UEFA Women's EURO 2025 final: Meet the contenders – England and Spain

Sunday's UEFA Women's EURO 2025 final will be a rematch of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup decider as holders England face global champions Spain in Basel.

We introduce the two teams aiming to win the 14th UEFA European Women's Championship final.

England vs Spain

Overall record

Played 19

Wins: England 8 | Spain 5

Draws: 6

Goals: England 24 | Spain 19

The teams have already met twice in 2025 in the UEFA Women's Nations League. In February, England won 1-0 at Wembley courtesy of a Jess Park goal. In June, Spain trailed at half-time to an Alessia Russo strike but came back to prevail 2-1 in Barcelona after a Clàudia Pina double and pipped the Lionesses to the finals.

The most recent meeting before that was the 2023 Women's World Cup final in Sydney, Olga Carmona's goal earning Spain a 1-0 win. This is the first time a Women's World Cup final has been repeated in the following Women's EURO, but it happened the other way round when Germany beat Sweden to win Women's EURO 2001 and the 2003 Women's World Cup, both times with golden goals.

The sides have met twice at Women's EURO final tournaments. Spain won 3-2 in the 2013 group stage, Alexia Putellas scoring her first international goal deep into added time on what was her competitive debut. England beat Spain 2-0 in the 2017 group stage, Lucy Bronze facing off against a side including Alexia, Irene Paredes and Leila Ouahabi.

Qualifying

Group A3 runners-up: D1-1h vs Sweden, W2-0a vs Republic of Ireland, L1-2h vs France, W2-1a vs France, W2-1h vs Republic of Ireland, D0-0a vs Sweden

Top scorer: Alessia Russo 3

Group D runners-up

France 2-1 England (Zurich) – Katoto 36, Baltimore 39; Walsh 87

England 4-0 Netherlands (Zurich) – James 22, 60, Stanway 45+2, Toone 67

England 6-1 Wales (St.Gallen) – Stanway 13pen, Toone 21, Hemp 40, Russo 44, Mead 72, Beever-Jones 89; Cain 76

Quarter-final

Sweden 2-2 England, aet, 2-3pens (Zurich) – Asllani 3, Blackstenius 25; Bronze 79, Agyemang 81

Semi-final

England 2-1 Italy, aet (Geneva) – Agyemang 90+6, Kelly 119; Bonansea 33

All England's Women's EURO 2025 goals so far

Past major finals

Women's EURO: W1 L2

2022: England 2-1aet Germany (Wembley)

2009: England 2-6 Germany (Helsinki)

1984: Sweden 1-1agg England, 4-3pens (Sweden 1-0 England, England 1-0 Sweden)

Women's World Cup: W0 L1

2023: Spain 1-0 England (Sydney)

England pedigree Women's EURO best: Winners (2022)

Women's EURO 2022: Winners (hosts)

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Runners-up

Coach: Sarina Wiegman

Key fact

Wiegman has coached a record 16 Women's EURO finals matches and has triumphed at the last two tournaments, with the Netherlands in 2017 and England in 2022 – both times as hosts and with a 100% winning record. In her five EUROs and World Cups with both nations, her side made the final every time.

Qualifying

Group A2 winners: W7-0a vs Belgium, W3-1h vs Czechia, W2-0a vs Denmark, W3-2h vs Denmark, L1-2a vs Czechia, W2-0h vs Belgium

Top scorers: Jenni Hermoso, Salma Paralluelo 3

Group B winners

Spain 5-0 Portugal (Bern) – Esther González 2, 43, Vicky 7, Alexia 41, Martin-Prieto 90+3

Spain 6-2 Belgium (Thun) – Alexia 22, 86, Paredes 39, Esther González 52, Mariona 61, Pina 81; Vanhaevermaet 24, Eurlings 50

Italy 1-3 Spain (Bern) – Oliviero 10; Athenea 14, Patri 49, Esther González 90+1

Quarter-final

Spain 2-0 Switzerland (Bern) – Athenea 66, Pina 71

Semi-final

Germany 0-1 Spain, aet (Zurich) – Bonmatí 113

Past major finals

Women's World Cup: W1 L0

2023: Spain 1-0 England (Sydney)

Women's Nations League: W1 L0

2023/24: Spain 2-0 France (Seville)

Spain pedigree Women's EURO best: Final (2025)

Women's EURO 2022: Quarter-finals

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Winners

2023/24 UEFA Women's Nations League: Winners

Pedigree



Coach: Montse Tomé

Key fact

Spain had never reached a major senior women's final before 2023 and are now aiming for their third title after the World Cup and Nations League. If Spain win, they will be the first nation to have won all UEFA's current national-team competitions, men or women, senior or youth, football or futsal (EURO, Women's EURO, Futsal EURO, Women's Futsal EURO, Nations League, Women's Nations League, Under-21 EURO, Under-19 EURO, Women's Under-19 EURO, Under-19 Futsal EURO, Under-17 EURO, Women's Under-17 EURO).