Women's EURO 2025 analysis: How Spain's co-ordinated attack broke Germany's resolve

Spain reached the final of UEFA Women's EURO 2025 after Aitana Bonmatí demonstrated her technical excellence in receiving and finishing to secure victory over Germany.

With the game into the second half of extra time, Bonmatí allowed Athenea's through pass to run through her legs with a no-touch turn before shooting first-time beyond German goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger at her near post.

The goal was reward for Spain’s patient and considered attacking approach throughout a tight and challenging contest.

The match as it happened

Germany's effective defence restricts Spain

Women's EURO tactical analysis: Germany's compact defence

For large parts of this semi-final tie, Germany restricted Spain's attacking strategy. Mostly operating in a compact 4-5-1 mid-block defensive formation, Christian Wück's side remained disciplined and reduced the space for Spain to operate in.

"The German players once again worked cohesively as a unit and showed great individual focus in their duels," said Irene Fuhrmann, UEFA Technical Observer. "Their main priority was to apply quick and consistent pressure on the ball carrier, preventing her from receiving the ball in an open body position and forcing backward passes.

"As in their previous matches, Germany demonstrated a very physical style of play, strong mental resilience, and excellent team cohesion in their defensive game."

A key aspect of Germany’s defensive organisation, particularly in the first half, involved stepping from the mid-block to press Spain high up the pitch from goal kicks and during build-up play.

"Germany’s wide midfielders Klara Bühl and Jule Brand often pushed higher up against Spain’s back three, positioning themselves almost on the same line as the striker, which occasionally shifted the shape into a 4-3-3," added Fuhrmann. "They maintained a tight formation to make it difficult for Spain to play through the centre or between the lines.

"If the ball was played to the Spanish wingers, Brand and Bühl tracked back to support their full-backs. Deep runs from Spanish midfielders were tracked consistently."

Spain stay true to attacking style

Women's EURO tactical analysis: Spain's co-ordinated attack

Although La Roja were challenged to vary their build-up play by Germany's high press, Montse Tomé's side stayed true to their attacking style in the opposition's half. Even with the game moving deep into extra time, Spain displayed a controlled attacking approach and were eventually rewarded for their persistence.

"The Spanish players are technically very well trained, always remain calm on the ball, and therefore make very few mistakes even under high pressure from opponents," explains Fuhrmann. "In possession, they always create short passing options nearby to keep the ball moving and shift the opponent, in order to then play vertically.

"Especially on the flanks, the full-backs frequently overlap the midfielders to create numerical superiority or exploit the space that has been opened up. One tactic they often use is the ‘deep–layoff–deep’ combination – with an open body position and a run behind the defensive line, they repeatedly create dangerous situations."

Spain's focus on creating and exploiting space

Central to Spain’s attacking approach is an individual and collective focus on creating and exploiting space. Before Bonmatí's goal, the Barcelona midfielder can be seen scanning, standing still as well as adjusting her position by moving backwards, all to create an opportunity to receive the ball in a pocket of space.

"Spain’s players constantly scan the space around them and, even without the ball, know how to get free at the right moment or draw defenders away to open up space," explains Fuhrmann. "The Spanish players create space by circulating the ball within their own team and by positioning themselves well in the gaps, in the spaces between the lines, or by making dynamic runs in behind to demand balls played beyond the defensive line.

"In addition, the Spanish players are very strong in 1v1 situations," adds Fuhrmann. "They can beat their opponents using body feints and changes of pace when dribbling, or they move intelligently out of their opponent’s line of sight to find open positions between the lines."

Final lowdown

Coaching considerations: Using synchronised movement to overcome a compact defence

Spain's attacking approach successfully utilised co-ordinated three-player moves and effective decision-making. Here, Lluís Cortés, UEFA Technical Observer, outlines the 'triggers' Spain use for their three-player moves and how this aspect of the game can be applied in training sessions.

The key triggers to apply third-player movements are:

1) Trigger: When an opponent player comes to press, leaving a free player behind her

Solution: As the direct pass is not possible, find the free player by passing first to another player.

2) Trigger: When the opposition team presses high

Solution: Pass to the furthest player, and find the third player running (for example: centre-back to striker, who finds a midfielder who is providing close support).

3) Trigger: When playing against compact mid/deep defensive blocks

Solution: Pass to feet to attract the pressure, while a third player makes a 'rupture' run behind the defensive line.

Developing three-player combinations in training

1) Analytical introduction to third-player principles, starting with static patterns to understand the concept and adding some key ideas: timings, angles and body shape.

2) Constrained games to force third-player actions. Include rule modifications to encourage this aspect of the game, consider how to reward three-player moves through goals and points. Utilise additional players or neutral players to help progress the play.

3) Explain the difference between support types: receiving close to the ball and running beyond.

4) Use a progressive session structure: from technical (skills, position, timing), to tactical (use third-player actions with opposition), to a more strategic approach (when to use third-player action to solve certain game situations).

Developing player decision-making during three-player moves

"For me, the best coach is the one who becomes 'unnecessary' during the game," Cortés says. The coach should be the one who:

1) Sets a clear framework ('we attack spaces behind high full-backs')

2) Trains perception ('what do you see when the defence is this compact?')

3) Allows mistakes, so that players internalise principles rather than robotically following orders)