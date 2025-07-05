Spain vs Belgium UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group B preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group B game between Spain and Belgium.

Match at a glance When: Monday 7 July (18:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Arena Thun, Thun

What: UEFA Women's EURO Group B Matchday 2 game

Where to watch Spain vs Belgium on TV

﻿What do you need to know?

Spain set out their stall in style as they hunt a first European crown, scoring four times before the break on their way to a resounding 5-0 triumph against Portugal in their opening game. Belgium have work to do though, having slipped to a 1-0 defeat by Italy in their section opener.

Spain will be through to the quarter-finals if they beat Belgium and Portugal do not beat Italy.

Belgium will be unable to reach the quarter-finals if they lose to Spain and Italy avoid defeat by Portugal.

Predicted team line-ups

Spain: Coll; Batlle, Paredes, Aleixandri, Carmona; Guijarro, Putellas, Bonmatí; Pina, Caldentey, Esther

Misses next match if booked: Aleixandri

Belgium: Lichtfus; Deloose, Tysiak, Kees, Cayman, Janssens; Toloba, Vanhaevermaet, Missipo, Eurlings; Wullaert

Misses next match if booked: Kees

Spain vs Belgium build-up

Reporters' views

Andrea De Ferrater, Spain reporter

After a dominant 5-0 victory over Portugal, Spain head into their second match full of confidence. Montse Tomé’s side impressed with fluid possession play, guided by a commanding Alexia Putellas in midfield. Her leadership and vision were central to Spain’s control. Against Belgium, maintaining intensity and tactical discipline will be key, as the opponents may prove a tricky prospect if underestimated. Spain’s ambition and winning mentality remain their standout strengths.

Alyssa Saliou, Belgium reporter

Belgium matched Italy for much of their first game, creating several half-chances and enjoying spells of possession, but ultimately fell to a 1-0 defeat. Italy’s defensive discipline and opportunism proved decisive, leaving Belgium with a much tougher route to the quarter-finals, especially with Spain up next. With no points on the board, every moment now counts for the Red Flames. Their margin for error is gone, and only a result against Spain will keep their campaign alive; a task the team knows will be anything but easy.

What the coaches say

Montserrat Tomé, Spain coach: "We started the tournament well. In a competition like this, winning the first game and scoring early is really important. We had some great moments in the first half, went 4-0 up, and followed the game plan perfectly. I’m happy with the team’s performance."

Elísabet Gunnarsdóttir, Belgium coach: "It will be a completely different match from Italy, that's for sure. We know Spain well after our defeats in the Nations League. Of course, it will be difficult. But this team is capable of approaching a match in different ways. The players know how to read the game. And against Spain too, we will have our moments."

