shake up the European hierarchy.

Faye Hackwell, England reporter

Recent results have been inconsistent, but the Lionesses have shown goals can flow when a rhythm is found and Lauren James returning from injury boosts an already exciting attack. At the other end, goalkeeper Hannah Hampton could have a busy tournament debut against France's own formidable forwards. Whoever wins sends out a statement as Matchday 1 concludes in style with a heavyweight contest.

What the coaches say

Laurent Bonadei, France coach: "We have the last two EURO winners in our group, Netherlands and England, but don't underestimate Wales. These teams also know that France won't be easy to play against. The match against England will be very intense and will immediately throw us into the competition. We'll have to perform well from day one. Sarina Wiegman is a great coach, highly respected for her career and personality."

Sarina Wiegman, England coach: "I am most of all excited about the team. You can feel the fight and we want to go and play. I've been involved in many tournaments now; things develop in the tournament, you have to be prepared. You have to adapt to what you have in front of you, see what happens and make big decisions. There is huge potential in this squad and we have many options."

What's next? Group D Matchday 2

09/07 England vs Netherlands

09/07 France vs Wales

