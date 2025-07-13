Netherlands vs France UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group D preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, starting line-ups

All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Group D game between the Netherlands and France.

Match at a glance When: Sunday 13 July (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: St. Jakob-Park, Basel

What: UEFA Women's EURO Group D Matchday 3 game

Where to watch Netherlands vs France on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Women's EURO 2025 broadcast partner(s) here.

﻿What do you need to know?

Both teams, to a degree, have their fate in their own hands, but it is France who are in pole position thanks to their 100% record so far. The Dutch, by contrast, will have been chastened by their heavy defeat against England on Matchday 2 – only once before have they lost successive Women's EURO final tournament matches.

The Netherlands will reach the quarter-finals if they beat France by three goals or more, with any win if England do not beat Wales, or with a draw if England lose. The Netherlands will finish first if they win by seven goals or more, or with any win if England do not beat Wales.

France will reach the quarter-finals if they avoid defeat by the Netherlands by a margin of three goals or more, or regardless if England do not beat Wales. France will finish first if they avoid defeat.

Starting line-ups

Netherlands: Van Domselaar; Casparij, Spitse, Janssen, Wilms; Van de Donk, Roord, Groenen, Pelova; Grant, Beerensteyn

France: Peyraud-Magnin; De Almeida, Samoura, Sombath, Bacha; Jean-François, Toletti, Karchaoui; Cascarino, Katoto, Baltimore

Netherlands vs France build-up

Sandie Toletti eyeing perfect group stage

Reporters' views

Derek Brookman, Netherlands reporter

The Netherlands always knew that losing to the reigning champions in Zurich was a distinct possibility, but the manner in which they were comprehensively outplayed must have come as a shock. Coach Andries Jonker now has to re-instil belief in his players and come up with a game plan for getting a result – which may have to be a several-goal victory – against a team yet to drop a point in this tournament﻿.

Jérôme Vitoux, France reporter

France take on the Netherlands in this decisive Group D showdown with top spot and qualification yet to be secured. Les Bleues have impressed with their attacking strength, scoring six goals through six different players. Against a technically gifted Dutch side, they will need to stay sharp and clinical to finish the group stage on a high. With ambition running high and a quarter-final place at stake, France will be looking to make a strong statement before the knockout stage.

What the coaches say

Andries Jonker, Netherlands coach: "All [France's] players are skillful and there's lots of speed on the wings. Every top team is different, with different characteristics, so of course you have to look at what their strengths are."

Laurent Bonadei, France coach: "We’ve prepared for this match like we do for every other – to win. That’s always our mindset when we step onto the pitch. So there will be no assumptions from us, we’ll need to put in a big performance."

What's next? The top two in the group progress to the quarter-finals; the sides that finish third and fourth are eliminated.

