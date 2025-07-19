France vs Germany preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, starting line-ups

All you need to know about the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 quarter-final between France and Germany.

Match at a glance When: Saturday 19 July (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: St. Jakob-Park, Basel

What: UEFA Women's EURO quarter-final

Where to watch France vs Germany on TV

What do you need to know?

When these teams met in the 2022 semi-finals, it was the pedigree of eight-time winners Germany which won out. This time round, though, it is France who head into the knockout stage with the form book in their favour having emerged from Group D with three wins from three. Germany also impressed by qualifying after Matchday 2, yet their copybook was blotted by a resounding defeat by Sweden last time out.

Carlotta Wamser's red card against the Swedes means she misses out, with Germany sure to be especially wary of France's Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Delphine Cascarino. What will give in Basel?

Starting line-ups

Germany vs France: Women's EURO previous meetings

France: Peyraud-Magnin; De Almeida, Mbock Bathy, Lakrar, Bacha; Geyoro, Jean-François, Karchaoui; Cascarino, Katoto, Diani

Misses next match if booked: Bacha, Gago, Peyraud-Magnin

Germany: Berger; Linder, Hendrich, Minge, Knaak, Kett; Brand, Senss, Nüsken, Bühl; Hoffmann

Suspended: Wamser

Misses next match if booked: Knaak, Linder, Nüsken

Reporters' views

Women's EURO 2025: Every France goal so far

Jérôme Vitoux, France reporter

France are preparing to take on a true giant of the women's game – eight-time European champions Germany. But Les Bleues come into this quarter-final full of confidence after a perfect group stage campaign, with three wins, 11 goals and nine different scorers. Laurent Bonadei's side can count on a formidable attacking force, led by Delphine Cascarino and Marie-Antoinette Katoto. Despite Germany's pedigree, France approach this match with calm determination and a burning desire to keep making history. Bring it on!

Anna Sophia Vollmerhausen, Germany reporter

Beaten in their final group stage match, Germany have had a week to reset and prepare. They'll have been grateful for this time, especially considering that head coach Christian Wück must now make further adjustments to his defence with Giulia Gwinn (injured) and Carlotta Wamser (suspended) both unavailable at right-back. Now that the knockouts are upon us, the squad know that it's win or go home, and they will do everything they can against a strong France side to ensure they can stay in Switzerland a while longer.

What the coaches say

Laurent Bonadei, France coach: "This is a new summit, a new challenge. After England and the Netherlands, here comes Germany. They are a benchmark opponent. But it's also a fantastic opportunity to grow. I scheduled a tough match against Brazil just before the finals precisely to prepare for this type of encounter. It's in these big moments that we see if we've taken the next step. And our young players need that."

Women's EURO 2025: Every Germany goal so far

Christian Wück, Germany coach: "All of us, from the players to the coaches, are all very much looking forward to it. I think everyone is aware of the fact that they [France] are very well equipped to attack, not only with those who start but also who comes off the bench. They are incredibly capable, incredibly speedy and we need to adjust ourselves to that and be prepared. But we also know that we have the same strengths."

What's next? The winners will face Spain in the Zurich semi-final on Wednesday 23 July

