England 1-1 Spain (aet, 3-1 pens) highlights: Lionesses win Women's EURO 2025 final on penalties to retain title

Holders England came from behind before beating Spain on penalties to win the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 final and retain the title.

Mariona Caldentey had give Spain a half-time lead as they attempted to repeat their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final defeat of England. But Alessia Russo equalised and after playing 120 minutes for the third match in succession England prevailed 3-1 on penalties with Chloe Kelly converting the decisive spot-kick.

Key moments 25' Mariona heads in for Spain

57' Russo equalises

90+3' Vicky shoots over

105+2' Paralluelo goes close

Pens Hampton saves twice

Pens Kelly seals victory

What happened?

Despite an injury scare, Lauren James started for England while Jess Carter returned in defence having given way to Esme Morgan for the semi-final with Italy. Spain welcomed Laia Aleixandri back to central defence after she missed the last-four defeat of Germany through suspension while Athenea started ahead of Clàudia Pina on the right of attack.

Unusually, James was on the left for England and Lauren Hemp the right, with Ella Toone at times forming a front two with Russo. James so nearly had an early goal when a Russo shot was parried by Cata Coll but Ona Batlle was alert to the danger. Spain were not on the defensive for long, though, and Hannah Hampton had to smother when finals top scorer Esther González got the better of Gotham FC club-mate Carter.

Esther also sent a curling chip just wide and Athenea had a shot blocked, but at the other end Cata Coll did well to save from close range after her pass had been intercepted by Hemp. Still, Spain were having most of the chances with Mariona Caldentey threatening, and the breakthrough came with a trademark passing move.

Spain celebrate going 1-0 up in the Women's EURO final against England Getty Images

Aitana Bonmatí and Athenea combined on the right with Batlle, who chipped a cross for Mariona to rise and head in. England did force a couple of openings after the goal but Spain were soon back in control of the ball as has become so familiar, not just in this tournament but in their rise to international supremacy.

Late in the first half James was forced off injured, replaced by Kelly, a supersub in both previous knockout games here as well as scorer of the winner in the 2022 final, also from the bench. But even before the interval, Spain had another chance with Esther heading wide.

England switched to 4-3-3 for the second half, even at times going into a back three with Lucy Bronze pushing into midfield, but the same combination that produced the opening goal almost provided another, Batlle's cutback finding Mariona on the edge of the box, but her effort saved by Hampton.

However, Kelly once again made a crucial impact for England not long before the hour as she floated in a cross nodded in by Russo. Kelly then nearly had one herself, creating space and forcing Cata Coll to tip wide.

Alessia Russo (left) celebrates England's equaliser with Lauren Hemp AFP via Getty Images

Spain sent on Pina while Michelle Agyemang was also introduced, a huge roar from the England fans when the Arsenal teenager appeared on the big screen. Pina, who scored twice from the bench when Spain beat England 2-1 in the UEFA Women's Nations League last month, immediately tested Hampton. Spain's own teenage substitute Vicky López chipped just over as the game went into extra time.

Chances were few in the additional half-hour, but Salma Paralluelo was only just unable to turn Batlle's low centre in with a clever flick. England lost Bronze to injury, and Spain upped the pressure, Hampton doing excellently to deny Paralluelo as the final went to penalties for the first time since 1984.

There, Cata Coll started strongly with a save from Beth Mead, but after one success apiece Hampton replied with a save from Mariona.

Niamh Charles, on as a late substitute, put England ahead, before Aitana (saved by Hampton), Leah Williamson (saved by Cata Coll) and Paralluelo (dragged wide) all missed, leaving Kelly to step up knowing a successful penalty would win the title for England.

As she has done twice before in England games, she made no mistake with the decisive kick, and England are now two-time Women's EURO champions.

Player of the Match: Hannah Hampton (England)

"As well as two saves in the shoot-out, England's goalkeeper shone with her shot-stopping ability and passing during regular and extra time."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Reaction

Sarina Wiegman, England coach: "It's the most chaotic EURO I've been involved in. We just kept thinking, 'What do we have to do to help the team?' We came from behind every single game, quarter-final, semi-final and now the final; this team always have belief, they always think we can come back. And we have players who are very talented too, otherwise we couldn't do that. The togetherness, the fight, the belief in this team is so incredible, I'm so proud of them.

[On her tactical changes] "We tried to challenge them when we had the ball as we know Spain are good on the ball. But also they really want to press very high, very aggressive forward. So we wanted to create overloads with a little bit different, coming sometimes with Lucy Bronze on the inside, and that's the reason why we changed a couple of things to be better.”

Women's EURO 2025 awards Player of the Tournament: Aitana Bonmatí (Spain) Young Player of the Tournament: Michelle Agyemang (England) Top scorer: Esther González (Spain, 4 goals)

Hannah Hampton, Player of the Match: "I don't think I deserve the credit, as a team we were unbelievable, Jess Carter had an unbelievable game in defence, she was an absolute rock and no one was getting past us today. As a back line we were defensively secure, we knew what our game plan was going into the game and as a team we executed it perfectly.

"All I can say is thank you to Sarina for all the belief and faith that she's had in me, she knew what I was capable of and she's put [faith] in me to showcase what I can do. There's still a lot more to come from me but my first major tournament, to win it, that's not too bad!

Chloe Kelly, England's winning penalty taker: “Incredible game of football. Two incredible teams going head to head, leaving nothing on the pitch. I just wanted to make something happen, I know Alessia's strengths and tried to put the ball on her head.

"I actually missed three penalties in practice yesterday. But it's the belief in the squad, all 23 players and the unseen staff members, that gets you through the tournament. I'm proud to be English and proud to be part of the girls.”

Alessia Russo, England goalscorer: "I don't think anything in this tournament has been smooth but we've always found a way to win. We did that again tonight. Whether in normal time, extra time, penalties – there's a faith in this team and we've done it again.

"It’s been incredible. This tournament was tougher than the last one and it will get tougher – the teams, the players, everything was so hard. To win this and do it back-to-back feels surreal right now. I'm just so proud of everyone, the journey we have been on – we'll celebrate tonight!"

Irene Paredes, Spain captain: "We had some very good moments but just couldn't finish the chances. They had their moment, scoring a goal that could have been avoided. We fought until the end and I believed we were going to pull it off. England were happy just to get to penalties but, in the shoot-out, we didn't perform well. To be champions you need some luck, and I believe they had it.

"It’s hard to look for the positives so soon. Right now, it's a very tough moment. I’m proud of this team, of the journey we've made and of having fought until the end."

Montse Tomé, Spain coach: "It's a final and we're sad not to win. The effort from all the players was good. They tried until the very end to get the victory and we even made it to penalties, but we weren't successful there.

"Right now, you have kind of strange feelings because you wanted more and had it close but couldn't get it. I've always valued the work of the whole team and the staff. Now we need to stop and rest."

Story of the Match

Reporters' views

Faye Hackwell, England reporter



The Lionesses retain their Women's EURO crown, showing the self-belief and resilience they have throughout this tournament to win a gripping final on penalties. Their campaign was a rollercoaster, but one they rode with grit and determination. In all three of their knockout games, they came from behind to win – all three requiring extra time. They will return home proud and having written new heroes into their history books.

Andrea De Ferrater, Spain reporter



Spain's wait for a Women's EURO title goes on. The final was more even after Alessia Russo's equaliser, although Spain dominated for long spells and created clear chances for Clàudia Pina, Salma Paralluelo and Aitana Bonmatí, with only the final touch missing at times. La Roja showed character, intensity, and quality – but the shoot-out didn't go their way.

Key stats

England are only the second team to retain the title after Germany, who did so in 1991, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009 and 2013.

Sarina Wiegman is only the second coach to win three successive editions of Women's EURO after Tina Theune (Germany 1997, 2001, 2005).

Chloe Kelly not only got the winner in the 2022 final but also scored the decisive penalty for England in previous shoot-out victories against Brazil (2023 Women's Finalissima) and Nigeria (2023 Women's World Cup round of 16).

Five of the seven knockout games in this tournament went to extra time, two more than the previous record. England are the first team to go to extra time in the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final of the same edition.

For the first time, three games in a Women's EURO final tournament went to penalties. The only previous shoot-out in a final in the inaugural 1984 decider when Sweden beat England 4-3 in Luton after both legs had ended in 1-0 home wins.

The 34,203 crowd is the highest of these finals and fourth best all time. The record overall tally of 657,291 means the average tops 20,000 for the first time at a Women's EURO.

The Women's EURO attendance record was increased by the 34,203 final crowd Getty Images

Line-ups

England: Hampton; Bronze (Charles 106), Williamson, Carter, Greenwood; Walsh, Stanway (Clinton 115), Walsh; Hemp, Toone (Mead 87), James (Kelly 41); Russo (Agyemang 71)

Spain: Cata Coll; Batlle, Paredes, Aleixandri, Olga (Ouahabi 106); Bonmatí, Patri, Alexia (Pina 71); Athenea (Paralluelo 89), Esther González (Vicky López 89), Mariona

Roll of honour: All Women's EURO finals UEFA European Women's Championship

2025: England 1-1 Spain (aet, 3-1 pens); Basel, Switzerland

2022: England 2-1 Germany (aet); London, England

2017: Netherlands 4-2 Denmark; Enschede, Netherlands

2013: Germany 1-0 Norway; Solna, Sweden

2009: Germany 6-2 England; Helsinki, Finland

2005: Germany 3-1 Norway; Blackburn, England

2001: Germany 1-0 Sweden (aet, golden goal); Ulm, Germany

1997: Germany 2-0 Italy; Oslo, Norway

1995: Germany 3-2 Sweden; Kaiserslautern, Germany

1993: Norway 1-0 Italy; Cesena, Italy

1991: Germany 3-1 Norway (aet); Aalborg, Denmark

UEFA European Competition for Representative Women's Teams

1989: West Germany 4-1 Norway; Osnabruck, West Germany

1987: Norway 2-1 Sweden; Oslo, Norway

1984: Sweden 1-1agg England (4-3 pens); two legs, Gothenburg and Luton

Pre-match pyrotechnics as part of the ceremony UEFA via Getty Images