Nations League & Women's EURO Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

France vs England UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group D preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Thursday, July 3, 2025

When is it? How can you watch it? All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group D game between France and England.

France and England meet in Zurich in their Group D opener
France and England meet in Zurich in their Group D opener UEFA via Getty Images

All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group D game between France and England.

Match at a glance

When: Saturday 5 July (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich
What: UEFA Women's EURO Group D Matchday 1 game
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage here

Where to watch France vs England on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Women's EURO 2025 broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

England kick off their title defence with a meeting against their neighbours from across the Channel, coach Sarina Wiegman hoping to win a third successive Women's EURO, having led her native Netherlands to glory in 2017 before winning England's first major title last time out. Four members of the France squad – Chelsea's Sandy Baltimore and Oriane Jean-Françoise plus Manchester United's Melvine Malard and Everton's Kelly Gago – play their club football in England, so will have plenty of inside info on their opponents.

Pick your Fantasy team!

Plenty of water has passed under the bridge since Jodie Taylor scored the only goal as England eliminated France in the quarter-finals of Women's EURO 2017 - the sides' most recent meeting at a major finals tournament. However, their most recent encounters suggest they are still closely matched; in qualifying for these finals, France beat England 2-1 in Newcastle, only to lose to Wiegman's side by the same scoreline in Saint-Etienne a month later.

Williamson aiming to add to Arsenal glory with England

Predicted team line-ups

France: Peyraud-Magnin; Bacha, Sombath, Lakrar, De Almeida; Karchaoui, Jean-François, Geyoro; Baltimore, Katoto, Cascarino

England: Hampton; Bronze, Williamson, Greenwood, Carter; Stanway, Walsh; Mead, Toone, Hemp; Russo

France vs England build-up

Reporters' views

Jérôme Vitoux, France reporter
Up against defending champions England, France will nonetheless be boosted by eight consecutive wins. Indeed Laurent Bonadei's team approach this contest with ambition but also a clear head. With a mix of dynamic youth and experienced players, France want to strike hard from the outset. Collective quality, attacking variety and a close-knit group are the major assets of a team determined to shake up the European hierarchy.

Marie Antoinette-Katoto: France are 'ready to do great things'

Faye Hackwell, England reporter
Recent results have been inconsistent, but the Lionesses have shown goals can flow when a rhythm is found and Lauren James returning from injury boosts an already exciting attack. At the other end, goalkeeper Hannah Hampton could have a busy tournament debut against France's own formidable forwards. Whoever wins sends out a statement as Matchday 1 concludes in style with a heavyweight contest.

What the coaches say

Laurent Bonadei, France coach: "We have the last two EURO winners in our group, Netherlands and England, but don't underestimate Wales. These teams also know that France won't be easy to play against. The match against England will be very intense and will immediately throw us into the competition. We'll have to perform well from day one. Sarina Wiegman is a great coach, highly respected for her career and personality."

Sarina Wiegman, England coach: "I am most of all excited about the team. You can feel the fight and we want to go and play. I've been involved in many tournaments now; things develop in the tournament, you have to be prepared. You have to adapt to what you have in front of you, see what happens and make big decisions. There is huge potential in this squad and we have many options."

Wiegman on England's Women's EURO challenge

What's next?

Group D Matchday 2
09/07 England vs Netherlands
09/07 France vs Wales

Download the official app
© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, July 3, 2025

Selected for you

France vs England facts
Live 10/03/2025

France vs England facts

Previous meetings, form guides and key facts.
France team profile
Live 11/04/2025

France team profile

Will EURO 2025 be the tournament where France finally land the major honour they have threatened to claim for so long?
Bonadei fancies France's chances
Live 23/06/2025

Bonadei fancies France's chances

"A generous, committed team, with a good mindset," is how Laurent Bonadei described his France team.
France stats and records
Live 30/06/2025

France stats and records

Biggest wins, heaviest defeats, highest scorers, most appearances, shoot-outs and more.
Wiegman's England test
Live 30/06/2025

Wiegman's England test

"We want more, we want to chase, and we are developing hopefully a lot," says the England coach as the holders look to take it up a level at UEFA Women's EURO 2025.
England stats and records
Live 30/06/2025

England stats and records

Biggest wins, heaviest defeats, highest scorers, most appearances, shoot-outs and more.
England team profile
Live 11/04/2025

England team profile

Will England retain the title they won on home soil in 2022?