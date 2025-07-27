Nations League & Women's EURO Live football scores & stats
UEFA Women's EURO 2025: Meet the winners – England

Sunday, July 27, 2025

Holders England have retained the trophy after finally seeing off Spain on penalties in an epic final.

England have become only the second team to retain the trophy after edging out world champions Spain in a penalty shoot-out to settle an epic UEFA Women's EURO 2025 final in Basel.

We introduce the team that triumphed in the 14th UEFA European Women's Championship final.

How the Women's EURO 2025 final unfolded

England (holders)

Qualifying
Group A3 runners-up: D1-1h vs Sweden, W2-0a vs Republic of Ireland, L1-2h vs France, W2-1a vs France, W2-1h vs Republic of Ireland, D0-0a vs Sweden
Top scorer: Alessia Russo 3

Group D runners-up
France 2-1 England (Zurich) – Katoto 36, Baltimore 39; Walsh 87
England 4-0 Netherlands (Zurich) – James 22, 60, Stanway 45+2, Toone 67
England 6-1 Wales (St.Gallen) – Stanway 13pen, Toone 21, Hemp 40, Russo 44, Mead 72, Beever-Jones 89; Cain 76

Quarter-final 
Sweden 2-2 England, aet, 2-3pens (Zurich) – Asllani 3, Blackstenius 25; Bronze 79, Agyemang 81

Semi-final
England 2-1 Italy, aet (Geneva) – Agyemang 90+6, Kelly 119; Bonansea 33

Final
England 1-1 Spain, aet, 3-1pens (Basel) – Russo 57; Mariona 25

Top scorers: Michelle Agyemang, Lauren James, Alessia Russo, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone 2

England's Women's EURO 2025 goals

Major finals

Women's EURO: W2 L2
2025: England 1-1 Spain aet, 3-1 pens (St. Jakob-Park)
2022: England 2-1aet Germany (Wembley)
2009: England 2-6 Germany (Helsinki)
1984: Sweden 1-1agg England, 4-3pens (Sweden 1-0 England, England 1-0 Sweden)

Women's World Cup: W0 L1
2023: Spain 1-0 England (Sydney)

England pedigree

Women's EURO best: Winners (2022, 2025)
Women's EURO 2022: Winners (hosts)
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Runners-up

Coach: Sarina Wiegman

Key fact
Wiegman has coached a record 17 Women's EURO finals matches and has triumphed at the last three tournaments, with Netherlands in 2017 and England in 2022 – both times as hosts and with a 100% winning record – and now 2025. In her five EUROs and World Cups with both nations, her side has made the final every time.

